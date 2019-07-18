Log in
DIC ASSET AG

(DIC)
DIC Asset : successfully places first Promissory Note of EUR 150 million

07/18/2019 | 01:35am EDT

DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG / Key word(s): Financing
DIC Asset AG successfully places first Promissory Note of EUR 150 million

18.07.2019 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release

DIC Asset AG successfully places first Promissory Note of EUR 150 million

  • First-time placement of a senior unsecured promissory note with a total volume of EUR 150 million
  • Transaction significantly oversubscribed
  • Average interest expenses of 1.58% and 5.4-year maturity


Frankfurt am Main, 18 July 2019. DIC Asset AG (ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4), one of Germany's leading listed property companies, successfully completed the issuance of the first promissory note ("Schuldscheindarlehen") in the company's history. The transaction was well received by investors and with a total volume of EUR 150 million it was significantly oversubscribed. The promissory note was placed with around 40 German and international institutional investors.

The weighted annual average interest rate is 1.58 percent while the average maturity is 5.4 years (maturities of the tranches fall within a range of 3 to 11 years). The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes in order to boost the growth of the two business segments "Commercial Portfolio" and "Institutional Business."

"The promissory note with its varying maturities and interest rate structures constitutes another building block in the effort to diversify our financing structure," noted Sonja Wärntges, CEO of DIC Asset AG, as she commented the conclusion of the transaction. "We will use the proceeds for further growth."

The transaction was facilitated by BayernLB (the state bank of Bavaria) and Helaba (the state bank of Hesse and Thuringia).

 

About DIC Asset AG:

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 176 assets with a combined market value of c. EUR 7.1 billion under management. DIC uses a hybrid business model as it focuses on its business divisions Commercial Portfolio and Institutional Business. Taking an active asset management approach, DIC employs its proprietary, integrated real estate management platform to raise capital appreciation potential in its business divisions and to boost its revenues. In its Commercial Portfolio division (EUR 1.8 billion in assets under management), DIC acts as proprietor and property asset holder, and thus generates revenues both from the management of the assets and through the value optimisation of its own real estate portfolio. The Institutional Business division (EUR 5.3 billion in assets under management) generates its revenues by acting as issuer and manager of special real estate funds, individual mandated and club deals for institutional investors. (As of: 30/06/2019, includes GEG).

DIC has acquired GEG with a contract dated 05 June 2019. The transaction has now been concluded. DIC switched its segment reporting to its two pillars DIC Commercial Portfolio and DIC Institutional Business.

DIC has been listed in the SDAX(R) segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since June 2006. The Company's shares are also included in the EPRA index, which tracks the performance of the most important European real estate companies.
 

IR Contact DIC Asset AG:
Peer Schlinkmann
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Neue Mainzer Strasse 20
D-60311 Frankfurt am Main
Phone +49 69 9454858-1492
ir@dic-asset.de


18.07.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DIC Asset AG
Neue Mainzer Straße 20
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 9454858-1492
Fax: +49 69 9454858-9399
E-mail: ir@dic-asset.de
Internet: www.dic-asset.de
ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, DE000A12T648, DE000A2GSCV5, DE000A2NBZG9
WKN: A1X3XX, A12T64, A2GSCV, A2NBZG
Indices: S-DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 842805

 
End of News DGAP News Service

842805  18.07.2019 

© EQS 2019
