|
DIC Asset AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
07/13/2020 | 12:05pm EDT
|
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: DIC Asset AG
DIC Asset AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
13.07.2020 / 18:00
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|DIC Asset AG
|Street:
|Neue Mainzer Straße 20
|Postal code:
|60311
|City:
|Frankfurt am Main
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|52990044JL2ZPWONU738
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|X
|Other reason:
non-applying of trading book exemption according to sec. 36 para. 1 WpHG
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: Société Générale S.A.
City of registered office, country: Paris, France
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|0.15 %
|4.91 %
|5.06 %
|79071549
|Previous notification
|0 %
|0 %
|0 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE000A1X3XX4
|119678
|0
|0.15 %
|0.00 %
|Total
|119678
|0.15 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Right to recall lent securities
|N/A
|N/A
|466668
|0.59 %
|
|
|Total
|466668
|0.59 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Forwards
|24.12.2020-23.12.2021
|N/A
|Cash
|3390945
|4.29 %
|OTC Call Options
|03.01.2025-03.01.2033
|Until 03.01.2025-03.01.2033
|Cash
|13001
|0.02 %
|Listed Call Warrants
|03.01.2033
|Until 03.01.2033
|Cash
|12726
|0.02 %
|
|
|
|Total
|3416672
|4.32 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|Société Générale S.A.
| %
| %
| %
|Société Générale Effekten GmbH
| %
| %
| %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
Date
13.07.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DIC Asset AG
|
|Neue Mainzer Straße 20
|
|60311 Frankfurt am Main
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.dic-asset.de
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1091793 13.07.2020
© EQS 2020
|
|Latest news on DIC ASSET AG
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2020
|
97,2 M
110 M
110 M
|Net income 2020
|
65,5 M
74,3 M
74,3 M
|Net Debt 2020
|
1 183 M
1 341 M
1 341 M
|P/E ratio 2020
|14,0x
|Yield 2020
|5,59%
|
|Capitalization
|
895 M
1 012 M
1 014 M
|EV / Sales 2019
|
|EV / Sales 2020
|21,4x
|Nbr of Employees
|247
|Free-Float
|61,4%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends DIC ASSET AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|10
|Average target price
|
16,24 €
|Last Close Price
|
11,56 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
73,0%
|Spread / Average Target
|
40,5%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
3,81%