Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  DIC Asset AG    DIC   DE000A1X3XX4

DIC ASSET AG (DIC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 01/08 12:07:46 pm
9.325 EUR   +0.81%
2018DIC ASSET AG : half-yearly earnings release
2018DIC ASSET AG : The comeback of an upward trend can be anticipated
2018DIC ASSET AG : quaterly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

DIC Asset AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/08/2019 | 11:35am EST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

08.01.2019 / 17:31
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Dirk
Last name(s): Hasselbring

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
DIC Asset AG

b) LEI
52990044JL2ZPWONU738 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition (Transaction has been executed via joint deposit of securities held with wife Maria Gabriela Hasselbring)

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
9.09 EUR 6535.71 EUR
9.14 EUR 11507.26 EUR
9.10 EUR 15788.50 EUR
9.11 EUR 6322.34 EUR
9.15 EUR 11666.25 EUR
9.12 EUR 29384.64 EUR
9.13 EUR 1826.00 EUR
9.16 EUR 21984.00 EUR
9.17 EUR 32095.00 EUR
9.18 EUR 27741.96 EUR
9.19 EUR 11248.56 EUR
9.22 EUR 23972.00 EUR
9.25 EUR 1628.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
9.157369 EUR 201700.22 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-01-04; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


08.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DIC Asset AG
Neue Mainzer Straße 20 * MainTor
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.dic-asset.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

48251  08.01.2019 


© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DIC ASSET AG
11:35aDIC ASSET AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
02:50aDIC ASSET AG : Acquisition Volume 2018 of c. EUR 510 million exceeds the Target ..
EQ
2018DIC ASSET AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2018DIC ASSET AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2018DIC ASSET : Reshuffles Senior Management of DIC Onsite
PU
2018DIC ASSET : Reshuffles Senior Management of DIC Onsite
EQ
2018DIC ASSET : Secures Construction Project near Kurfürstendamm in Berlin for its C..
PU
2018DIC ASSET : Secures Construction Project near Kurfürstendamm in Berlin for its C..
EQ
2018DIC ASSET : signs agreements with a view to the disposal of a participation of a..
PU
2018DIC ASSET AG : DIC Asset AG Group signs agreements with a view to the disposal o..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 97,2 M
EBIT 2018 64,1 M
Net income 2018 41,2 M
Debt 2018 1 204 M
Yield 2018 5,13%
P/E ratio 2018 15,73
P/E ratio 2019 16,00
EV / Sales 2018 19,1x
EV / Sales 2019 19,4x
Capitalization 652 M
Chart DIC ASSET AG
Duration : Period :
DIC Asset AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIC ASSET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 11,1 €
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sonja Wärntges Chief Executive Officer
Gerhard Schmidt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ulrich Höller Member-Supervisory Board
Klaus-Jürgen Sontowski Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Anton Wiegers Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIC ASSET AG1.98%747
HYSAN DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED-0.93%4 961
HUFVUDSTADEN AB2.78%3 839
JOY CITY PROPERTY LTD-1.18%1 528
PRECINCT PROPERTIES NEW ZEALAND LTD--.--%1 209
TECHNOPOLIS OYJ0.00%845
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.