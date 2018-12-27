Log in
DIC Asset AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

12/27/2018 | 10:05am CET


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.12.2018 / 10:01
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Sonja
Last name(s): Wärntges

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
DIC Asset AG

b) LEI
52990044JL2ZPWONU738 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
9.00 EUR 8100.00 EUR
9.00 EUR 900.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
9.00 EUR 9000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-12-21; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


27.12.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DIC Asset AG
Neue Mainzer Straße 20 * MainTor
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.dic-asset.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

47981  27.12.2018 


© EQS 2018
