Consolidated Financial Results FY2020: Six Months Ended June 30
Consolidated Financial Results FY2020: Six Months Ended June 30
August 2020
Highlights
FY2020 six months results
Consolidated net sales were down. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, global economic growth slowed, as a result of which shipments sank in multiple areas, including publication inks, pigments for cosmetics and materials for use in automobiles.
Operating income slipped. The negative impact of flagging shipments in diverse businesses was offset by cost reductions facilitated by lower raw materials prices, as well as by reduced activity expenses and rationalization measures. Nonetheless, operating income was pushed down by a decline in results overseas after translation, a consequence of the depreciation of emerging economy currencies, among others.
Net income attributable to owners of the parent fell. The principal factor behind this result was one-time costs associated with an acquisition.
FY2020 operating results forecasts
In light of operating performance trends in the first half, forecasts for the full term were revised downward.
The fiscal year of all overseas and domestic companies in the DIC Group ends on December 31. This document presents consolidated results for the first six months of fiscal year 2020, ended June 30, 2020
Summary of financial results
2019
2020
% Change
% Change
on a local
6 Months
6 Months
(Billion yen)
currency basis
Net sales
385.0
343.7
-10.7%
-7.7%
Operating income
18.4
17.8
-3.0%
+3.2%
Operating margin
4.8%
5.2%
－
－
Ordinary income
19.0
15.6
-18.1%
－
Net income*
13.1
10.3
-21.3%
－
EPS (Yen)
138.73
109.18
－
－
EBITDA**
33.7
30.7
-9.0%
－
Average rate
USD/YEN
109.83
108.03
-1.6%
EUR/YEN
124.05
118.99
-4.1%
Net income attributable to owners of the parent
EBITDA: Net income attributable to owners of the parent + Total income taxes + (Interest expenses - Interest income) + Depreciation and amortization
Operating income variance
Owing to COVID-19, global economic growth slowed, as a result of which shipments sank significantly.
Lower raw materials prices and cost-cutting efforts, which focused on rationalization, were insufficient to offset flagging shipments, pushing down operating income.
（Billion yen ）
-10.5
+8.4
-1.4
+4.5
-1.6
Sales
Raw
Sales
Costs
Forex
volume &
materials
prices
& others
product
prices
mix
Financial health
Balance sheet
（Billion yen ）
870.9
803.1
Current assets
469.0
399.9
870.9
803.1
252.6
341.6
207.0
188.5
Interest-bearing debt
Other liabilities
PP&E
Intangible assets
Investments and other assets
Financial health
(Billion yen)
232.2
230.9
11.8
11.0
159.2
160.0
Dec 31
Jun 30
2019
2020
343.5
340.8
Dec 31
Jun 30
2019
2020
Interest-bearing debt
Net interest-bearing debt
Net assets
D/C ratio *
Equity ratio
BPS (Yen)
Closing rate (USD/YEN)
252.6
341.6
235.8
231.4
343.5
340.8
42.4%
50.1%
38.9%
35.5%
3,304.34
3,269.92
108.71
107.74
Up as a result of an increase in cash on hand
* D/C ratio: Interest-bearing debt / (Interest-bearing debt + Net assets)
Segment results
（Billion yen ）
Net sales
Operating income
Operating margin
2019
2020
% Change
2019
2020
% Change
2019
2020
