Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  DIC Asset AG    DIC   DE000A1X3XX4

DIC ASSET AG

(DIC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

DIC Asset AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/15/2019 | 02:15am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: DIC Asset AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
DIC Asset AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

15.07.2019 / 08:10
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DIC Asset AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 01, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: August 01, 2019 German: https://www.dic-asset.de/download/publikationen/DIC_Q2_2019_D.pdf English: https://www.dic-asset.de/download/publikationen/DIC_Q2_2019_E.pdf


15.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DIC Asset AG
Neue Mainzer Straße 20
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.dic-asset.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

840951  15.07.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=840951&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DIC ASSET AG
02:15aDIC ASSET AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports ..
EQ
07/03DIC ASSET AG : Acquisition of GEG Concluded – Further Premium Properties i..
PU
07/03DIC ASSET AG : Acquisition of GEG Concluded - Further Premium Properties in Muni..
EQ
07/02DIC ASSET AG : Peer Schlinkmann to Take Charge of Investor Relations & Corporate..
PU
07/02DIC ASSET AG : Peer Schlinkmann to Take Charge of Investor Relations & Corporate..
EQ
06/24DIC ASSET AG : GEG acquires the HELIO building in Augsburg
PU
06/24DIC ASSET AG : GEG acquires the HELIO building in Augsburg
EQ
06/05DIC ASSET : acquires GEG German Estate Group from TTL Real Estate and KKR >>
PU
06/05DIC ASSET : Acquires the GEG German Estate Group
PU
06/05DIC ASSET : Acquires the GEG German Estate Group
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 100 M
EBIT 2019 84,0 M
Net income 2019 56,0 M
Debt 2019 1 105 M
Yield 2019 5,41%
P/E ratio 2019 13,3x
P/E ratio 2020 13,8x
EV / Sales2019 18,6x
EV / Sales2020 17,9x
Capitalization 751 M
Chart DIC ASSET AG
Duration : Period :
DIC Asset AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIC ASSET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 12,0  €
Last Close Price 10,4  €
Spread / Highest target 49,6%
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sonja Wärntges Chief Executive Officer
Gerhard Schmidt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ulrich Höller Member-Supervisory Board
Klaus-Jürgen Sontowski Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Anton Wiegers Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIC ASSET AG14.66%849
HYSAN DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED8.80%5 453
HUFVUDSTADEN AB24.84%4 199
CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG17.91%3 431
ENTRA EIENDOM AS15.45%2 881
JOY CITY PROPERTY LTD14.12%1 747
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About