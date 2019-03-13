Diana Shipping Inc. Announces the Filing of Its 2018 Annual Report on Form 20-F
03/13/2019 | 09:27am EDT
ATHENS, Greece, March 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX), (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, today announced that on March 12, 2019 it filed its 2018 Annual Report on Form 20-F with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The Annual Report is available for download on the Company's website, www.dianashippinginc.com. Any shareholder may receive a hard copy of the Company’s complete Annual Report, which includes the Company’s 2018 audited financial statements, free of charge upon request.
About the Company
Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.
Corporate Contact:
Ioannis Zafirakis
Director, Chief Strategy Officer and Secretary
Telephone: + 30-210-9470-100
Email: izafirakis@dianashippinginc.com
Website: www.dianashippinginc.com
Investor and Media Relations:
Edward Nebb
Comm-Counsellors, LLC
Telephone: + 1-203-972-8350
Email: enebb@optonline.net