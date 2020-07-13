Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  DIC Asset AG    DIC   DE000A1X3XX4

DIC ASSET AG

(DIC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

DIC Asset AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/13/2020 | 12:05pm EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: DIC Asset AG
DIC Asset AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

13.07.2020 / 18:00
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: DIC Asset AG
Street: Neue Mainzer Straße 20
Postal code: 60311
City: Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 52990044JL2ZPWONU738

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
non-applying of trading book exemption according to sec. 36 para. 1 WpHG

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Société Générale S.A.
City of registered office, country: Paris, France

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
07 Jul 2020

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.15 % 4.91 % 5.06 % 79071549
Previous notification 0 % 0 % 0 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A1X3XX4 119678 0 0.15 % 0.00 %
Total 119678 0.15 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right to recall lent securities N/A N/A 466668 0.59 %
    Total 466668 0.59 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Forwards 24.12.2020-23.12.2021 N/A Cash 3390945 4.29 %
OTC Call Options 03.01.2025-03.01.2033 Until 03.01.2025-03.01.2033 Cash 13001 0.02 %
Listed Call Warrants 03.01.2033 Until 03.01.2033 Cash 12726 0.02 %
      Total 3416672 4.32 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Société Générale S.A. % % %
Société Générale Effekten GmbH % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
10 Jul 2020


13.07.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DIC Asset AG
Neue Mainzer Straße 20
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.dic-asset.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1091793  13.07.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1091793&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on DIC ASSET AG
12:05pDIC ASSET AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
07/10DIC ASSET AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports ..
EQ
07/10DIC ASSET AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
07/09DIC ASSET AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/09DIC ASSET AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend (optional)
FA
07/08DIC ASSET : Approves Dividend of EUR 0.66 per Share at 2020 Virtual Annual Gener..
EQ
07/07DIC ASSET AG : Warburg Research keeps its Buy rating
MD
07/03DIC ASSET : Signs New Long-Term Leases with the Galeria Kaufhof Department Store..
EQ
06/26DIC ASSET AG : Commercial Portfolio Grows to over EUR 2 billion through Acquisit..
EQ
06/19DIC ASSET : leases around 6,700 sqm
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 97,2 M 110 M 110 M
Net income 2020 65,5 M 74,3 M 74,3 M
Net Debt 2020 1 183 M 1 341 M 1 341 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,0x
Yield 2020 5,59%
Capitalization 895 M 1 012 M 1 014 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 21,4x
Nbr of Employees 247
Free-Float 61,4%
Chart DIC ASSET AG
Duration : Period :
DIC Asset AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIC ASSET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 16,24 €
Last Close Price 11,56 €
Spread / Highest target 73,0%
Spread / Average Target 40,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sonja Wärntges Chief Executive Officer
Gerhard Schmidt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klaus-Jürgen Sontowski Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Anton Heinrich Wiegers Member-Supervisory Board
Ulrich Reuter Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIC ASSET AG-27.30%1 012
HYSAN DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED-22.26%3 193
CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG-21.90%3 078
HUFVUDSTADEN AB (PUBL)-38.52%2 454
ENTRA ASA-14.00%2 406
JOY CITY PROPERTY LIMITED-31.40%1 083
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group