Consolidated Financial Results FY2020: Six Months Ended June 30 0 08/10/2020 | 11:34pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 4631.T : Tokyo Stock Exchange Consolidated Financial Results FY2020: Six Months Ended June 30 August 2020 COPYRIGHT © DIC CORPORATION ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Highlights FY2020 six months results Consolidated net sales were down. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, global economic growth slowed, as a result of which shipments sank in multiple areas, including publication inks, pigments for cosmetics and materials for use in automobiles.

COVID-19 pandemic, global economic growth slowed, as a result of which shipments sank in multiple areas, including publication inks, pigments for cosmetics and materials for use in automobiles. Operating income slipped. The negative impact of flagging shipments in diverse businesses was offset by cost reductions facilitated by lower raw materials prices, as well as by reduced activity expenses and rationalization measures. Nonetheless, operating income was pushed down by a decline in results overseas after translation, a consequence of the depreciation of emerging economy currencies, among others.

Net income attributable to owners of the parent fell. The principal factor behind this result was one-time costs associated with an acquisition. FY2020 operating results forecasts In light of operating performance trends in the first half, forecasts for the full term were revised downward. The fiscal year of all overseas and domestic companies in the DIC Group ends on December 31. This document presents consolidated results for the first six months of fiscal year 2020, ended June 30, 2020 COPYRIGHT © DIC CORPORATION ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. 2 Summary of financial results 2019 2020 % Change % Change on a local 6 Months 6 Months (Billion yen) currency basis Net sales 385.0 343.7 -10.7% -7.7% Operating income 18.4 17.8 -3.0% +3.2% Operating margin 4.8% 5.2% － － Ordinary income 19.0 15.6 -18.1% － Net income* 13.1 10.3 -21.3% － EPS (Yen) 138.73 109.18 － － EBITDA** 33.7 30.7 -9.0% － Average rate USD/YEN 109.83 108.03 -1.6% EUR/YEN 124.05 118.99 -4.1% Net income attributable to owners of the parent

EBITDA: Net income attributable to owners of the parent + Total income taxes + (Interest expenses - Interest income) + Depreciation and amortization COPYRIGHT © DIC CORPORATION ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. 3 Operating income variance Owing to COVID-19, global economic growth slowed, as a result of which shipments sank significantly.