Change
% Change
on a local
Change
% Change
on a local
6 Months
6 Months
currency
6 Months
6 Months
currency
6 Months
6 Months
basis
basis
Packaging & Graphic
208.7
190.1
-18.6
-8.9%
-4.6%
8.0
8.7
0.7
+ 9.4%
+ 20.3%
3.8%
4.6%
Japan
57.2
51.1
-6.1
-10.7%
-10.7%
3.0
2.5
-0.5
-17.6%
-17.6%
5.2%
4.8%
The Americas and Europe
123.5
115.9
-7.6
-6.2%
+ 0.1%
3.3
4.6
1.3
+ 39.1%
+ 62.8%
2.7%
3.9%
Asia and Oceania
33.6
28.9
-4.7
-14.0%
-9.8%
1.7
1.9
0.2
+ 13.3%
+ 16.8%
5.0%
6.6%
Eliminations
(5.7)
(5.8)
-0.1
-
-
0.0
(0.2)
-0.2
-
-
-
-
Color & Display
61.1
54.5
-6.6
-10.8%
-8.1%
6.0
4.6
-1.4
-23.8%
-21.2%
9.8%
8.4%
Japan
15.6
13.5
-2.1
-13.3%
-13.3%
2.6
2.7
0.1
+ 4.5%
+ 4.5%
16.9%
20.3%
Overseas
51.0
44.9
-6.2
-12.1%
-8.7%
3.4
1.9
-1.5
-44.0%
-39.6%
6.6%
4.2%
Eliminations
(5.5)
(3.8)
1.6
-
-
0.0
(0.0)
-0.1
-
-
-
-
Functional Products
132.1
114.5
-17.6
-13.3%
-12.4%
7.9
8.1
0.2
+ 2.6%
+ 3.7%
6.0%
7.1%
Japan
98.1
88.0
-10.1
-10.3%
-10.3%
4.7
5.0
0.4
+ 8.3%
+ 8.3%
4.7%
5.7%
Overseas
45.4
36.8
-8.7
-19.1%
-16.5%
3.2
3.1
-0.0
-1.1%
+ 1.6%
7.0%
8.5%
Eliminations
(11.5)
(10.3)
1.2
-
-
0.1
(0.1)
-0.1
-
-
-
-
Others, Corporate and eliminations
(16.9)
(15.4)
1.5
-
-
(3.5)
(3.6)
-0.1
-
-
-
-
Total
385.0
343.7
-41.3
-10.7%
-7.7%
18.4
17.8
-0.6
-3.0%
+ 3.2%
4.8%
5.2%
USD/YEN
109.83
108.03
-1.6%
109.83
108.03
-1.6%
EUR/YEN
124.05
118.99
-4.1%
124.05
118.99
-4.1%
Net sales
Operating
income
Segment sales were level in Europe and the Americas on a local currency basis, as shipments of packaging inks remained firm. In Japan, where the weighting of publication inks is high, segment sales decreased as shipments fell sharply in response to the declaration of a state of emergency, which discouraged demand for print advertisements and leaflets.
Owing to the depreciation of the euro and emergency economy currencies, segment net sales declined on a yen basis.
Segment operating income rose substantially on a local currency basis. This was attributable to rationalization measures and lower raw materials prices.
In Japan, shipments of high-value-added jet inks languished, pushing the operating margin down.
（Billion yen ）
Net sales
Operating income
Operating margin
% Change
% Change
2019
2020
Change
% Change
on a local
2019
2020
Change
% Change
on a local
2019
2020
6 Months
6 Months
currency
6 Months
6 Months
currency
6 Months
6 Months
basis
basis
Packaging & Graphic
208.7
190.1
-18.6
-8.9%
-4.6%
8.0
8.7
0.7
+ 9.4%
+ 20.3%
3.8%
4.6%
Japan
57.2
51.1
-6.1
-10.7%
-10.7%
3.0
2.5
-0.5
-17.6%
-17.6%
5.2%
4.8%
The Americas and Europe
123.5
115.9
-7.6
-6.2%
+ 0.1%
3.3
4.6
1.3
+ 39.1%
+ 62.8%
2.7%
3.9%
Asia and Oceania
33.6
28.9
-4.7
-14.0%
-9.8%
1.7
1.9
0.2
+ 13.3%
+ 16.8%
5.0%
6.6%
Eliminations
(5.7)
(5.8)
-0.1
-
-
0.0
(0.2)
-0.2
-
-
-
-
Operating income/margin
Sales of principal products
Operating income
Operating margin (%)
(Billion yen)
Packaging inks*
+ 0%
Demand driven by stay-at-home measures peaked, but sales in Europe
and the Americas remained comparatively firm.
Sales declined as the spread of COVID-19 discouraged demand for
Publication inks*
-22%
advertisements and leaflets and prompted newspapers to reduce print
runs and page counts.
