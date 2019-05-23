Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  DIC Asset AG    DIC   DE000A1X3XX4

DIC ASSET AG

(DIC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

DIC Asset : René Zahnd - CEO of Swiss Prime Site AG - to Join Supervisory Board of DIC Asset AG

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/23/2019 | 02:35am EDT

DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG / Key word(s): Personnel
René Zahnd - CEO of Swiss Prime Site AG - to Join Supervisory Board of DIC Asset AG

23.05.2019 / 08:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release

René Zahnd - CEO of Swiss Prime Site AG - to Join Supervisory Board of
DIC Asset AG

René Zahnd (aged 53) was court-appointed to join as new member of the Supervisory Board of DIC Asset AG as of 21 May 2019 and through the end of the next annual general meeting.

René Zahnd has been Chief Executive Officer of Swiss Prime Site AG since 1 January 2016. René Zahnd started his professional career with the law firm of Bratschi Emch & Partner in Bern and Zurich. He moved on to serve in a number of senior positions with real estate companies and property developers, including Implenia from 2009 to 2015 where he eventually became head of the Modernisation & Development unit and a member of the Group Executive Board. He then joined Swiss Prime Site AG. René Zahnd succeeds Ulrich Höller, who had resigned from his Supervisory Board mandate.

Prof. Dr. Gerhard Schmidt, chairman of the Supervisory Board of DIC Asset AG, had this to say about the change: "On behalf of the entire Supervisory Board and the members of the Management Board, I would very much like to thank Ulrich Höller for the always great and successful collaboration, first as CEO, later as member of the Supervisory Board. Mr. Höller significantly contributed to build the company and stayed with the company as a member of the Supervisory Board after his retirement as CEO. Mr. Zahnd with his expertise as CEO of a large listed real estate company will contribute his experience from this position to the Supervisory Board. We are very happy to have won Mr. Zahnd over for the position in our board and we are sure that we have thereby greatly strengthened and supplemented the expertise in our Supervisory Board."

For more details on DIC Asset AG, visit the company's homepage at www.dic-asset.de.
 

Contact
 
DIC Asset AG
Nina Wittkopf
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Neue Mainzer Strasse 20 - MainTor
D-60311 Frankfurt am Main
Phone +49 69 9454858-1462
Fax +49 69 9454858-9399
ir@dic-asset.de
 
 

About DIC Asset AG:
DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c. EUR 5.6 billion under management. DIC uses a hybrid business model to manage its business divisions Commercial Portfolio, Funds and Other Investments. Taking an active asset management approach, DIC employs its proprietary, integrated real estate management platform to raise capital appreciation potential in its business divisions and to boost its revenues.

In its Commercial Portfolio division (EUR 1.7 billion in assets under management), DIC acts as proprietor and property asset holder, and thus generates revenues both from the management of the assets and through the value optimisation of its own real estate portfolio. The Funds division (EUR 1.6 billion in assets under management) generates its revenues by acting as issuer and manager of special real estate funds for institutional investors. Gathered in the business unit Other Investments (EUR 2.3 billion in assets under management) are strategic financial investments, the management of properties in which the company holds no equity stakes, equity investments in property developments and joint venture investments. DIC Asset AG has been listed in the SDAX segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since June 2006 and is included in the EPRA index of Europe's leading real estate companies. (as of: 31/03/2019)


23.05.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DIC Asset AG
Neue Mainzer Straße 20 * MainTor
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 9454858-1462
Fax: +49 69 9454858-9399
E-mail: ir@dic-asset.de
Internet: www.dic-asset.de
ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, DE000A1TNJ22, DE000A12T648
WKN: A1X3XX, A1TNJ2, A12T64
Indices: S-DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 814749

 
End of News DGAP News Service

814749  23.05.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=814749&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DIC ASSET AG
02:35aDIC ASSET : René Zahnd - CEO of Swiss Prime Site AG - to Join Supervisory Board ..
EQ
05/03DIC ASSET : Increases its FFO by 25% and Decreases its LtV below 50%
PU
05/03DIC ASSET : Increases its FFO by 25% and Decreases its LtV below 50%
EQ
05/02DIC ASSET AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
04/29DIC ASSET AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
04/29DIC ASSET : realizes Income of c. EUR 43.9 mn from Sale of 8% Stake in TLG Immob..
PU
04/29DIC ASSET : realizes Income of c. EUR 43.9 mn from Sale of 8% Stake in TLG Immob..
EQ
04/26DIC ASSET AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
04/26DIC ASSET AG : Shareholders emphasize their trust in the company development &nd..
PU
04/26DIC ASSET AG : Shareholders emphasize their trust in the company development - a..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 104 M
EBIT 2019 64,9 M
Net income 2019 47,0 M
Debt 2019 1 147 M
Yield 2019 5,14%
P/E ratio 2019 14,94
P/E ratio 2020 14,23
EV / Sales 2019 17,8x
EV / Sales 2020 16,8x
Capitalization 709 M
Chart DIC ASSET AG
Duration : Period :
DIC Asset AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIC ASSET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 11,4 €
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sonja Wärntges Chief Executive Officer
Gerhard Schmidt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ulrich Höller Member-Supervisory Board
Klaus-Jürgen Sontowski Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Anton Wiegers Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIC ASSET AG8.27%791
HYSAN DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED12.27%5 673
HUFVUDSTADEN AB16.87%3 960
CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG22.64%3 692
JOY CITY PROPERTY LTD16.47%1 887
PLATZER FASTIGHETER HOLDING AB (PUBL)39.26%858
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About