COVID-19, global economic growth slowed, as a result of which shipments sank significantly. Lower raw materials prices and cost-cutting efforts, which focused on rationalization, were insufficient to offset flagging shipments, pushing down operating income. （Billion yen） 18.4 17.8 2019 6 Months -10.5 +8.4 -1.4 +4.5 -1.6 Sales Raw Sales Costs Forex volume & materials prices & others product prices mix 2020 6 Months COPYRIGHT © DIC CORPORATION ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. 4 Financial health Balance sheet （Billion yen） 870.9 803.1 Current assets 469.0 399.9 870.9 803.1 252.6 341.6 207.0 188.5 Interest-bearing debt Other liabilities PP&E Intangible assets Investments and other assets Financial health (Billion yen) 232.2 230.9 11.8 11.0 159.2 160.0 Dec 31 Jun 30 2019 2020 Dec 31 Jun 30 2019 2020 Change 343.5 340.8 Dec 31 Jun 30 2019 2020 Net assets Interest-bearing debt Net interest-bearing debt Net assets D/C ratio * Equity ratio BPS (Yen) Closing rate (USD/YEN) 252.6341.6 235.8231.4 343.5340.8 42.4%50.1% 38.9%35.5% 3,304.34 3,269.92 108.71107.74 88.9 -4.4 -2.7 Up as a result of an increase in cash on hand * D/C ratio: Interest-bearing debt / (Interest-bearing debt + Net assets) COPYRIGHT © DIC CORPORATION ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. 5 Segment results （Billion yen） Net sales Operating income Operating margin 2019 2020 % Change 2019 2020 % Change 2019 2020 Change % Change on a local Change % Change on a local 6 Months 6 Months currency 6 Months 6 Months currency 6 Months 6 Months basis basis Packaging & Graphic 208.7 190.1 -18.6 -8.9% -4.6% 8.0 8.7 0.7 + 9.4% + 20.3% 3.8% 4.6% Japan 57.2 51.1 -6.1 -10.7% -10.7% 3.0 2.5 -0.5 -17.6% -17.6% 5.2% 4.8% The Americas and Europe 123.5 115.9 -7.6 -6.2% + 0.1% 3.3 4.6 1.3 + 39.1% + 62.8% 2.7% 3.9% Asia and Oceania 33.6 28.9 -4.7 -14.0% -9.8% 1.7 1.9 0.2 + 13.3% + 16.8% 5.0% 6.6% Eliminations (5.7) (5.8) -0.1 - - 0.0 (0.2) -0.2 - - - - Color & Display 61.1 54.5 -6.6 -10.8% -8.1% 6.0 4.6 -1.4 -23.8% -21.2% 9.8% 8.4% Japan 15.6 13.5 -2.1 -13.3% -13.3% 2.6 2.7 0.1 + 4.5% + 4.5% 16.9% 20.3% Overseas 51.0 44.9 -6.2 -12.1% -8.7% 3.4 1.9 -1.5 -44.0% -39.6% 6.6% 4.2% Eliminations (5.5) (3.8) 1.6 - - 0.0 (0.0) -0.1 - - - - Functional Products 132.1 114.5 -17.6 -13.3% -12.4% 7.9 8.1 0.2 + 2.6% + 3.7% 6.0% 7.1% Japan 98.1 88.0 -10.1 -10.3% -10.3% 4.7 5.0 0.4 + 8.3% + 8.3% 4.7% 5.7% Overseas 45.4 36.8 -8.7 -19.1% -16.5% 3.2 3.1 -0.0 -1.1% + 1.6% 7.0% 8.5% Eliminations (11.5) (10.3) 1.2 - - 0.1 (0.1) -0.1 - - - - Others, Corporate and eliminations (16.9) (15.4) 1.5 - - (3.5) (3.6) -0.1 - - - - Total 385.0 343.7 -41.3 -10.7% -7.7% 18.4 17.8 -0.6 -3.0% + 3.2% 4.8% 5.2% USD/YEN 109.83 108.03 -1.6% 109.83 108.03 -1.6% EUR/YEN 124.05 118.99 -4.1% 124.05 118.99 -4.1% COPYRIGHT © DIC CORPORATION ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. 6 Packaging & Graphic Net sales Operating income Segment sales were level in Europe and the Americas on a local currency basis, as shipments of packaging inks remained firm. In Japan, where the weighting of publication inks is high, segment sales decreased as shipments fell sharply in response to the declaration of a state of emergency, which discouraged demand for print advertisements and leaflets.

Owing to the depreciation of the euro and emergency economy currencies, segment net sales declined on a yen basis.

Segment operating income rose substantially on a local currency basis. This was attributable to rationalization measures and lower raw materials prices.

