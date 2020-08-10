Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  DIC Corporation    4631   JP3493400000

DIC CORPORATION

(4631)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Consolidated Financial Results FY2020: Six Months Ended June 30

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/10/2020 | 11:34pm EDT

4631.T : Tokyo Stock Exchange

Consolidated Financial Results FY2020: Six Months Ended June 30

August 2020

COPYRIGHT © DIC CORPORATION ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Highlights

FY2020 six months results

  • Consolidated net sales were down. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, global economic growth slowed, as a result of which shipments sank in multiple areas, including publication inks, pigments for cosmetics and materials for use in automobiles.
  • Operating income slipped. The negative impact of flagging shipments in diverse businesses was offset by cost reductions facilitated by lower raw materials prices, as well as by reduced activity expenses and rationalization measures. Nonetheless, operating income was pushed down by a decline in results overseas after translation, a consequence of the depreciation of emerging economy currencies, among others.
  • Net income attributable to owners of the parent fell. The principal factor behind this result was one-time costs associated with an acquisition.

FY2020 operating results forecasts

  • In light of operating performance trends in the first half, forecasts for the full term were revised downward.

The fiscal year of all overseas and domestic companies in the DIC Group ends on December 31. This document presents consolidated results for the first six months of fiscal year 2020, ended June 30, 2020

COPYRIGHT © DIC CORPORATION ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

2

Summary of financial results

2019

2020

% Change

% Change

on a local

6 Months

6 Months

(Billion yen)

currency basis

Net sales

385.0

343.7

-10.7%

-7.7%

Operating income

18.4

17.8

-3.0%

+3.2%

Operating margin

4.8%

5.2%

Ordinary income

19.0

15.6

-18.1%

Net income*

13.1

10.3

-21.3%

EPS (Yen)

138.73

109.18

EBITDA**

33.7

30.7

-9.0%

Average rate

USD/YEN

109.83

108.03

-1.6%

EUR/YEN

124.05

118.99

-4.1%

  • Net income attributable to owners of the parent
  • EBITDA: Net income attributable to owners of the parent + Total income taxes + (Interest expenses - Interest income) + Depreciation and amortization

COPYRIGHT © DIC CORPORATION ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

3

Operating income variance

  • Owing to COVID-19, global economic growth slowed, as a result of which shipments sank significantly.
  • Lower raw materials prices and cost-cutting efforts, which focused on rationalization, were insufficient to offset flagging shipments, pushing down operating income.

Billion yen

18.4

17.8

2019

6 Months

-10.5

+8.4

-1.4

+4.5

-1.6

Sales

Raw

Sales

Costs

Forex

volume &

materials

prices

& others

product

prices

mix

2020

6 Months

COPYRIGHT © DIC CORPORATION ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

4

Financial health

Balance sheet

Billion yen

870.9

803.1

Current assets

469.0

399.9

870.9

803.1

252.6

341.6

207.0

188.5

Interest-bearing debt

Other liabilities

PP&E

Intangible assets

Investments and other assets

Financial health

(Billion yen)

232.2

230.9

11.8

11.0

159.2

160.0

Dec 31

Jun 30

2019

2020

Dec 31

Jun 30

2019

2020

Change

343.5

340.8

Dec 31

Jun 30

2019

2020

Net assets

Interest-bearing debt

Net interest-bearing debt

Net assets

D/C ratio *

Equity ratio

BPS (Yen)

Closing rate (USD/YEN)

252.6341.6

235.8231.4

343.5340.8

42.4%50.1%

38.9%35.5%

3,304.34 3,269.92

108.71107.74

88.9 -4.4

-2.7

Up as a result of an increase in cash on hand

* D/C ratio: Interest-bearing debt / (Interest-bearing debt + Net assets)

COPYRIGHT © DIC CORPORATION ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

