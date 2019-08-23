|
DIC Asset AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
08/23/2019 | 12:20pm EDT
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
23.08.2019 / 18:14
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|TTL Real Estate GmbH
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|Prof. Dr.
|First name:
|Gerhard
|Last name(s):
|Schmidt
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A1X3XX4
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|11.85 EUR
|4740000.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|11.85 EUR
|4740000.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DIC Asset AG
|
|Neue Mainzer Straße 20
|
|60311 Frankfurt am Main
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.dic-asset.de
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2019
|100 M
|EBIT 2019
|86,0 M
|Net income 2019
|59,0 M
|Debt 2019
|1 170 M
|Yield 2019
|4,72%
|
|P/E ratio 2019
|14,4x
|P/E ratio 2020
|14,4x
|EV / Sales2019
|20,3x
|EV / Sales2020
|19,2x
|Capitalization
|858 M
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends DIC ASSET AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|7
|Average target price
|
12,01 €
|Last Close Price
|
11,98 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
29,4%
|Spread / Average Target
|
0,29%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-14,9%