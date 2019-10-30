Log in
DiaSorin S p A : LAUNCHES LIAISON® XL ZIKA CAPTURE IgM II TEST FOR THE DETECTION OF ZIKA VIRUS IN THE US MARKET

0
10/30/2019 | 06:27am EDT

DIASORIN LAUNCHES LIAISON® XL ZIKA CAPTURE IgM II TEST FOR THE DETECTION OF ZIKA VIRUS IN THE US MARKET

Saluggia - October 30, 2019 - DiaSorin (FTSE MIB: DIA) announced today that it has received the 510(k) clearance for LIAISON® XL Zika Capture IgM II, a fully-automated serology assay for Zika virus infection detection, available on LIAISON® XL platform.

The test was already authorized for emergency use-only since April 2017, under FDA's EUA authority.

The new assay is intended for the presumptive qualitative detection of Zika virus IgM antibodies in human sera collected from individuals, meeting CDC Zika virus clinical criteria (e.g., a history of clinical signs and symptoms associated with Zika virus infection) and/or CDC Zika virus epidemiological criteria.

Zika virus is a mosquito-borne flavivirus, closely related to dengue, yellow fever, Japanese encephalitis, and West Nile viruses.

The most common symptoms of a Zika infection are fever, rash, joint pain, conjunctivitis (red eyes), muscle pain and headache; however, when present, they are usually mild and last less than seven days. For this reason, many people might not realize Zika virus has infected them, since they do not get sick enough to require hospitalization.

Zika virus infection can be very dangerous and severe during pregnancy, causing adverse pregnancy and birth outcomes, most notably microcephaly and other serious brain anomalies.

Carlo Rosa, Chief Executive Officer of DiaSorin Group, commented, "In April 2017, we were the first to serve the US market with a fully-automatedsolution to detect Zika virus for emergency use-only.Today, through the 510(k) clearance for our Zika test, we added a new important assay available for commercial use in the US market, confirming our relevant role in providing our clients with innovative diagnostic solutions.

This new test increases our extensive infectious disease menu available on our fully-automated LIAISON platforms and confirms our focus to increase our footprint in the US market".

DiaSorin

Headquartered in Italy and listed in the FTSE MIB Index, DiaSorin is a global leader in the In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) field. For over 50 years, the Company has been developing, producing and marketing reagent kits for IVD worldwide.

The Group has a presence on the five continents with 25 companies, 5 foreign branches, 6 manufacturing facilities and 5 research centers throughout the world. Through constant investments in research and development, and using its own distinctive expertise in the field of immunodiagnostics to deliver a high level of innovation, DiaSorin offers today the broadest range of specialty tests available in the immunodiagnostics market and new tests in the molecular diagnostics markets, which identify DiaSorin Group as the "Diagnostic Specialist".

For additional information, please contact:

Riccardo Fava

Ines Di Terlizzi

Corporate Vice President Communication & Investor Relations

Investor Relator

Tel. +39.0161.487988

Tel. +39.0161.487567

riccardo.fava@diasorin.it

ines.diterlizzi@diasorin.it

Disclaimer

DiaSorin S.p.A. published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 10:26:06 UTC
