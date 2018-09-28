DiaSorin : Update 2018 Annual Calendar of Corporate Events

Press Release

Saluggia (Vercelli), September 28th, 2018

DIASORIN S.P.A.

UPDATE 2018 ANNUAL CALENDAR OF CORPORATE EVENTS

Board of Directors

November 7th, 2018 Third Quarter 2018 results approval

With reference to the additional periodic financial information as per Article 82-ter of Issuers' Regulation, the Company confirms what already communicated in the press release dated April 28th, 2016, to which reference should be made for any details.

The conference calls to present the accounting data to the Financial Community will normally be held after the Board of Directors meeting for their approval.