5

Segment results

Billion yen

Net sales

Operating income

Operating margin

2019

2020

% Change

2019

2020

% Change

2019

2020

Change

% Change

on a local

Change

% Change

on a local

6 Months

6 Months

currency

6 Months

6 Months

currency

6 Months

6 Months

basis

basis

Packaging & Graphic

208.7

190.1

-18.6

-8.9%

-4.6%

8.0

8.7

0.7

+ 9.4%

+ 20.3%

3.8%

4.6%

Japan

57.2

51.1

-6.1

-10.7%

-10.7%

3.0

2.5

-0.5

-17.6%

-17.6%

5.2%

4.8%

The Americas and Europe

123.5

115.9

-7.6

-6.2%

+ 0.1%

3.3

4.6

1.3

+ 39.1%

+ 62.8%

2.7%

3.9%

Asia and Oceania

33.6

28.9

-4.7

-14.0%

-9.8%

1.7

1.9

0.2

+ 13.3%

+ 16.8%

5.0%

6.6%

Eliminations

(5.7)

(5.8)

-0.1

-

-

0.0

(0.2)

-0.2

-

-

-

-

Color & Display

61.1

54.5

-6.6

-10.8%

-8.1%

6.0

4.6

-1.4

-23.8%

-21.2%

9.8%

8.4%

Japan

15.6

13.5

-2.1

-13.3%

-13.3%

2.6

2.7

0.1

+ 4.5%

+ 4.5%

16.9%

20.3%

Overseas

51.0

44.9

-6.2

-12.1%

-8.7%

3.4

1.9

-1.5

-44.0%

-39.6%

6.6%

4.2%

Eliminations

(5.5)

(3.8)

1.6

-

-

0.0

(0.0)

-0.1

-

-

-

-

Functional Products

132.1

114.5

-17.6

-13.3%

-12.4%

7.9

8.1

0.2

+ 2.6%

+ 3.7%

6.0%

7.1%

Japan

98.1

88.0

-10.1

-10.3%

-10.3%

4.7

5.0

0.4

+ 8.3%

+ 8.3%

4.7%

5.7%

Overseas

45.4

36.8

-8.7

-19.1%

-16.5%

3.2

3.1

-0.0

-1.1%

+ 1.6%

7.0%

8.5%

Eliminations

(11.5)

(10.3)

1.2

-

-

0.1

(0.1)

-0.1

-

-

-

-

Others, Corporate and eliminations

(16.9)

(15.4)

1.5

-

-

(3.5)

(3.6)

-0.1

-

-

-

-

Total

385.0

343.7

-41.3

-10.7%

-7.7%

18.4

17.8

-0.6

-3.0%

+ 3.2%

4.8%

5.2%

USD/YEN

109.83

108.03

-1.6%

109.83

108.03

-1.6%

EUR/YEN

124.05

118.99

-4.1%

124.05

118.99

-4.1%

COPYRIGHT © DIC CORPORATION ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

6

Packaging & Graphic

Net sales

Operating

income

  • Segment sales were level in Europe and the Americas on a local currency basis, as shipments of packaging inks remained firm. In Japan, where the weighting of publication inks is high, segment sales decreased as shipments fell sharply in response to the declaration of a state of emergency, which discouraged demand for print advertisements and leaflets.
  • Owing to the depreciation of the euro and emergency economy currencies, segment net sales declined on a yen basis.
  • Segment operating income rose substantially on a local currency basis. This was attributable to rationalization measures and lower raw materials prices.
  • In Japan, shipments of high-value-added jet inks languished, pushing the operating margin down.

Billion yen

Net sales

Operating income

Operating margin

% Change

% Change

2019

2020

Change

% Change

on a local

2019

2020

Change

% Change

on a local

2019

2020

6 Months

6 Months

currency

6 Months

6 Months

currency

6 Months

6 Months

basis

basis

Packaging & Graphic

208.7

190.1

-18.6

-8.9%

-4.6%

8.0

8.7

0.7

+ 9.4%

+ 20.3%

3.8%

4.6%

Japan

57.2

51.1

-6.1

-10.7%

-10.7%

3.0

2.5

-0.5

-17.6%

-17.6%

5.2%

4.8%

The Americas and Europe

123.5

115.9

-7.6

-6.2%

+ 0.1%

3.3

4.6

1.3

+ 39.1%

+ 62.8%

2.7%

3.9%

Asia and Oceania

33.6

28.9

-4.7

-14.0%

-9.8%

1.7

1.9

0.2

+ 13.3%

+ 16.8%

5.0%

6.6%

Eliminations

(5.7)

