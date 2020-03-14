DIC Asset : postpones Annual General Meeting

Log in
03/14/2020 | 08:30am EDT

DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
DIC Asset AG postpones Annual General Meeting

14.03.2020 / 13:24
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

DIC Asset AG postpones Annual General Meeting

Frankfurt am Main, 14 March 2020. The Board of Directors of DIC Asset AG (ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4) has today decided not to hold the Annual General Meeting on 17 March 2020 as planned due to the general ruling of the responsible local health authority in Frankfurt am Main to ban events with more than 200 participants as of 13 March 2020 and to protect the health of all participants in the Annual General Meeting. The Company will hold the Annual General Meeting at a later date in 2020. This will inevitably result in a corresponding postponement of the resolution on the use of net profits and the dividend payment.

Depending on the further course of the wave of infection, DIC Asset AG aims to set a new date as quickly as possible and to re-invite shareholders to the Annual General Meeting.

The current situation and global spread of the corona virus (COVID-19) are decisive for the decision. The Robert Koch Institute and the responsible health authorities in Germany assume that the number of infections will increase significantly in the coming weeks. For DIC Asset AG, the health of its shareholders, employees and service providers is of top priority.

Information from the Frankfurt Health Authority on the ban on events with more than 200 participants can be found under the following website: https://frankfurt.de/aktuelle-meldung/sondermeldungen/allgemeinverfuegung-des-gesundheitsamtes/

 

About DIC Asset AG:

With more than 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through seven branch offices, and has 180 assets with a combined market value of c. EUR 7.6 billion under management (as of 31/12/2019). Taking an active asset management approach, DIC Asset AG employs its proprietary, integrated real estate management platform to raise capital appreciation potential company-wide and to boost its revenues.

In its Commercial Portfolio division (EUR 1.9 billion in assets under management, as of 31/12/2019), DIC Asset AG acts as proprietor and property asset holder, and thus generates revenues both from the management of the assets and through the value optimisation of its own real estate portfolio.

In its Institutional Business division (EUR 5.7 billion in assets under management, as of 31/12/2019), which operates under the name GEG German Estate Group, DIC Asset AG generates income from structuring and managing investment vehicles with attractive dividend yields for national and international institutional investors.

DIC Asset AG has been SDAX-listed since June 2006.

IR Contact DIC Asset AG:
Peer Schlinkmann
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Neue Mainzer Strasse 20
D-60311 Frankfurt am Main
Phone +49 69 9454858-1492
ir@dic-asset.de


14.03.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DIC Asset AG
Neue Mainzer Straße 20
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 9454858-1492
Fax: +49 69 9454858-9399
E-mail: ir@dic-asset.de
Internet: www.dic-asset.de
ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, DE000A12T648, DE000A2GSCV5, DE000A2NBZG9
WKN: A1X3XX, A12T64, A2GSCV, A2NBZG
Indices: S-DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 997661

 
End of News DGAP News Service

997661  14.03.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=997661&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