In Japan, shipments of high-value-added jet inks languished, pushing the operating margin down. （Billion yen） Net sales Operating income Operating margin % Change % Change 2019 2020 Change % Change on a local 2019 2020 Change % Change on a local 2019 2020 6 Months 6 Months currency 6 Months 6 Months currency 6 Months 6 Months basis basis Packaging & Graphic 208.7 190.1 -18.6 -8.9% -4.6% 8.0 8.7 0.7 + 9.4% + 20.3% 3.8% 4.6% Japan 57.2 51.1 -6.1 -10.7% -10.7% 3.0 2.5 -0.5 -17.6% -17.6% 5.2% 4.8% The Americas and Europe 123.5 115.9 -7.6 -6.2% + 0.1% 3.3 4.6 1.3 + 39.1% + 62.8% 2.7% 3.9% Asia and Oceania 33.6 28.9 -4.7 -14.0% -9.8% 1.7 1.9 0.2 + 13.3% + 16.8% 5.0% 6.6% Eliminations (5.7) (5.8) -0.1 - - 0.0 (0.2) -0.2 - - - - Operating income/margin Sales of principal products Operating income Operating margin (%) (Billion yen) (Billion yen) % Change 4.8 3.2 4.6 3.1 6.1 5.1 5.8 4.9 4.7 4.0 5.2 4.0 Packaging inks* + 0% Demand driven by stay-at-home measures peaked, but sales in Europe and the Americas remained comparatively firm. Sales declined as the spread of COVID-19 discouraged demand for Publication inks* -22% advertisements and leaflets and prompted newspapers to reduce print runs and page counts. Jet inks -14% Sales were down, as the expanded use of teleworking arrangements depressed demand for office use. Polystyrene -14% Sales declined, owing to falling sales prices. １Q ２Q ３Q ４Q 1Q 2Q Sales rose despite demand driven by stay-at-home measures having run 2019 2020 Multilayer films + 3% its course in Japan, owing to an increase in the adoption of DIC Group products. *Change on a local currency basis COPYRIGHT © DIC CORPORATION ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. 7 Color & Display Net sales Operating income Owing to the spread of COVID-19, shipments of pigments declined for a broad range of applications, particularly cosmetics.

COVID-19, shipments of pigments declined for a broad range of applications, particularly cosmetics. Shipments of thin-film transistor liquid crystals (TFT LCs) decreased.

thin-film transistor liquid crystals (TFT LCs) decreased. Operations at certain production facilities in Europe and the Americas were suspended to adjust production, making it impossible to absorb fixed and other costs. （Billion yen） Net sales Operating income Operating margin % Change % Change 2019 2020 Change % Change on a local 2019 2020 Change % Change on a local 2019 2020 6 Months 6 Months currency 6 Months 6 Months currency 6 Months 6 Months basis basis Color & Display 61.1 54.5 -6.6 -10.8% -8.1% 6.0 4.6 -1.4 -23.8% -21.2% 9.8% 8.4% Japan 15.6 13.5 -2.1 -13.3% -13.3% 2.6 2.7 0.1 + 4.5% + 4.5% 16.9% 20.3% Overseas 51.0 44.9 -6.2 -12.1% -8.7% 3.4 1.9 -1.5 -44.0% -39.6% 6.6% 4.2% Eliminations (5.5) (3.8) 1.6 - - 0.0 (0.0) -0.1 - - - - Operating income/margin Operating income Operating margin (%) (Billion yen) Sales of principal products (Billion yen) % Change 10.3 9.3 2.9 3.1 9.8 7.5 2.8 2.0 9.2 7.4 2.7 1.9 Sales were down, as special procurement demand of pigments for General-purpose pigments -7% packaging inks drew to an end and sales of pigments for publication inks fell. Functional pigments -18% Shipments of pigments for cosmetics declined, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, pushing down sales. Liquid crystal (LC) materials -15% Shipments of TFT LCs fell. １Q ２Q ３Q ４Q 1Q 2Q Health foods -5% 20192020 COPYRIGHT © DIC CORPORATION ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. 8 Functional Products Net sales Operating income Shipments of epoxy resins were robust, bolstered by increased demand for use in semiconductor devices for 5G.

Shipments of a wide range of other products dwindled, hampered by slowing economic conditions amid the spread of COVID-19.

