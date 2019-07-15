DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: DIC Asset AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

DIC Asset AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



15.07.2019 / 08:10

DIC Asset AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed : Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 01, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: August 01, 2019 German: https://www.dic-asset.de/download/publikationen/DIC_Q2_2019_D.pdf English: https://www.dic-asset.de/download/publikationen/DIC_Q2_2019_E.pdf

