DIASORIN S.P.A.

DIASORIN S.P.A.

(DIA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Italian Stock Exchange - 03/20 12:37:08 pm
111.6 EUR   -2.45%
04:26pDIASORIN S P A : Shareholders' Meeting date change
PU
03/11DIASORIN S P A : - Cash flow generation and net profit hit record highs in 2019
PU
03/11DIASORIN S.P.A. : Annual results
CO
DiaSorin S p A : Shareholders' Meeting date change

03/21/2020 | 04:26pm EDT

DATE CHANGE

OF THE ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

AND DIVIDEND PAYMENT

Saluggia, March 21, 2020 - DiaSorin S.p.A. (the "Company"), following and with reference to the communication to the Market dated March 11, 2020, announces that, given the COVID- 19 and considering the provisions of Article 106 of the Law Decree March 17, 2020 no. 18, the Board of Directors of the Company, by its Chairman, duly empowered, decided to reschedule the date of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting originally planned on April 22,

2020 (on first calling) and on April 23, 2020 (on second calling) as follows:

Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting

June 10, 2020, 3:00 p.m. (first calling)

June 11, 2020, 3:00 p.m. (second calling)

After having heard Borsa Italiana S.p.A., the dividend will be payable starting from June 17, 2020, with coupon no. 15 date on June 15, 2020 and record date on June 16, 2020. Except for what stated in this press release, any other information disclosed to the Market on March 11, 2020 remains unchanged. The Company will call the Shareholders' Meeting and will make available any related documentation pursuant to the applicable laws and regulations.

Per further information please contact:

Riccardo Fava

Emanuela Salvini

Corporate Vice President Communication & Investor

Investor Relator

Relations

Tel: +39.0161.487567

Tel: +39.0161.487988

emanuela.salvini@diasorin.it

riccardo.fava@diasorin.it

Disclaimer

DiaSorin S.p.A. published this content on 21 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2020 20:25:00 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 713 M
EBIT 2019 224 M
Net income 2019 169 M
Finance 2019 172 M
Yield 2019 0,94%
P/E ratio 2019 36,5x
P/E ratio 2020 37,0x
EV / Sales2019 8,32x
EV / Sales2020 8,08x
Capitalization 6 100 M
Chart DIASORIN S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
DiaSorin S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIASORIN S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 102,98  €
Last Close Price 111,60  €
Spread / Highest target 8,42%
Spread / Average Target -7,73%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlo Rosa Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & GM
Gustavo Denegri Chairman
Piergiorgio Pedron Chief Financial Officer & Senior Corporate VP
Chen Menachem Even Executive Director & Chief Commercial Officer
Franco Moscetti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIASORIN S.P.A.-0.87%6 528
BIOMÉRIEUX4.85%10 516
AUTOBIO DIAGNOSTICS CO., LTD.8.95%6 373
10X GENOMICS, INC.-26.85%5 386
GUANGZHOU WONDFO BIOTECH CO.,LTD-3.32%3 228
MACCURA BIOTECHNOLOGY CO.LTD-1.89%2 131
