DIC Asset AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
0
11/21/2019 | 01:50pm EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
21.11.2019 / 19:48
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Name and legal form:
TTL Real Estate GmbH
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
Prof. Dr.
First name:
Gerhard
Last name(s):
Schmidt
Position:
Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
DIC Asset AG
b) LEI
52990044JL2ZPWONU738
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:
Share
ISIN:
DE000A1X3XX4
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
14.00 EUR
35826.00 EUR
14.00 EUR
70000.00 EUR
14.00 EUR
140000.00 EUR
14.20 EUR
710000.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price
Aggregated volume
14.1480 EUR
955826.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2019-11-19; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction
Name:
XETRA
MIC:
XETA
21.11.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de