DIC ASSET AG

(DIC)
DIC Asset AG: Annual General Meeting Resolves Increased Dividend of EUR 0.48 per Share compared to last year while Company Maintains its Growth Trajectory

03/22/2019 | 10:05am EDT

DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
DIC Asset AG: Annual General Meeting Resolves Increased Dividend of EUR 0.48 per Share compared to last year while Company Maintains its Growth Trajectory

22.03.2019 / 15:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release

DIC Asset AG: Annual General Meeting Resolves Increased Dividend of EUR 0.48 per Share compared to last year while Company Maintains its Growth Trajectory

  • Regular dividend for 2018 raised by about 10 percent to EUR 0.48 per share
  • Above-average dividend yield of 5.3%
  • Scrip dividend option
  • Management board confirms forecast for 2019 (FFO: EUR 70 - 72 million)
  • All agenda items approved by a large majority
     

Frankfurt am Main, 22 March 2019. During its annual general meeting in Frankfurt am Main today, DIC Asset AG (WKN A1X3XX / ISIN DE000A1X3XX4), one of Germany's leading listed property companies, resolved to distribute a dividend of EUR 0.48 per share for the 2018 financial year, which implies a dividend increase by around 10% compared to last year. With a dividend yield of 5.3% relative to the year-end share price, DIC Asset AG counts among the most profitable companies in the SDAX and the German real estate sector. Just like last year, shareholders have the choice of receiving their dividend either as cash payment or scrip dividend.

Sonja Wärntges, CEO of DIC Asset AG: "2018 gave DIC Asset AG yet another chance to demonstrate the profitability and dynamic of its hybrid business model. Against the background of the goals achieved and the sustainable business perspective, we are pleased to be able to disburse a regular dividend to our shareholders that is markedly higher than the one last year."

In her key note, the CEO presented the facts and figures for 2018, emphasising the operational achievements of the financial year concluded. In the outlook for the year ahead, she reaffirmed the growth trajectory currently pursued.

"We still see considerable potential in our business divisions that we will raise to keep increasing our revenues, and our plans call for continued growth across all segments in 2019. Specifically, we anticipate an FFO of EUR 70 to 72 million and a volume of approx. EUR 500 million in acquisitions," said Wärntges.

With 55.90 percent of the share capital represented, the Annual General Meeting approved the senior management's proposals for all agenda items with large majorities (for a breakdown of the voting results, please see the table).
 

  Agenda item
 		 Approved by, in percent
 
1. Presentation of 2018 annual accounts No vote
2. Appropriation of net retained profits 99.9369
3. Discharge of the Management Board 99.0535
4. Discharge of the Supervisory Board  
4.1 Discharge of the Supervisory Board chairman 96.0797
4.2 Discharge of the Supervisory Board members 98.1155
5. Election of an auditor for 2019 99.6102
 


For more details on DIC Asset AG, visit the company's homepage at www.dic-asset.de.
 

Investor Relations & Corporate Communications:
 
DIC Asset AG
Nina Wittkopf
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Neue Mainzer Strasse 20 - MainTor
D-60311 Frankfurt am Main
Phone +49 69 9454858-1462
Fax +49 69 9454858-9399
ir@dic-asset.de
 
 

About DIC Asset AG:
DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 178 assets with a combined market value of c. EUR 5.6 billion under management. DIC uses a hybrid business model to manage its business divisions Commercial Portfolio, Funds and Other Investments. Taking an active asset management approach, DIC employs its proprietary, integrated real estate management platform to raise capital appreciation potential in its business divisions and to boost its revenues.

In its Commercial Portfolio division (EUR 1.7 billion in assets under management), DIC acts as proprietor and property asset holder, and thus generates revenues both from the management of the assets and through the value optimisation of its own real estate portfolio. The Funds division (EUR 1.8 billion in assets under management) generates its revenues by acting as issuer and manager of special real estate funds for institutional investors. Gathered in the business unit Other Investments (EUR 2.1 billion in assets under management) are strategic financial investments, the management of properties in which the company holds no equity stakes, equity investments in property developments and joint venture investments. DIC Asset AG has been included in the SDAX(R) segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since June 2006. The Company's shares are also included in the EPRA index, which tracks the performance of the most important European real estate companies. (as of: 31 December 2018)


22.03.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DIC Asset AG
Neue Mainzer Straße 20 * MainTor
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 9454858-1462
Fax: +49 69 9454858-9399
E-mail: ir@dic-asset.de
Internet: www.dic-asset.de
ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, DE000A1TNJ22, DE000A12T648
WKN: A1X3XX, A1TNJ2, A12T64
Indices: S-DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

790835  22.03.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=790835&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
