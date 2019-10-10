DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG / Key word(s): Real Estate

DIC Asset sells Two Properties from Institutional Business for c. EUR 71 Million after Successful Active Real Estate Management



10.10.2019 / 08:00

Press Release

DIC Asset sells Two Properties from Institutional Business for c. EUR 71 Million after Successful Active Real Estate Management

"Kontor II" in Leipzig and "Schiller 27" were sold

Volume of property sales rises to c. EUR 131 million in 2019

Frankfurt am Main, 10 October 2019. In the third quarter of 2019, DIC Asset AG (ISIN: DE000A1X3XX), one of Germany's leading listed real estate companies, notarised further sales of around EUR 71 million from the special funds launched in the Institutional Business segment via its subsidiary GEG German Estate Group. As a result, the volume of property sales across all segments has increased to c. EUR 131 million.

"The sales are in line with the investment strategy of our special funds and were carried out within the planned period. Over the past few years, we have significantly increased the value of our properties through active asset management and attractive lettings. These values have now been realised through the sale of the properties.", comments Johannes von Mutius, Chief Investment Officer of DIC Asset AG, on the sales.

From the portfolio of the DIC Office Balance I, the fully occupied property "Kontor II" in Leipzig was sold to KGAL Investment Management. The office complex, which was modernised in 2007, has a lettable area of around 16,800 sqm and excellent transport connections. The property lies in a central location in the Graphisches Viertel neighbourhood near the university hospital of Leipzig.

The fully occupied "Schiller 27" property on Schillerstrasse in Frankfurt am Main was sold out of the portfolio of the DIC Office Balance II fund to UBS Asset Management. The property of around 3,000 sqm has ODDO Seydler Bank AG and Landesbank Baden-Württemberg (LBBW) as its main tenants. The mixed-use property with both office and commercial spaces lies within walking distance of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and is very easy to reach by both public and private transportation.