(5.8)

-0.1

-

-

0.0

(0.2)

-0.2

-

-

-

-

Operating income/margin

Sales of principal products

Operating income

Operating margin (%)

(Billion yen)

(Billion yen)

%

Change

4.8

3.2

4.6

3.1

6.1

5.1

5.8

4.9

4.7

4.0

5.2

4.0

Packaging inks*

+ 0%

Demand driven by stay-at-home measures peaked, but sales in Europe

and the Americas remained comparatively firm.

Sales declined as the spread of COVID-19 discouraged demand for

Publication inks*

-22%

advertisements and leaflets and prompted newspapers to reduce print

runs and page counts.

Jet inks

-14%

Sales were down, as the expanded use of teleworking arrangements

depressed demand for office use.

Polystyrene

-14%

Sales declined, owing to falling sales prices.

Q

Q

Q

Q

1Q

2Q

Sales rose despite demand driven by stay-at-home measures having run

2019

2020

Multilayer films

+ 3% its course in Japan, owing to an increase in the adoption of DIC Group

products.

*Change on a local currency basis

COPYRIGHT © DIC CORPORATION ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

7

Color & Display

Net sales

Operating

income

  • Owing to the spread of COVID-19, shipments of pigments declined for a broad range of applications, particularly cosmetics.
  • Shipments of thin-film transistor liquid crystals (TFT LCs) decreased.
  • Operations at certain production facilities in Europe and the Americas were suspended to adjust production, making it impossible to absorb fixed and other costs.

Billion yen

Net sales

Operating income

Operating margin

% Change

% Change

2019

2020

Change

% Change

on a local

2019

2020

Change

% Change

on a local

2019

2020

6 Months

6 Months

currency

6 Months

6 Months

currency

6 Months

6 Months

basis

basis

Color & Display

61.1

54.5

-6.6

-10.8%

-8.1%

6.0

4.6

-1.4

-23.8%

-21.2%

9.8%

8.4%

Japan

15.6

13.5

-2.1

-13.3%

-13.3%

2.6

2.7

0.1

+ 4.5%

+ 4.5%

16.9%

20.3%

Overseas

51.0

44.9

-6.2

-12.1%

-8.7%

3.4

1.9

-1.5

-44.0%

-39.6%

6.6%

4.2%

Eliminations

(5.5)

(3.8)

1.6

-

-

0.0

(0.0)

-0.1

-

-

-

-

Operating income/margin

Operating income

Operating margin (%)

(Billion yen)

Sales of principal products

(Billion yen)

%

Change

10.3

9.3

2.9 3.1

9.8

7.5

2.8

2.0

9.2

7.4

2.7

1.9

Sales were down, as special procurement demand of pigments for

General-purpose pigments

-7%

packaging inks drew to an end and sales of pigments for publication

inks fell.

Functional pigments

-18%

Shipments of pigments for cosmetics declined, owing to the COVID-19

pandemic, pushing down sales.

Liquid crystal (LC) materials

-15%

Shipments of TFT LCs fell.

Q

Q

Q

Q 1Q 2Q

Health foods

-5%

20192020

COPYRIGHT © DIC CORPORATION ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

8

Functional Products

Net sales

Operating

income

  • Shipments of epoxy resins were robust, bolstered by increased demand for use in semiconductor devices for 5G.
  • Shipments of a wide range of other products dwindled, hampered by slowing economic conditions amid the spread of COVID-19.
  • Segment operating income edged up, notwithstanding dwindling shipments. Contributing factors included lower raw materials prices and efforts to reduce costs.