COVID-19. Segment operating income edged up, notwithstanding dwindling shipments. Contributing factors included lower raw materials prices and efforts to reduce costs. （Billion yen） Net sales Operating income Operating margin % Change % Change 2019 2020 Change % Change on a local 2019 2020 Change % Change on a local 2019 2020 6 Months 6 Months currency 6 Months 6 Months currency 6 Months 6 Months basis basis Functional Products 132.1 114.5 -17.6 -13.3% -12.4% 7.9 8.1 0.2 + 2.6% + 3.7% 6.0% 7.1% Japan 98.1 88.0 -10.1 -10.3% -10.3% 4.7 5.0 0.4 + 8.3% + 8.3% 4.7% 5.7% Overseas 45.4 36.8 -8.7 -19.1% -16.5% 3.2 3.1 -0.0 -1.1% + 1.6% 7.0% 8.5% Eliminations (11.5) (10.3) 1.2 - - 0.1 (0.1) -0.1 - - - - Operating income/margin Sales of principal products (Billion yen) % Operating income Operating margin (%) Change (Billion yen) 6.3 Environment-friendly -13% Shipments of resins for use in automobiles and housing construction resins* applications-other than ultraviolet (UV)-curableresins-declined. 5.0 4.8 4.3 Epoxy resins + 6% Shipments for use in semiconductor devices were brisk. 3.6 9.2 3.3 Sales decreased, owing to a decrease in automotive production and 7.8 Polyphenylene sulfide 7.4 -16% a negative rebound in the second quarter, following a strong first (PPS) compounds quarter. 6.4 6.2 5.5 Sales were level as demand for use in smartphones ran its course Industrial tapes + 0% and shipments for use in office automation (OA) equipment languished. １Q ２Q ３Q ４Q 1Q 2Q Hollow-fiber membrane + 9% Shipments for use in semiconductor fabrication were robust. modules 2019 2020 * DIC uses the term "Environment-friendly resins" to describe strategic resins designed to improve both environmental performance and functionality. These include waterborne, UV-curable, polyester, acrylic and polyurethane resins. COPYRIGHT © DIC CORPORATION ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. 9 Consolidated balance sheet (Billion yen) Dec 31 Jun 30 Change 2019 2020 Current assets 399.9 469.0 69.1 Property, plant and equipment 232.2 230.9 -1.2 Intangible assets 11.8 11.0 -0.8 Investments and other assets 159.2 160.0 0.8 Total assets 803.1 870.9 67.8 Current liabilities 210.1 262.9 52.8 Non-current liabilities 249.5 267.2 17.7 Total liabilities 459.6 530.1 70.5 Shareholders' equity 407.4 414.0 6.6 Accumulated other comprehensive income (94.7) (104.5) -9.8 [Foreign currency translation adjustment] [(72.7)] [(83.3)] [-10.6] Non-controlling interests 30.8 31.3 0.5 Total net assets 343.5 340.8 -2.7 Total liabilities and net assets 803.1 870.9 67.8 Closing rate (USD/YEN) 108.71 107.74 Shareholders' equity to total assets 38.9% 35.5% Interest-bearing debt 252.6 341.6 88.9 Cash and deposits 16.8 110.1 93.3 ・ Cash on hand was increased. ・ As a result, interest-bearing debt also rose. COPYRIGHT © DIC CORPORATION ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. 