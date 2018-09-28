DiaSorin : Update 2018 Annual Calendar of Corporate Events

Press Release
Saluggia (Vercelli), September 28th, 2018
DIASORIN S.P.A.
UPDATE 2018 ANNUAL CALENDAR OF CORPORATE EVENTS
Board of Directors
November 7th, 2018
Third Quarter 2018 results approval
With reference to the additional periodic financial information as per Article 82-ter of Issuers' Regulation, the Company confirms what already communicated in the press release dated April 28th, 2016, to which reference should be made for any details.
The conference calls to present the accounting data to the Financial Community will normally be held after the Board of Directors meeting for their approval.
For further information please contact:
Riccardo Fava
Ines Di Terlizzi
Investor Relations & Corporate Communication Senior Director
Investor Relator
Tel. +39.0161.487988
Tel. +39.0161.487567
riccardo.fava@diasorin.it
ines.diterlizzi@diasorin.it
Disclaimer
DiaSorin S.p.A. published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 06:56:02 UTC