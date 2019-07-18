DIC Asset : successfully places first Promissory Note of EUR 150 million

DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG / Key word(s): Financing

18.07.2019 / 07:30

DIC Asset AG successfully places first Promissory Note of EUR 150 million

First-time placement of a senior unsecured promissory note with a total volume of EUR 150 million

Transaction significantly oversubscribed

Average interest expenses of 1.58% and 5.4-year maturity



Frankfurt am Main, 18 July 2019. DIC Asset AG (ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4), one of Germany's leading listed property companies, successfully completed the issuance of the first promissory note ("Schuldscheindarlehen") in the company's history. The transaction was well received by investors and with a total volume of EUR 150 million it was significantly oversubscribed. The promissory note was placed with around 40 German and international institutional investors.

The weighted annual average interest rate is 1.58 percent while the average maturity is 5.4 years (maturities of the tranches fall within a range of 3 to 11 years). The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes in order to boost the growth of the two business segments "Commercial Portfolio" and "Institutional Business."

"The promissory note with its varying maturities and interest rate structures constitutes another building block in the effort to diversify our financing structure," noted Sonja Wärntges, CEO of DIC Asset AG, as she commented the conclusion of the transaction. "We will use the proceeds for further growth."

The transaction was facilitated by BayernLB (the state bank of Bavaria) and Helaba (the state bank of Hesse and Thuringia).

About DIC Asset AG:

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 176 assets with a combined market value of c. EUR 7.1 billion under management. DIC uses a hybrid business model as it focuses on its business divisions Commercial Portfolio and Institutional Business. Taking an active asset management approach, DIC employs its proprietary, integrated real estate management platform to raise capital appreciation potential in its business divisions and to boost its revenues. In its Commercial Portfolio division (EUR 1.8 billion in assets under management), DIC acts as proprietor and property asset holder, and thus generates revenues both from the management of the assets and through the value optimisation of its own real estate portfolio. The Institutional Business division (EUR 5.3 billion in assets under management) generates its revenues by acting as issuer and manager of special real estate funds, individual mandated and club deals for institutional investors. (As of: 30/06/2019, includes GEG).

DIC has acquired GEG with a contract dated 05 June 2019. The transaction has now been concluded. DIC switched its segment reporting to its two pillars DIC Commercial Portfolio and DIC Institutional Business.

DIC has been listed in the SDAX(R) segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since June 2006. The Company's shares are also included in the EPRA index, which tracks the performance of the most important European real estate companies.



