DIC Asset AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



08.01.2019 / 17:31

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Dirk Last name(s): Hasselbring

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

DIC Asset AG

b) LEI

52990044JL2ZPWONU738

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition (Transaction has been executed via joint deposit of securities held with wife Maria Gabriela Hasselbring)

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 9.09 EUR 6535.71 EUR 9.14 EUR 11507.26 EUR 9.10 EUR 15788.50 EUR 9.11 EUR 6322.34 EUR 9.15 EUR 11666.25 EUR 9.12 EUR 29384.64 EUR 9.13 EUR 1826.00 EUR 9.16 EUR 21984.00 EUR 9.17 EUR 32095.00 EUR 9.18 EUR 27741.96 EUR 9.19 EUR 11248.56 EUR 9.22 EUR 23972.00 EUR 9.25 EUR 1628.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 9.157369 EUR 201700.22 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2019-01-04; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