10 Consolidated statement of income (Billion yen) 2019 2020 Change 6 Months 6 Months Net sales 385.0 343.7 -41.3 Cost of sales (303.2) (266.3) 36.9 Selling, general and administrative expenses (63.4) (59.7) 3.8 Operating income 18.4 17.8 -0.6 Interest expenses (0.6) (0.5) 0.1 Equity in earnings of affiliates 1.1 - -1.1 Equity in losses of affiliates - (0.3) -0.3 Foreign exchange gains (losses) (0.4) (0.5) -0.2 Other, net 0.5 (0.9) -1.4 Ordinary income 19.0 15.6 -3.4 Extraordinary income 1.6 3.1 1.5 Extraordinary loss (2.4) (3.2) -0.8 Income before income taxes 18.2 15.4 -2.7 Income taxes (4.0) (3.9) 0.1 Net income 14.2 11.5 -2.7 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (1.1) (1.2) -0.1 Net income attributable to owners 13.1 10.3 -2.8 of the parent Average rate USD/YEN 109.83 108.03 EUR/YEN 124.05 118.99 Extraordinary income and loss 2019 2020 6 Months 6 Months Extraordinary income Gain on sales of non-current assets - 1.7 Gain on bargain purchase - 1.3 Gain on sales of subsidiaries and affiliates 1.6 - securities Extraordinary loss Acquisition related expenses - (1.9) Loss on disposal of non-current assets (0.9) (1.0) Severance costs (0.5) (0.3) Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts (0.6) - Amortization of past service costs (0.4) - Acquisition of BASF SE's Colors & Effects business COPYRIGHT © DIC CORPORATION ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. 11 Consolidated statement of cash flows (Billion yen) 2019 2020 Change 6 Months 6 Months Cash flows from operating activities 3.2 23.3 20.0 [Excluding the impact of restraint of A/R securitization] [16.3] [23.3] [7.0] Cash flows from investing activities (15.7) (18.5) -2.9 Cash flows from financing activities 52.8 83.5 30.8 [Excluding the impact of restraint of A/R securitization] [39.7] [83.5] [43.8] Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 57.9 105.8 47.9 Free cash flow (12.4) 4.7 17.2 [Excluding the impact of restraint of A/R securitization] [0.6] [4.7] [4.1] Increase (decrease) in working capital (20.4) 5.7 26.1 [Excluding the impact of restraint of A/R securitization] [(7.4)] [5.7] [13.1] Capital expenditure and investment 18.4 16.8 -1.6 Depreciation and amortization 15.9 15.9 -0.1 COPYRIGHT © DIC CORPORATION ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. 12 FY2020 forecasts: Full-year operating results DIC has revised its full-year operating results forecasts down. (Billion yen) 2020 % Change 2019 % Change on a local Forecast currency basis Net sales 768.6 700.0 -8.9% -6.3% Operating income 41.3 35.0 -15.3% -11.1% Operating margin 5.4% 5.0% － － Ordinary income 41.3 31.5 -23.7% － Net income* 23.5 15.0 -36.2% － EPS (Yen) 248.29 158.48 － － EBITDA 67.4 57.1 -15.3% － Capital expenditure and investment 37.5 38.0 +1.4% Depreciation and amortization 33.1 32.5 -1.9% Average rate USD/YEN 109.11 108.01 -1.0% EUR/YEN 122.13 118.40 -3.1% ROE 7.7% 4.8% D/C ratio ** 42.4% 44.7% Annual dividends per share (Yen) 100.0 100.0 Payout ratio 40.3% 63.1% * Net income attributable to owners of the parent ***D/C ratio: Interest-bearing debt / (Interest-bearing debt + Net assets) COPYRIGHT © DIC CORPORATION ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. 13 Operating income variance Owing to a slowdown in global economic growth, a consequence of the spread of COVID-19, overall shipments are expected to sink. In addition, a recovery in sales of products for which demand has declined owing to lifestyle changes-including publication inks and pigments for cosmetics-is likely to lag.

