Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  DIC Asset AG    DIC   DE000A1X3XX4

DIC ASSET AG (DIC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

DIC Asset : Raises FFO Guidance for 2018 after Strong Third Quarter

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2018 | 07:38am CEST

Press Release

DIC Asset AG Raises FFO Guidance for 2018 after Strong Third Quarter

(Frankfurt, 08.10.2018)

  • Full year FFO forecast for 2018 increased to c. EUR 68 million
  • Based on preliminary figures, an FFO of c. EUR 49 million is expected for the nine-month period

Frankfurt am Main, 08 October 2018. DIC Asset AG, one of Germany's leading listed property companies, anticipates c. EUR 49 million in funds from operations (FFO) for the 2018 nine-month period (previous year: EUR 48.1 million), based on preliminary figures. Income from the company's investment funds, including the set-up fee for the DIC Office Balance V fund launched in late June, contributed to this result. The consolidated net income for the first nine months of 2018 is expected to top the prior-year result slightly (previous year: EUR 33.4 million).

DIC Asset AG believes that transactions in the second half of the year will cause the FFO contribution of the fund segment to exceed the forecast from the start of the year. On this basis, the group-wide FFO is now predicted to be at c. EUR 68 million for the full year 2018, exceeding the range of EUR 62 to 64 million assumed so far. For gross rental income EUR 98 to 100 million instead of EUR 95 to 98 million is predicted. The acquisition target of EUR 450 to 500 million across segments and the sales target of EUR 100 to 120 million from the proprietary portfolio (Commercial Portfolio) are confirmed.

'The contribution that the fund business will make to the operating income and that is likely to exceed expectations demonstrates impressively that our hybrid business model offers diverse income opportunities that go beyond the portfolio business in a strict sense. It is quite evident to us that DIC Asset AG has increasingly established itself as trading platform in the fund business,' commented Sonja Wärntges, CEO of DIC Asset AG.

About DIC Asset AG:
DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has around 185 assets with a combined market value of c. EUR 5.0 billion under management. DIC uses a hybrid business model to manage its business divisions Commercial Portfolio, Funds and Other Investments. Taking an active asset management approach, DIC employs its proprietary, integrated real estate management platform to raise capital appreciation potential in its business divisions and to boost its revenues.

In its Commercial Portfolio division (EUR 1.6 billion in assets under management), DIC acts as proprietor and property asset holder, and thus generates revenues both from the management of the assets and through the value optimisation of its own real estate portfolio. The Funds division (EUR 1.8 billion in assets under management) generates its revenues by acting as issuer and manager of special real estate funds for institutional investors. Gathered in the business unit Other Investments (EUR 1.6 billion in assets under management) are strategic financial investments, the management of properties in which the company holds no equity stakes, equity investments in property developments and joint venture investments.

DIC Asset AG has been included in the SDAX® segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since June 2006. The Company's shares are also included in the EPRA index, which tracks the performance of the most important European real estate companies.


Disclaimer

DIC Asset AG published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 05:37:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DIC ASSET AG
07:38aDIC ASSET : Raises FFO Guidance for 2018 after Strong Third Quarter
PU
07:35aDIC ASSET : Raises FFO Guidance for 2018 after Strong Third Quarter
EQ
09/26DIC ASSET : Successfully Places EUR 150 Million Corporate Bond
PU
09/26DIC ASSET : Successfully Places EUR 150 Million Corporate Bond
EQ
09/26DIC ASSET : Issues Corporate Bond
EQ
09/24DIC ASSET AG : “Rosenthaler Höfe” Office Building in Berlin-Mitte So..
PU
09/24DIC ASSET AG : 'Rosenthaler Höfe' Office Building in Berlin-Mitte Sold to RFR Ho..
EQ
09/17DIC ASSET AG : DIC Asset AG: Successful Letting of 6,000 sqm in 'Lighthouse'. Fu..
EQ
09/17DIC ASSET AG : Successful Letting of 6,000 sqm in “Lighthouse”. Full..
PU
09/07DIC ASSET : Cited for “Most Improved Annual Report” – Annual R..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/30DIC ASSET AG ORD ASET AG 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
05/04DIC ASSET AG ORD ASET AG 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 96,4 M
EBIT 2018 62,9 M
Net income 2018 38,4 M
Debt 2018 1 202 M
Yield 2018 5,02%
P/E ratio 2018 17,02
P/E ratio 2019 16,90
EV / Sales 2018 19,2x
EV / Sales 2019 19,4x
Capitalization 653 M
Chart DIC ASSET AG
Duration : Period :
DIC Asset AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIC ASSET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 11,4 €
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sonja Wärntges Chief Executive Officer
Gerhard Schmidt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ulrich Höller Member-Supervisory Board
Klaus-Jürgen Sontowski Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Anton Wiegers Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIC ASSET AG-12.06%753
HYSAN DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED-4.71%5 270
HUFVUDSTADEN AB2.59%3 594
JOY CITY PROPERTY LTD-26.19%1 689
PRECINCT PROPERTIES NEW ZEALAND LTD--.--%1 119
TECHNOPOLIS OYJ11.48%853
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.