Billion yen

Net sales

Operating income

Operating margin

% Change

% Change

2019

2020

Change

% Change

on a local

2019

2020

Change

% Change

on a local

2019

2020

6 Months

6 Months

currency

6 Months

6 Months

currency

6 Months

6 Months

basis

basis

Functional Products

132.1

114.5

-17.6

-13.3%

-12.4%

7.9

8.1

0.2

+ 2.6%

+ 3.7%

6.0%

7.1%

Japan

98.1

88.0

-10.1

-10.3%

-10.3%

4.7

5.0

0.4

+ 8.3%

+ 8.3%

4.7%

5.7%

Overseas

45.4

36.8

-8.7

-19.1%

-16.5%

3.2

3.1

-0.0

-1.1%

+ 1.6%

7.0%

8.5%

Eliminations

(11.5)

(10.3)

1.2

-

-

0.1

(0.1)

-0.1

-

-

-

-

Operating income/margin

Sales of principal products

(Billion yen)

%

Operating income

Operating margin (%)

Change

(Billion yen)

6.3

Environment-friendly

-13%

Shipments of resins for use in automobiles and housing construction

resins*

applications-other than ultraviolet (UV)-curableresins-declined.

5.0

4.8

4.3

Epoxy resins

+ 6%

Shipments for use in semiconductor devices were brisk.

3.6

9.2

3.3

Sales decreased, owing to a decrease in automotive production and

7.8

Polyphenylene sulfide

7.4

-16%

a negative rebound in the second quarter, following a strong first

(PPS) compounds

quarter.

6.4

6.2

5.5

Sales were level as demand for use in smartphones ran its course

Industrial tapes

+ 0%

and shipments for use in office automation (OA) equipment

languished.

Q

Q

Q

Q

1Q

2Q

Hollow-fiber membrane

+ 9%

Shipments for use in semiconductor fabrication were robust.

modules

2019

2020

* DIC uses the term "Environment-friendly resins" to describe strategic resins designed to improve both environmental

performance and functionality. These include waterborne, UV-curable, polyester, acrylic and polyurethane resins.

COPYRIGHT © DIC CORPORATION ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

9

Consolidated balance sheet

(Billion yen)

Dec 31

Jun 30

Change

2019

2020

Current assets

399.9

469.0

69.1

Property, plant and equipment

232.2

230.9

-1.2

Intangible assets

11.8

11.0

-0.8

Investments and other assets

159.2

160.0

0.8

Total assets

803.1

870.9

67.8

Current liabilities

210.1

262.9

52.8

Non-current liabilities

249.5

267.2

17.7

Total liabilities

459.6

530.1

70.5

Shareholders' equity

407.4

414.0

6.6

Accumulated other comprehensive income

(94.7)

(104.5)

-9.8

[Foreign currency translation adjustment]

[(72.7)]

[(83.3)]

[-10.6]

Non-controlling interests

30.8

31.3

0.5

Total net assets

343.5

340.8

-2.7

Total liabilities and net assets

803.1

870.9

67.8

Closing rate (USD/YEN)

108.71

107.74

Shareholders' equity to total assets

38.9%

35.5%

Interest-bearing debt

252.6

341.6

88.9

Cash and deposits

16.8

110.1

93.3

Cash on hand was increased.

As a result, interest-bearing debt also rose.

COPYRIGHT © DIC CORPORATION ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

10

Consolidated statement of income

(Billion yen)

2019

2020

Change

6 Months

6 Months

Net sales

385.0

343.7

-41.3

Cost of sales

(303.2)

(266.3)

36.9

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(63.4)

(59.7)

3.8

Operating income

18.4

17.8

-0.6

Interest expenses

(0.6)

(0.5)

0.1

Equity in earnings of affiliates

1.1

-

-1.1

Equity in losses of affiliates

-

(0.3)

-0.3

Foreign exchange gains (losses)

(0.4)

(0.5)

-0.2

Other, net

0.5

(0.9)

-1.4

Ordinary income

19.0

15.6

-3.4

Extraordinary income

1.6

3.1

1.5

Extraordinary loss

(2.4)

(3.2)

-0.8

Income before income taxes

18.2

15.4

-2.7

Income taxes

(4.0)

(3.9)

0.1

Net income

14.2

11.5

-2.7

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

(1.1)

(1.2)

