DIC ASSET AG
(DIC)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Xetra -
07/29 11:27:59 am
11.36
EUR
+4.60%
11:14a
DIC ASSET AG
: Buy rating from DZ Bank
MD
09:28a
DIC ASSET AG
: Berenberg reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
06:36a
DIC ASSET AG
: Warburg Research reiterates its Buy rating
MD
Analyst Recommendations
DIC ASSET AG : Buy rating from DZ Bank
0
07/29/2020 | 11:14am EDT
Karsten Oblinger from DZ Bank retains his positive opinion on the stock with a Buy rating.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
0
11:14a
DIC ASSET AG
: Buy rating from DZ Bank
MD
09:28a
DIC ASSET AG
: Berenberg reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
06:36a
DIC ASSET AG
: Warburg Research reiterates its Buy rating
MD
06:14a
DIC ASSET AG
: Baader Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
02:21a
CORRECTION OF THE PRESS RELEASE - DI
: 55% Rise in Letting Performance and Doubl..
PU
02:15a
CORRECTION OF THE PRESS RELEASE - D
: 55% Rise in Letting Performance and Doubl..
EQ
01:21a
DIC ASSET AG
: 55% Rise in Letting Performance and Doubling of Real Estate Manag..
PU
01:20a
DIC ASSET AG
: 55% Rise in Letting Performance and Doubling of Real Estate Manag..
EQ
07/14
DIC ASSET
: Signs Leases for 25,900 sqm - Current Trend toward Lease Extensions
EQ
07/13
DIC ASSET AG
: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2020
96,1 M
113 M
113 M
Net income 2020
65,8 M
77,4 M
77,4 M
Net Debt 2020
1 178 M
1 387 M
1 387 M
P/E ratio 2020
13,5x
Yield 2020
5,95%
Capitalization
841 M
985 M
989 M
EV / Sales 2020
21,0x
EV / Sales 2021
19,8x
Nbr of Employees
247
Free-Float
61,4%
Chart DIC ASSET AG
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends DIC ASSET AG
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Neutral
Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
10
Average target price
16,24 €
Last Close Price
10,86 €
Spread / Highest target
84,2%
Spread / Average Target
49,5%
Spread / Lowest Target
10,5%
Managers
Name
Title
Sonja Wärntges
Chief Executive Officer
Gerhard Schmidt
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klaus-Jürgen Sontowski
Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Anton Heinrich Wiegers
Member-Supervisory Board
Ulrich Reuter
Member-Supervisory Board
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
DIC ASSET AG
-31.70%
985
CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG
-30.04%
2 856
HYSAN DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED
-32.24%
2 783
HUFVUDSTADEN AB (PUBL)
-40.03%
2 506
ENTRA ASA
-14.34%
2 483
JOY CITY PROPERTY LIMITED
-33.72%
1 047
