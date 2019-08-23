Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  DIC Asset AG    DIC   DE000A1X3XX4

DIC ASSET AG

(DIC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

DIC Asset AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2019 | 12:20pm EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.08.2019 / 18:14
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: TTL Real Estate GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Prof. Dr.
First name: Gerhard
Last name(s): Schmidt
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
DIC Asset AG

b) LEI
52990044JL2ZPWONU738 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
11.85 EUR 4740000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
11.85 EUR 4740000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-08-23; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


23.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DIC Asset AG
Neue Mainzer Straße 20
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.dic-asset.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

53455  23.08.2019 


© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DIC ASSET AG
12:20pDIC ASSET AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08/22DIC ASSET : Presents Future Corporate Structure after Merger with GEG
EQ
08/21DIC ASSET AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
08/09DIC ASSET AG : Acquisition Volume increases by c. EUR 152 Million from Acquisiti..
PU
08/09DIC ASSET AG : Acquisition Volume increases by c. EUR 152 Million from Acquisiti..
EQ
08/08DIC ASSET AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
08/05DIC ASSET AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
08/02DIC ASSET AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
08/01DIC ASSET AG : Robust Performance Delivers Significantly Enhanced Earnings - 34%..
PU
08/01DIC ASSET AG : Robust Performance Delivers Significantly Enhanced Earnings - 34%..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 100 M
EBIT 2019 86,0 M
Net income 2019 59,0 M
Debt 2019 1 170 M
Yield 2019 4,72%
P/E ratio 2019 14,4x
P/E ratio 2020 14,4x
EV / Sales2019 20,3x
EV / Sales2020 19,2x
Capitalization 858 M
Chart DIC ASSET AG
Duration : Period :
DIC Asset AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIC ASSET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 12,01  €
Last Close Price 11,98  €
Spread / Highest target 29,4%
Spread / Average Target 0,29%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sonja Wärntges Chief Executive Officer
Gerhard Schmidt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ulrich Höller Member-Supervisory Board
Klaus-Jürgen Sontowski Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Anton Wiegers Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIC ASSET AG30.98%951
HYSAN DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED-10.67%4 472
HUFVUDSTADEN AB28.49%4 314
CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG13.74%3 229
ENTRA ASA15.63%2 702
JOY CITY PROPERTY LTD3.53%1 597
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group