-0.1

Net income attributable to owners

13.1

10.3

-2.8

of the parent

Average rate

USD/YEN

109.83

108.03

EUR/YEN

124.05

118.99

Extraordinary income and loss

2019

2020

6 Months

6 Months

Extraordinary income

Gain on sales of non-current assets

-

1.7

Gain on bargain purchase

-

1.3

Gain on sales of subsidiaries and affiliates

1.6

-

securities

Extraordinary loss

Acquisition related expenses

-

(1.9)

Loss on disposal of non-current assets

(0.9)

(1.0)

Severance costs

(0.5)

(0.3)

Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts

(0.6)

-

Amortization of past service costs

(0.4)

-

Acquisition of BASF SE's Colors & Effects business

COPYRIGHT © DIC CORPORATION ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

11

Consolidated statement of cash flows

(Billion yen)

2019

2020

Change

6 Months

6 Months

Cash flows from operating activities

3.2

23.3

20.0

[Excluding the impact of restraint of A/R securitization]

[16.3]

[23.3]

[7.0]

Cash flows from investing activities

(15.7)

(18.5)

-2.9

Cash flows from financing activities

52.8

83.5

30.8

[Excluding the impact of restraint of A/R securitization]

[39.7]

[83.5]

[43.8]

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period

57.9

105.8

47.9

Free cash flow

(12.4)

4.7

17.2

[Excluding the impact of restraint of A/R securitization]

[0.6]

[4.7]

[4.1]

Increase (decrease) in working capital

(20.4)

5.7

26.1

[Excluding the impact of restraint of A/R securitization]

[(7.4)]

[5.7]

[13.1]

Capital expenditure and investment

18.4

16.8

-1.6

Depreciation and amortization

15.9

15.9

-0.1

COPYRIGHT © DIC CORPORATION ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

12

FY2020 forecasts: Full-year operating results

DIC has revised its full-year operating results forecasts down.

(Billion yen)

2020

% Change

2019

% Change

on a local

Forecast

currency basis

Net sales

768.6

700.0

-8.9%

-6.3%

Operating income

41.3

35.0

-15.3%

-11.1%

Operating margin

5.4%

5.0%

Ordinary income

41.3

31.5

-23.7%

Net income*

23.5

15.0

-36.2%

EPS (Yen)

248.29

158.48

EBITDA

67.4

57.1

-15.3%

Capital expenditure and investment

37.5

38.0

+1.4%

Depreciation and amortization

33.1

32.5

-1.9%

Average rate

USD/YEN

109.11

108.01

-1.0%

EUR/YEN

122.13

118.40

-3.1%

ROE

7.7%

4.8%

D/C ratio **

42.4%

44.7%

Annual dividends per share (Yen)

100.0

100.0

Payout ratio

40.3%

63.1%

* Net income attributable to owners of the parent

***D/C ratio: Interest-bearing debt / (Interest-bearing debt + Net assets)

COPYRIGHT © DIC CORPORATION ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

13

Operating income variance

  • Owing to a slowdown in global economic growth, a consequence of the spread of COVID-19, overall shipments are expected to sink. In addition, a recovery in sales of products for which demand has declined owing to lifestyle changes-including publication inks and pigments for cosmetics-is likely to lag.
  • With the positive impact of lower raw materials prices insufficient to offset falling shipments, full- term operating income is expected to decline.

41.3

Billion yen

35.0

-23.4

+15.8

-3.9

+7.0

-1.8

Sales

Raw

Sales

Costs

Forex

volume &

materials

prices

& others

product

prices

mix

2020

2019

Forecast

COPYRIGHT © DIC CORPORATION ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