Jet inks
-14%
Sales were down, as the expanded use of teleworking arrangements
depressed demand for office use.
Polystyrene
-14%
Sales declined, owing to falling sales prices.
１
Q
２
Q
３
Q
４
Q
1Q
2Q
Sales rose despite demand driven by stay-at-home measures having run
2019
2020
Multilayer films
+ 3% its course in Japan, owing to an increase in the adoption of DIC Group
products.
*Change on a local currency basis
Net sales
Operating
income
Owing to the spread of COVID-19, shipments of pigments declined for a broad range of applications, particularly cosmetics.
Shipments of thin-film transistor liquid crystals (TFT LCs) decreased.
Operations at certain production facilities in Europe and the Americas were suspended to adjust production, making it impossible to absorb fixed and other costs.
（Billion yen ）
Net sales
Operating income
Operating margin
% Change
% Change
2019
2020
Change
% Change
on a local
2019
2020
Change
% Change
on a local
2019
2020
6 Months
6 Months
currency
6 Months
6 Months
currency
6 Months
6 Months
basis
basis
Color & Display
61.1
54.5
-6.6
-10.8%
-8.1%
6.0
4.6
-1.4
-23.8%
-21.2%
9.8%
8.4%
Japan
15.6
13.5
-2.1
-13.3%
-13.3%
2.6
2.7
0.1
+ 4.5%
+ 4.5%
16.9%
20.3%
Overseas
51.0
44.9
-6.2
-12.1%
-8.7%
3.4
1.9
-1.5
-44.0%
-39.6%
6.6%
4.2%
Eliminations
(5.5)
(3.8)
1.6
-
-
0.0
(0.0)
-0.1
-
-
-
-
Operating income/margin
Operating income
Operating margin (%)
(Billion yen)
Sales of principal products
Sales were down, as special procurement demand of pigments for
General-purpose pigments
-7%
packaging inks drew to an end and sales of pigments for publication
inks fell.
Functional pigments
-18%
Shipments of pigments for cosmetics declined, owing to the COVID-19
pandemic, pushing down sales.
Liquid crystal (LC) materials
-15%
Shipments of TFT LCs fell.
１
Q
２
Q
３
Q
４ Q 1Q 2Q
Health foods
-5%
2019
2020
Net sales
Operating
income
Shipments of epoxy resins were robust, bolstered by increased demand for use in semiconductor devices for 5G.
Shipments of a wide range of other products dwindled, hampered by slowing economic conditions amid the spread of COVID-19.
Segment operating income edged up, notwithstanding dwindling shipments. Contributing factors included lower raw materials prices and efforts to reduce costs.
（Billion yen ）
Net sales
Operating income
Operating margin
% Change
% Change
2019
2020
Change
% Change
on a local
2019
2020
Change
% Change
on a local
2019
2020
6 Months
6 Months
currency
6 Months
6 Months
currency
6 Months
6 Months
basis
basis
Functional Products
132.1
114.5
-17.6
-13.3%
-12.4%
7.9
8.1
0.2
+ 2.6%
+ 3.7%
6.0%
7.1%
Japan
98.1
88.0
-10.1
-10.3%
-10.3%
4.7
5.0
0.4
+ 8.3%
+ 8.3%
4.7%
5.7%
Overseas
45.4
36.8
-8.7
-19.1%
-16.5%
3.2
3.1
-0.0
-1.1%
+ 1.6%
7.0%
8.5%
Eliminations
(11.5)
(10.3)
1.2
-
-
0.1
(0.1)
-0.1
-
-
-
-
Operating income/margin
Sales of principal products
(Billion yen)
%
Operating income
Operating margin (%)
Change
(Billion yen)
6.3
Environment-friendly
-13%
Shipments of resins for use in automobiles and housing construction
resins*
applications-other than ultraviolet (UV)-curableresins-declined.
5.0
4.8
4.3
Epoxy resins
+ 6%
Shipments for use in semiconductor devices were brisk.