COVID-19, overall shipments are expected to sink. In addition, a recovery in sales of products for which demand has declined owing to lifestyle changes-including publication inks and pigments for cosmetics-is likely to lag. With the positive impact of lower raw materials prices insufficient to offset falling shipments, full- term operating income is expected to decline. 41.3 （Billion yen） 35.0 -23.4 +15.8 -3.9 +7.0 -1.8 Sales Raw Sales Costs Forex volume & materials prices & others product prices mix 2020 2019 Forecast COPYRIGHT © DIC CORPORATION ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. 14 FY2020 forecasts: Full-year segment results （Billion yen） Net sales Operating income Operating margin 2019 2020 % Change 2019 2020 % Change 2019 2020 Change % Change on a local Change % Change on a local Forecast currency Forecast currency Forecast basis basis Packaging & Graphic 416.4 390.5 -25.9 -6.2% -2.4% 19.2 17.5 -1.7 -8.9% -3.5% 4.6% 4.5% Japan 114.7 103.0 -11.6 -10.1% -10.1% 6.4 4.8 -1.6 -24.4% -24.4% 5.6% 4.7% The Americas and Europe 244.3 235.9 -8.3 -3.4% + 2.2% 8.2 8.3 0.0 + 0.4% + 10.6% 3.4% 3.5% Asia and Oceania 68.7 62.9 -5.9 -8.5% -4.9% 4.5 4.4 -0.1 -2.3% + 0.8% 6.5% 7.0% Eliminations (11.3) (11.3) -0.0 - - 0.1 (0.0) -0.1 - - - - Color & Display 116.4 109.0 -7.4 -6.4% -4.7% 10.8 8.9 -1.9 -17.5% -13.0% 9.3% 8.2% Japan 29.7 27.8 -1.9 -6.3% -6.3% 4.8 5.8 0.9 + 19.2% + 19.2% 16.3% 20.7% Overseas 95.8 90.3 -5.5 -5.8% -3.6% 6.0 3.1 -2.8 -47.4% -39.1% 6.2% 3.5% Eliminations (9.1) (9.1) -0.0 - - (0.0) (0.0) 0.0 - - - - Functional Products 268.6 235.5 -33.1 -12.3% -11.5% 19.2 16.1 -3.2 -16.5% -15.5% 7.2% 6.8% Japan 199.3 177.0 -22.4 -11.2% -11.2% 11.6 8.8 -2.8 -24.5% -24.5% 5.8% 5.0% Overseas 91.9 81.3 -10.7 -11.6% -9.1% 7.5 7.3 -0.1 -2.0% + 1.1% 8.1% 9.0% Eliminations (22.7) (22.7) -0.0 - - 0.2 (0.0) -0.2 - - - - Others, Corporate and eliminations (32.8) (35.0) -2.2 - - (7.9) (7.4) 0.4 - - - - Total 768.6 700.0 -68.6 -8.9% -6.3% 41.3 35.0 -6.3 -15.3% -11.1% 5.4% 5.0% YEN/USD 109.11 108.01 -1.0% 109.11 108.01 -1.0% YEN/EUR 122.13 118.40 -3.1% 122.13 118.40 -3.1% Packaging & Graphics Shipments of packaging inks are expected to be solid. The significant impact of lifestyle changes is expected to delay a recovery in demand for publication inks and jet inks for office use. Color & Display The impact of lifestyle changes is expected to delay a recovery in demand for pigments for cosmetics. Functional Products Products for use in automobiles are expected to begin recovering in the third quarter, but the pace is likely to be slow, owing to the need to eliminate current distribution inventory. COPYRIGHT © DIC CORPORATION ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. 15 Annual dividend per share The forecast for annual dividend per share, initially ¥110, has been revised downward to ¥100, level with fiscal year 2019. 120 125 Year-end 110 Interim 100 100 100 80 60 65 55 40 50 60 60 60 60 40 40 30 30 30 20 60 60 60 55 50 40 40 30 30 30 20 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 initial 2020 plan plan COPYRIGHT © DIC CORPORATION ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. 16 Acquisition of BASF SE's Colors & Effects business Timeline Efforts to secure approval under pertinent antitrust laws proceeded and plans for closing by the end of December 2020 are unchanged. Financing In addition to previously secured bridge loans, in March 2020 ¥60 billion was procured for this acquisition through a subordinated term loan. COPYRIGHT © DIC CORPORATION ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. 