14

FY2020 forecasts: Full-year segment results

Billion yen

Net sales

Operating income

Operating margin

2019

2020

% Change

2019

2020

% Change

2019

2020

Change

% Change

on a local

Change

% Change

on a local

Forecast

currency

Forecast

currency

Forecast

basis

basis

Packaging & Graphic

416.4

390.5

-25.9

-6.2%

-2.4%

19.2

17.5

-1.7

-8.9%

-3.5%

4.6%

4.5%

Japan

114.7

103.0

-11.6

-10.1%

-10.1%

6.4

4.8

-1.6

-24.4%

-24.4%

5.6%

4.7%

The Americas and Europe

244.3

235.9

-8.3

-3.4%

+ 2.2%

8.2

8.3

0.0

+ 0.4%

+ 10.6%

3.4%

3.5%

Asia and Oceania

68.7

62.9

-5.9

-8.5%

-4.9%

4.5

4.4

-0.1

-2.3%

+ 0.8%

6.5%

7.0%

Eliminations

(11.3)

(11.3)

-0.0

-

-

0.1

(0.0)

-0.1

-

-

-

-

Color & Display

116.4

109.0

-7.4

-6.4%

-4.7%

10.8

8.9

-1.9

-17.5%

-13.0%

9.3%

8.2%

Japan

29.7

27.8

-1.9

-6.3%

-6.3%

4.8

5.8

0.9

+ 19.2%

+ 19.2%

16.3%

20.7%

Overseas

95.8

90.3

-5.5

-5.8%

-3.6%

6.0

3.1

-2.8

-47.4%

-39.1%

6.2%

3.5%

Eliminations

(9.1)

(9.1)

-0.0

-

-

(0.0)

(0.0)

0.0

-

-

-

-

Functional Products

268.6

235.5

-33.1

-12.3%

-11.5%

19.2

16.1

-3.2

-16.5%

-15.5%

7.2%

6.8%

Japan

199.3

177.0

-22.4

-11.2%

-11.2%

11.6

8.8

-2.8

-24.5%

-24.5%

5.8%

5.0%

Overseas

91.9

81.3

-10.7

-11.6%

-9.1%

7.5

7.3

-0.1

-2.0%

+ 1.1%

8.1%

9.0%

Eliminations

(22.7)

(22.7)

-0.0

-

-

0.2

(0.0)

-0.2

-

-

-

-

Others, Corporate and eliminations

(32.8)

(35.0)

-2.2

-

-

(7.9)

(7.4)

0.4

-

-

-

-

Total

768.6

700.0

-68.6

-8.9%

-6.3%

41.3

35.0

-6.3

-15.3%

-11.1%

5.4%

5.0%

YEN/USD

109.11

108.01

-1.0%

109.11

108.01

-1.0%

YEN/EUR

122.13

118.40

-3.1%

122.13

118.40

-3.1%

Packaging & Graphics

Shipments of packaging inks are expected to be solid. The significant impact of lifestyle changes is expected to delay a recovery in demand for publication inks and jet inks for office use.

Color & Display

The impact of lifestyle changes is expected to delay a recovery in demand for pigments for cosmetics.

Functional Products

Products for use in automobiles are expected to begin recovering in the third quarter, but the pace is likely to be slow, owing to the need to eliminate current distribution inventory.

COPYRIGHT © DIC CORPORATION ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

15

Annual dividend per share

  • The forecast for annual dividend per share, initially ¥110, has been revised downward to ¥100, level with fiscal year 2019.

120

125

Year-end

110

Interim

100

100

100

80

60

65

55

40

50

60

60

60

60

40

40

30

30

30

20

60

60

60

55

50

40

40

30

30

30

20

2011 2012

2013

2014 2015

2016 2017

2018

2019 initial

2020

plan

plan

COPYRIGHT © DIC CORPORATION ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

16

Acquisition of BASF SE's Colors & Effects business

Timeline

  • Efforts to secure approval under pertinent antitrust laws proceeded and plans for closing by the end of December 2020 are unchanged.

Financing

  • In addition to previously secured bridge loans, in March 2020 ¥60 billion was procured for this acquisition through a subordinated term loan.

COPYRIGHT © DIC CORPORATION ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

17

Major topics (April to June 2020)

Announcement of plan to participate in collaborative project involving industry, government and academia to

April

develop innovative adhesion technologies that contribute to the achievement of Japan's Vision for Society 5.0

Helping facilitate the recycling of components used in electric and other next-generation vehicles and the

realization of a circular economy

April

May

May

May

June

June

Donation of 10,000 N95 and other high-performance masks to healthcare facilities

Provision of approximately 7,000 bottles of Linagreen® 21 Extract K1 nutritional drink to healthcare facilities

-Support for frontline medical professionals working to prevent the spread of COVID-19-

Acquisition of liquid inks for packaging business from Liaoning Tianqi Technology Co., Ltd.