3.6
9.2
3.3
Sales decreased, owing to a decrease in automotive production and
7.8
Polyphenylene sulfide
7.4
-16%
a negative rebound in the second quarter, following a strong first
(PPS) compounds
quarter.
6.4
6.2
5.5
Sales were level as demand for use in smartphones ran its course
Industrial tapes
+ 0%
and shipments for use in office automation (OA) equipment
languished.
１
Q
２
Q
３
Q
４
Q
1Q
2Q
Hollow-fiber membrane
+ 9%
Shipments for use in semiconductor fabrication were robust.
modules
2019
2020
* DIC uses the term "Environment-friendly resins" to describe strategic resins designed to improve both environmental
performance and functionality. These include waterborne, UV-curable, polyester, acrylic and polyurethane resins.
Consolidated balance sheet
(Billion yen)
Dec 31
Jun 30
Change
2019
2020
Current assets
399.9
469.0
69.1
Property, plant and equipment
232.2
230.9
-1.2
Intangible assets
11.8
11.0
-0.8
Investments and other assets
159.2
160.0
0.8
Total assets
803.1
870.9
67.8
Current liabilities
210.1
262.9
52.8
Non-current liabilities
249.5
267.2
17.7
Total liabilities
459.6
530.1
70.5
Shareholders' equity
407.4
414.0
6.6
Accumulated other comprehensive income
(94.7)
(104.5)
-9.8
[Foreign currency translation adjustment]
[(72.7)]
[(83.3)]
[-10.6]
Non-controlling interests
30.8
31.3
0.5
Total net assets
343.5
340.8
-2.7
Total liabilities and net assets
803.1
870.9
67.8
Closing rate (USD/YEN)
108.71
107.74
Shareholders' equity to total assets
38.9%
35.5%
Interest-bearing debt
252.6
341.6
88.9
Cash and deposits
16.8
110.1
93.3
・ Cash on hand was increased.
・ As a result, interest-bearing debt also rose.
Consolidated statement of income
(Billion yen)
2019
2020
Change
6 Months
6 Months
Net sales
385.0
343.7
-41.3
Cost of sales
(303.2)
(266.3)
36.9
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(63.4)
(59.7)
3.8
Operating income
18.4
17.8
-0.6
Interest expenses
(0.6)
(0.5)
0.1
Equity in earnings of affiliates
1.1
-
-1.1
Equity in losses of affiliates
-
(0.3)
-0.3
Foreign exchange gains (losses)
(0.4)
(0.5)
-0.2
Other, net
0.5
(0.9)
-1.4
Ordinary income
19.0
15.6
-3.4
Extraordinary income
1.6
3.1
1.5
Extraordinary loss
(2.4)
(3.2)
-0.8
Income before income taxes
18.2
15.4
-2.7
Income taxes
(4.0)
(3.9)
0.1
Net income
14.2
11.5
-2.7
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
(1.1)
(1.2)
-0.1
Net income attributable to owners
13.1
10.3
-2.8
of the parent
Average rate
USD/YEN
109.83
108.03
EUR/YEN
124.05
118.99
Extraordinary income and loss
2019
2020
6 Months
6 Months
Extraordinary income
Gain on sales of non-current assets
-
1.7
Gain on bargain purchase
-
1.3
Gain on sales of subsidiaries and affiliates
1.6
-
securities
Extraordinary loss
Acquisition related expenses
-
(1.9)
Loss on disposal of non-current assets
(0.9)
(1.0)
Severance costs
(0.5)
(0.3)
Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts
(0.6)
-
Amortization of past service costs
(0.4)
-
Acquisition of BASF SE's Colors & Effects business
Consolidated statement of cash flows
(Billion yen)
2019
2020
Change
6 Months
6 Months
Cash flows from operating activities
3.2
23.3
20.0
[Excluding the impact of restraint of A/R securitization]
[16.3]
[23.3]
[7.0]
Cash flows from investing activities
(15.7)
(18.5)
-2.9
Cash flows from financing activities
52.8
83.5
30.8
[Excluding the impact of restraint of A/R securitization]
[39.7]
[83.5]
[43.8]
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
57.9
105.8
47.9
Free cash flow
(12.4)
4.7
17.2
[Excluding the impact of restraint of A/R securitization]
[0.6]
[4.7]
[4.1]
Increase (decrease) in working capital
(20.4)
5.7
26.1
[Excluding the impact of restraint of A/R securitization]
[(7.4)]
[5.7]
[13.1]
Capital expenditure and investment
18.4
16.8
-1.6
Depreciation and amortization
15.9
15.9
-0.1
FY2020 forecasts: Full-year operating results
DIC has revised its full-year operating results forecasts down.
