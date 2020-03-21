DiaSorin S p A : Shareholders' Meeting date change

DATE CHANGE

OF THE ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

AND DIVIDEND PAYMENT

Saluggia, March 21, 2020 - DiaSorin S.p.A. (the "Company"), following and with reference to the communication to the Market dated March 11, 2020, announces that, given the COVID- 19 and considering the provisions of Article 106 of the Law Decree March 17, 2020 no. 18, the Board of Directors of the Company, by its Chairman, duly empowered, decided to reschedule the date of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting − originally planned on April 22,

2020 (on first calling) and on April 23, 2020 (on second calling) − as follows:

Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting

June 10, 2020, 3:00 p.m. (first calling)

June 11, 2020, 3:00 p.m. (second calling)

After having heard Borsa Italiana S.p.A., the dividend will be payable starting from June 17, 2020, with coupon no. 15 date on June 15, 2020 and record date on June 16, 2020. Except for what stated in this press release, any other information disclosed to the Market on March 11, 2020 remains unchanged. The Company will call the Shareholders' Meeting and will make available any related documentation pursuant to the applicable laws and regulations.