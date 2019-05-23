DIC Asset : René Zahnd - CEO of Swiss Prime Site AG - to Join Supervisory Board of DIC Asset AG

DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG / Key word(s): Personnel

René Zahnd - CEO of Swiss Prime Site AG - to Join Supervisory Board of DIC Asset AG



23.05.2019 / 08:30

Press Release

René Zahnd - CEO of Swiss Prime Site AG - to Join Supervisory Board of

DIC Asset AG

René Zahnd (aged 53) was court-appointed to join as new member of the Supervisory Board of DIC Asset AG as of 21 May 2019 and through the end of the next annual general meeting.

René Zahnd has been Chief Executive Officer of Swiss Prime Site AG since 1 January 2016. René Zahnd started his professional career with the law firm of Bratschi Emch & Partner in Bern and Zurich. He moved on to serve in a number of senior positions with real estate companies and property developers, including Implenia from 2009 to 2015 where he eventually became head of the Modernisation & Development unit and a member of the Group Executive Board. He then joined Swiss Prime Site AG. René Zahnd succeeds Ulrich Höller, who had resigned from his Supervisory Board mandate.

Prof. Dr. Gerhard Schmidt, chairman of the Supervisory Board of DIC Asset AG, had this to say about the change: "On behalf of the entire Supervisory Board and the members of the Management Board, I would very much like to thank Ulrich Höller for the always great and successful collaboration, first as CEO, later as member of the Supervisory Board. Mr. Höller significantly contributed to build the company and stayed with the company as a member of the Supervisory Board after his retirement as CEO. Mr. Zahnd with his expertise as CEO of a large listed real estate company will contribute his experience from this position to the Supervisory Board. We are very happy to have won Mr. Zahnd over for the position in our board and we are sure that we have thereby greatly strengthened and supplemented the expertise in our Supervisory Board."



For more details on DIC Asset AG, visit the company's homepage at www.dic-asset.de.



About DIC Asset AG:

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c. EUR 5.6 billion under management. DIC uses a hybrid business model to manage its business divisions Commercial Portfolio, Funds and Other Investments. Taking an active asset management approach, DIC employs its proprietary, integrated real estate management platform to raise capital appreciation potential in its business divisions and to boost its revenues.

In its Commercial Portfolio division (EUR 1.7 billion in assets under management), DIC acts as proprietor and property asset holder, and thus generates revenues both from the management of the assets and through the value optimisation of its own real estate portfolio. The Funds division (EUR 1.6 billion in assets under management) generates its revenues by acting as issuer and manager of special real estate funds for institutional investors. Gathered in the business unit Other Investments (EUR 2.3 billion in assets under management) are strategic financial investments, the management of properties in which the company holds no equity stakes, equity investments in property developments and joint venture investments. DIC Asset AG has been listed in the SDAX segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since June 2006 and is included in the EPRA index of Europe's leading real estate companies. (as of: 31/03/2019)