(Billion yen)
2020
% Change
2019
% Change
on a local
Forecast
currency basis
Net sales
768.6
700.0
-8.9%
-6.3%
Operating income
41.3
35.0
-15.3%
-11.1%
Operating margin
5.4%
5.0%
－
－
Ordinary income
41.3
31.5
-23.7%
－
Net income*
23.5
15.0
-36.2%
－
EPS (Yen)
248.29
158.48
－
－
EBITDA
67.4
57.1
-15.3%
－
Capital expenditure and investment
37.5
38.0
+1.4%
Depreciation and amortization
33.1
32.5
-1.9%
Average rate
USD/YEN
109.11
108.01
-1.0%
EUR/YEN
122.13
118.40
-3.1%
ROE
7.7%
4.8%
D/C ratio **
42.4%
44.7%
Annual dividends per share (Yen)
100.0
100.0
Payout ratio
40.3%
63.1%
* Net income attributable to owners of the parent
**
*D/C ratio: Interest-bearing debt / (Interest-bearing debt + Net assets)
Operating income variance
Owing to a slowdown in global economic growth, a consequence of the spread of COVID-19, overall shipments are expected to sink. In addition, a recovery in sales of products for which demand has declined owing to lifestyle changes-including publication inks and pigments for cosmetics-is likely to lag.
With the positive impact of lower raw materials prices insufficient to offset falling shipments, full- term operating income is expected to decline.
-23.4
+15.8
-3.9
+7.0
-1.8
Sales
Raw
Sales
Costs
Forex
volume &
materials
prices
& others
product
prices
mix
2020
2019
Forecast
FY2020 forecasts: Full-year segment results
（Billion yen ）
Net sales
Operating income
Operating margin
2019
2020
% Change
2019
2020
% Change
2019
2020
Change
% Change
on a local
Change
% Change
on a local
Forecast
currency
Forecast
currency
Forecast
basis
basis
Packaging & Graphic
416.4
390.5
-25.9
-6.2%
-2.4%
19.2
17.5
-1.7
-8.9%
-3.5%
4.6%
4.5%
Japan
114.7
103.0
-11.6
-10.1%
-10.1%
6.4
4.8
-1.6
-24.4%
-24.4%
5.6%
4.7%
The Americas and Europe
244.3
235.9
-8.3
-3.4%
+ 2.2%
8.2
8.3
0.0
+ 0.4%
+ 10.6%
3.4%
3.5%
Asia and Oceania
68.7
62.9
-5.9
-8.5%
-4.9%
4.5
4.4
-0.1
-2.3%
+ 0.8%
6.5%
7.0%
Eliminations
(11.3)
(11.3)
-0.0
-
-
0.1
(0.0)
-0.1
-
-
-
-
Color & Display
116.4
109.0
-7.4
-6.4%
-4.7%
10.8
8.9
-1.9
-17.5%
-13.0%
9.3%
8.2%
Japan
29.7
27.8
-1.9
-6.3%
-6.3%
4.8
5.8
0.9
+ 19.2%
+ 19.2%
16.3%
20.7%
Overseas
95.8
90.3
-5.5
-5.8%
-3.6%
6.0
3.1
-2.8
-47.4%
-39.1%
6.2%
3.5%
Eliminations
(9.1)
(9.1)
-0.0
-
-
(0.0)
(0.0)
0.0
-
-
-
-
Functional Products
268.6
235.5
-33.1
-12.3%
-11.5%
19.2
16.1
-3.2
-16.5%
-15.5%
7.2%
6.8%
Japan
199.3
177.0
-22.4
-11.2%
-11.2%
11.6
8.8
-2.8
-24.5%
-24.5%
5.8%
5.0%
Overseas
91.9
81.3
-10.7
-11.6%
-9.1%
7.5
7.3
-0.1
-2.0%
+ 1.1%
8.1%
9.0%
Eliminations
(22.7)
(22.7)
-0.0
-
-
0.2
(0.0)
-0.2
-
-
-
-
Others, Corporate and eliminations
(32.8)
(35.0)
-2.2
-
-
(7.9)
(7.4)
0.4
-
-
-
-
Total
768.6
700.0
-68.6
-8.9%
-6.3%
41.3
35.0
-6.3
-15.3%
-11.1%
5.4%
5.0%
YEN/USD
109.11
108.01
-1.0%
109.11
108.01
-1.0%
YEN/EUR
122.13
118.40
-3.1%
122.13
118.40
-3.1%
Packaging & Graphics
Shipments of packaging inks are expected to be solid. The significant impact of lifestyle changes is expected to delay a recovery in demand for publication inks and jet inks for office use.