17 Major topics (April to June 2020) Announcement of plan to participate in collaborative project involving industry, government and academia to April develop innovative adhesion technologies that contribute to the achievement of Japan's Vision for Society 5.0 ーHelping facilitate the recycling of components used in electric and other next-generation vehicles and the realization of a circular economyー April May May May June June Donation of 10,000 N95 and other high-performance masks to healthcare facilities Provision of approximately 7,000 bottles of Linagreen® 21 Extract K1 nutritional drink to healthcare facilities -Support for frontline medical professionals working to prevent the spread of COVID-19- Acquisition of liquid inks for packaging business from Liaoning Tianqi Technology Co., Ltd. -Reinforcing supply configuration in the north and northeast of the PRC- DIC Graphics' Kyushu production teams wins special prize in the Japan Chemical Industry Association (JCIA) Safety Awards -High marks given to the team's 50-plus years of accident-free operations- Acquisition of jet inks business from U.S. firm Sensient Technologies Corporation -Addition of jet inks for textiles expands the DIC Group portfolio- Development of quick-acting dryer for coatings and printing inks -Environment-friendlycobalt-free dryer cuts drying time in half- News Releases https://www.dic-global.com/en/news/2020/ COPYRIGHT © DIC CORPORATION ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. 18 Business segments and principal products Packaging & Graphic Color & Display Functional Products Value provided Net sales Operating income Net sales Operating income /Margin /Margin ¥416.4 bn ¥19.2 bn ¥116.4 bn ¥10.8 bn 4.6% 9.3% Packaging materials that bring safety and Color and display materials that make life peace of mind colorful Net sales Operating income /Margin ¥268.6 bn ¥19.2 bn 7.2% Functional products that add comfort Principal products Packaging inks Packaging adhesives Packaging materials Polystyrene Film Multilayer films Ink Adhesive Film Security inks Jet inks Publication inks Functional pigments Pigments for color filters Liquid crystal materials Pigments for cosmetics Natural colorants Effect pigments Industrial tapes PPS compounds Environment-friendly products* Hollow-fiber membrane modules Epoxy resins Note: Fiscal year 2019 actual *Waterborne resins, UV-curable resins, Polyester resins, Acrylic resins, Urethane resins COPYRIGHT © DIC CORPORATION ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. 19 Quarterly trends in segment results (Reference) Net sales Operating income (Billion yen) (Billion yen) Progress rate as per the full-year operating forecast (35 billion yen) 190.7 194.3 191.6 192.0 Note : Full-year forecast has been revised (See p.13) 181.7 3M 6M 9M FY 162.1 2020（％） 28.4 51.0 - - 2019（％） 19.7 44.9 71.9 100.8 103.3 105.4 103.4 104.3 11.8 99.3 11.1 90.8 9.9 10.3 7.9 6.1 8.1 5.1 4.8 4.0 31.0 29.5 30.1 28.5 26.8 3.2 4.7 2.0 25.0 2.7 2.8 3.1 2.9 1.9 65.0 61.2 67.1 67.8 68.7 6.3 53.3 4.8 5.0 3.6 4.3 3.3 (8.6) (8.4) (8.3) (7.1) (8.1) (7.8) (1.6) (1.6) (1.9) (2.0) (1.8) (2.6) 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 Packaging & Graphic Color & Display Functional Products Others, Corporate and eliminations COPYRIGHT © DIC CORPORATION ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. 20 Historical performance data (Reference) Operating results Financial health Sales Operating income Operating margin (%) 830.1 784.0 734.3 703.8 5.5 5.6 4.8 4.9 （Billion yen） 7.2 7.2 820.0 789.4 805.5 768.6 6.2 751.4 6.0 700.0 5.4 5.0 Interest-bearing debt Net assets D/C ratio* (%) （Billion yen） 344.0 343.5 339.5 328.5 327.3 315.6 307.0 299.1 276.7 289.9 274.2 265.7 264.5 275.0 72.5 259.5 252.6 241.3 66.3218.9 57.7 160.7 51.1 54.2 56.5 48.4 44.1 38.5 41.1 35.0 41.3 35.0 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Adjusted* Forecast Increase operating margin Increase operating income 124.5 49.8 47.2 44.0 43.6 44.7 44.7 42.4 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Forecast Improvement of D/C ratio* D/C ratio* around 50％ * Adjusted to reflect the impact of the changes in the fiscal year-end * D/C ratio: Interest-bearing debt / (Interest-bearing debt + Net assets) COPYRIGHT © DIC CORPORATION ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. 