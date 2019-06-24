DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG / Key word(s): Acquisition

DIC Asset AG: GEG acquires the HELIO building in Augsburg



24.06.2019 / 08:32

Press Release

DIC Asset AG: GEG acquires the HELIO building in Augsburg

Frankfurt, 24 June 2019. DIC Asset AG has signed the contract to buy GEG German Estate Group AG on the 5th of June 2019. The transaction is expected to be closed end of June 2019. Now GEG has acquired the HELIO building, a combined shopping-, service- and office-center, which includes an underground car park as well. The building, which is situated directly next to the main railway station in Augsburg, was acquired in an off-market transaction. The seller, ASG, Jersey, has extensively refurbished, modernised and repositioned the building as an attractive setting over the past three years. The complex offers a rental space of around 36,000 sqm, and has a plot area of around 12,000 sqm.

"I am delighted that GEG is making another acquisition to expand its portfolio ahead of the upcoming closing of our transaction, which is fully in line with our future common growth strategy," elaborated Sonja Wärntges, CEO of DIC.

Thanks to its ideal micro and macro location, the fully let HELIO is easily accessible - and also an attractive rental property due to its modern infrastructure. The well-diversified mix of renowned tenants such as Deutsche Bahn, REWE, dm and Check24 as well as average remaining lease terms of more than 10 years, ensure an attractive return.

Following the repositioning and complete refurbishment, the complex was reopened under the name HELIO in autumn 2018. The yellow illuminated façade provides a striking external appearance, making the new service and business centre a highly visible city landmark from all directions. The planned additional upgrading of Augsburg's main railway station promises HELIO a further prosperous future.

The acquisition of the HELIO building is GEG's first investment in Augsburg. As a result, assets under management rise to more than EUR3.6 billion.

About DIC Asset AG:

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c. EUR 5.6 billion under management. DIC uses a hybrid business model to manage its business divisions Commercial Portfolio, Funds and Other Investments. Taking an active asset management approach, DIC employs its proprietary, integrated real estate management platform to raise capital appreciation potential in its business divisions and to boost its revenues.

In its Commercial Portfolio division (EUR 1.7 billion in assets under management), DIC acts as proprietor and property asset holder, and thus generates revenues both from the management of the assets and through the value optimisation of its own real estate portfolio. The Funds division (EUR 1.6 billion in assets under management) generates its revenues by acting as issuer and manager of special real estate funds for institutional investors. Gathered in the business unit Other Investments (EUR 2.3 billion in assets under management) are strategic financial investments, the management of properties in which the company holds no equity stakes, equity investments in property developments and joint venture investments. (as of: 31/03/2019)



DIC Asset AG has acquired the GEG German Estate Group with a contract dated 5.6.2019. The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of June. During and after the closing of the transaction, DIC will focus its segment reporting on the two pillars DIC Commercial Portfolio and DIC Institutional Business. DIC Asset AG has been included in the SDAX(R) segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since June 2006. The Company's shares are also included in the EPRA index, which tracks the performance of the most important European real estate companies.

More detailed information about DIC Asset AG is available on www.dic-asset.de.