Color & Display
The impact of lifestyle changes is expected to delay a recovery in demand for pigments for cosmetics.
Functional Products
Products for use in automobiles are expected to begin recovering in the third quarter, but the pace is likely to be slow, owing to the need to eliminate current distribution inventory.
Annual dividend per share
The forecast for annual dividend per share, initially ¥110, has been revised downward to ¥100, level with fiscal year 2019.
120
125
Year-end
110
Interim
100
100
100
80
60
65
55
40
50
60
60
60
60
40
40
30
30
30
20
60
60
60
55
50
40
40
30
30
30
20
2011 2012
2013
2014 2015
2016 2017
2018
2019 initial
2020
plan
plan
Acquisition of BASF SE's Colors & Effects business
Timeline
Efforts to secure approval under pertinent antitrust laws proceeded and plans for closing by the end of December 2020 are unchanged.
Financing
In addition to previously secured bridge loans, in March 2020 ¥60 billion was procured for this acquisition through a subordinated term loan.
Major topics (April to June 2020)
Announcement of plan to participate in collaborative project involving industry, government and academia to
April
develop innovative adhesion technologies that contribute to the achievement of Japan's Vision for Society 5.0
ーHelping facilitate the recycling of components used in electric and other next-generation vehicles and the
realization of a circular economy
ー
April
May
May
May
June
June
Donation of 10,000 N95 and other high-performance masks to healthcare facilities
Provision of approximately 7,000 bottles of
Linagreen ® 21 Extract K1 nutritional drink to healthcare facilities
-Support for frontline medical professionals working to prevent the spread of COVID-19
-
Acquisition of liquid inks for packaging business from Liaoning Tianqi Technology Co., Ltd.
-Reinforcing supply configuration in the north and northeast of the PRC-
DIC Graphics' Kyushu production teams wins special prize in the Japan Chemical Industry Association (JCIA) Safety Awards
-High marks given to the team's 50-plus years of accident-free operations-
Acquisition of jet inks business from U.S. firm Sensient Technologies Corporation
-Addition of jet inks for textiles expands the DIC Group portfolio-
Development of quick-acting dryer for coatings and printing inks
-Environment-friendlycobalt-free dryer cuts drying time in half-
News Releases
https://www.dic-global.com/en/news/2020/
Business segments and principal products
Packaging & Graphic
Color & Display
Functional Products
Net sales
Operating income
Net sales
Operating income
/Margin
/Margin
¥416.4 bn
¥19.2 bn
¥116.4 bn
¥10.8 bn
4.6%
9.3%
Packaging materials that bring safety and
Color and display materials that make life
peace of mind
colorful
Net sales
Operating income
/Margin
¥268.6 bn
¥19.2 bn
7.2%
Functional products that add comfort
Packaging inks
Packaging adhesives
Packaging materials
Polystyrene
Film
Multilayer films
Ink
Adhesive
Film
Publication inks
Functional pigments
Pigments
for color filters
Liquid crystal materials
Pigments
for cosmetics
Natural colorants
Effect pigments
Industrial tapes PPS compounds