21 Historical performance data (Reference) ROE 17.3 Net income (Billion yen) ROE (%) 16.0 16.1 14.6 12.9 13.0 11.3 10.4 37.4 34.8 38.6 7.7 32.0 26.8 25.2 23.5 4.8 18.2 19.1 15.0 EBITDA*** （Billion yen） 94.0 82.6 86.1 81.4 77.0 65.2 69.1 67.4 61.5 57.1 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Forecast 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Forecast Shareholder returns* Capital expenditure and investment, operating cash flows （Billion yen） Interim (Yen) Year-end (Yen) 63.1 Operating cash flow Payout ratio (%) 36.9 28.8 27.3 29.4 20.2 20.5 22.4 20.5 120 125 40.3 Free cash flow Capital expenditure and investment 62.5 62.4 54.2 51.0 50.6 46.4 45.1 100 100 100 60 60 60 80 60 65 40 50 60 40 40 30 30 30 20 60 60 60 30 30 30 40 40 50 41.4 31.233.9 28.0 29.4 27.6 34.0 37.5 32.1 38.0 36.3 29.1 20 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 24.0 30.3 25.8 17.7 19.0 19.1 13.7 12.6 Yield 2.1 3.6 1.9 2.1 2.4 2.8 2.8 3.7 3.3 Forecast (4.7) (%)** 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 *** Adjusted to reflect the impact of the consolidation of shares of common stock Forecast *** Dividend yield: Annual dividends / Closing price per share at fiscal year-end *** EBITDA: Net income attributable to owners of the parent + Total income taxes + (Interest expenses - Interest income) + Depreciation and amortization COPYRIGHT © DIC CORPORATION ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. 22 Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements Statements herein, other than those of historical fact, are forward-looking statements that reflect management's projections based on information available as of the publication date. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic conditions in Japan and overseas, market trends, raw materials prices, interest rate trends, currency exchange rates, conflicts, litigations, disasters and accidents, as well as the possibility the Company will incur special losses related to the restructuring of its operations. COPYRIGHT © DIC CORPORATION ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer DIC Corporation published this content on 11 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2020 03:33:19 UTC 0 Latest news on DIC CORPORATION 08/10 DIC : Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 (Jap.. PU 08/10 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS FY202 : Six Months Ended June 30 PU 06/29 DIC CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend FA 05/15 DIC CORPORATION : Slide show Q1 results CO 05/15 DIC CORPORATION : 1st quarter results CO 02/15 DIC CORPORATION : Mixed general shareholder meeting CO 02/14 DIC CORPORATION : Slide show results CO 02/14 DIC CORPORATION : Annual results CO 2019 DIC CORPORATION : Annual Report CO 2019 DIC CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend FA

Financials JPY USD Sales 2020 713 B 6 725 M 6 725 M Net income 2020 18 367 M 173 M 173 M Net Debt 2020 199 B 1 872 M 1 872 M P/E ratio 2020 13,8x Yield 2020 3,65% Capitalization 253 B 2 388 M 2 382 M EV / Sales 2020 0,63x EV / Sales 2021 0,57x Nbr of Employees 20 513 Free-Float 84,3% Chart DIC CORPORATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends DIC CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 4 Average target price 2 950,00 JPY Last Close Price 2 669,00 JPY Spread / Highest target 34,9% Spread / Average Target 10,5% Spread / Lowest Target -40,1% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Kaoru Ino President & Representative Director Yoshiyuki Nakanishi Chairman Shuji Furuta Chief Finance Officer & Executive Officer Kiyotaka Kawashima Managing Executive Officer & Senior GM-Technology Toshiro Ariga Executive Officer, Senior General Manager-R&D Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) DIC CORPORATION -12.06% 2 387 ECOLAB INC. 1.20% 55 621 HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA -8.35% 39 720 GIVAUDAN SA 24.35% 38 109 SIKA AG 12.73% 31 834 EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG 26.47% 20 628