Environment-friendly products*
Hollow-fiber membrane modules
Epoxy resins
Note: Fiscal year 2019 actual
*Waterborne resins, UV-curable resins, Polyester resins, Acrylic resins, Urethane resins
Quarterly trends in segment results (Reference)
Net sales
Operating income
(Billion yen)
(Billion yen)
Progress rate as per the full-year operating forecast (35 billion yen)
190.7
194.3
191.6
192.0
Note : Full-year forecast has been revised (See p.13)
181.7
3M
6M
9M
FY
2020
（％）
28.4
51.0
-
-
2019
（％）
19.7
44.9
71.9
100.8
103.3
105.4
103.4
104.3
11.8
99.3
11.1
90.8
9.9
10.3
7.9
6.1
8.1
5.1
4.8
4.0
31.0
29.5
30.1
28.5
26.8
3.2
4.7
2.0
25.0
2.7
2.8
3.1
2.9
1.9
65.0
61.2
67.1
67.8
68.7
6.3
53.3
4.8
5.0
3.6
4.3
3.3
(8.6)
(8.4)
(8.3)
(7.1)
(8.1)
(7.8)
(1.6)
(1.6)
(1.9)
(2.0)
(1.8)
(2.6)
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
Packaging & Graphic
Color & Display
Functional Products
Others, Corporate and eliminations
Historical performance data (Reference)
Operating results
Financial health
Sales
Operating income Operating margin (%)
830.1
784.0
734.3
703.8
5.5
5.6
（Billion yen ）
7.2
7.2
820.0
789.4
805.5
768.6
6.2
751.4
6.0
700.0
5.4
5.0
Interest-bearing debt
Net assets
D/C ratio* (%)
（Billion yen ）
344.0
343.5
339.5
328.5
327.3
315.6
307.0
299.1
276.7
289.9
274.2
265.7
264.5
275.0
72.5
259.5
252.6
241.3
66.3
218.9
57.7
160.7
51.1
54.2
56.5
48.4
44.1
38.5
41.1
35.0
41.3
35.0
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Adjusted*
Forecast
Increase operating margin Increase operating income
124.5
49.8
47.2
44.0
43.6
44.7
44.7
42.4
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Forecast
Improvement of D/C ratio*
D/C ratio*
around 50
％
* Adjusted to reflect the impact of the changes in the fiscal year-end
* D/C ratio: Interest-bearing debt / (Interest-bearing debt + Net assets)
Historical performance data (Reference)
ROE
17.3
Net income (Billion yen)
ROE (%)
16.0 16.1
14.6
12.9
13.0
11.3
10.4
37.4
34.8
38.6
7.7
32.0
26.8
25.2
23.5
4.8
18.2
19.1
15.0
EBITDA***
（Billion yen ）
94.0
82.6
86.1
81.4
77.0
65.2
69.1
67.4
61.5
57.1
2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Forecast
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Forecast
Shareholder returns*
Capital expenditure and investment, operating cash flows
（Billion yen ）
Interim (Yen)
Payout ratio (%)
36.9
20.2
20.5
22.4
20.5
120
125
Free cash flow
Capital expenditure and investment
62.5
62.4
100
100
100
60
60
60
80
60
65
40
50
60
40
40
30
30
30
20
60
60
60
30
30
30
40
40
50
41.4
31.2
33.9
28.0 29.4
27.6
34.0
37.5
32.1
38.0
36.3
29.1
20
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
24.0
30.3
25.8
17.7
19.0
19.1
13.7
12.6
Yield
2.1
3.6
1.9
2.1
2.4
2.8
2.8
3.7
3.3
Forecast
(4.7)
(%)
**
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
*
** Adjusted to reflect the impact of the consolidation of shares of common stock
Forecast
**
* Dividend yield: Annual dividends / Closing price per share at fiscal year-end
*** EBITDA: Net income attributable to owners of the parent + Total income taxes + (Interest expenses - Interest income) + Depreciation and amortization