-Reinforcing supply configuration in the north and northeast of the PRC-

DIC Graphics' Kyushu production teams wins special prize in the Japan Chemical Industry Association (JCIA) Safety Awards

-High marks given to the team's 50-plus years of accident-free operations-

Acquisition of jet inks business from U.S. firm Sensient Technologies Corporation

-Addition of jet inks for textiles expands the DIC Group portfolio-

Development of quick-acting dryer for coatings and printing inks

-Environment-friendlycobalt-free dryer cuts drying time in half-

News Releases https://www.dic-global.com/en/news/2020/

COPYRIGHT © DIC CORPORATION ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

18

Business segments and principal products

Packaging & Graphic

Color & Display

Functional Products

Value provided

Net sales

Operating income

Net sales

Operating income

/Margin

/Margin

¥416.4 bn

¥19.2 bn

¥116.4 bn

¥10.8 bn

4.6%

9.3%

Packaging materials that bring safety and

Color and display materials that make life

peace of mind

colorful

Net sales

Operating income

/Margin

¥268.6 bn

¥19.2 bn

7.2%

Functional products that add comfort

Principal products

Packaging inks

Packaging adhesives

Packaging materials

Polystyrene

Film

Multilayer films

Ink

Adhesive

Film

Security inks

Jet inks

Publication inks

Functional pigments

Pigments

for color filters

Liquid crystal materials

Pigments

for cosmetics

Natural colorants

Effect pigments

Industrial tapes PPS compounds

Environment-friendly products*

Hollow-fiber membrane modules

Epoxy resins

Note: Fiscal year 2019 actual

*Waterborne resins, UV-curable resins, Polyester resins, Acrylic resins, Urethane resins

COPYRIGHT © DIC CORPORATION ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

19

Quarterly trends in segment results (Reference)

Net sales

Operating income

(Billion yen)

(Billion yen)

Progress rate as per the full-year operating forecast (35 billion yen)

190.7

194.3

191.6

192.0

Note : Full-year forecast has been revised (See p.13)

181.7

3M

6M

9M

FY

162.1

2020（％）

28.4

51.0

-

-

2019（％）

19.7

44.9

71.9

100.8

103.3

105.4

103.4

104.3

11.8

99.3

11.1

90.8

9.9

10.3

7.9

6.1

8.1

5.1

4.8

4.0

31.0

29.5

30.1

28.5

26.8

3.2

4.7

2.0

25.0

2.7

2.8

3.1

2.9

1.9

65.0

61.2

67.1

67.8

68.7

6.3

53.3

4.8

5.0

3.6

4.3

3.3

(8.6)

(8.4)

(8.3)

(7.1)

(8.1)

(7.8)

(1.6)

(1.6)

(1.9)

(2.0)

(1.8)

(2.6)

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

Packaging & Graphic

Color & Display

Functional Products

Others, Corporate and eliminations

COPYRIGHT © DIC CORPORATION ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

20

Historical performance data (Reference)

Operating results

Financial health

Sales

Operating income Operating margin (%)

830.1

784.0

734.3

703.8

5.5 5.6

4.8

4.9

Billion yen

7.2

7.2

820.0

789.4

805.5

768.6

6.2

751.4

6.0

700.0

5.4

5.0

Interest-bearing debt

Net assets

D/C ratio* (%)

Billion yen

344.0

343.5

339.5

328.5

327.3

315.6

307.0

299.1

276.7

289.9

274.2

265.7

264.5

275.0

72.5

259.5

252.6

241.3

66.3218.9

57.7 160.7

51.1

54.2

56.5

48.4

44.1

38.5

41.1

35.0

41.3

35.0

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Adjusted*

Forecast

Increase operating margin Increase operating income

124.5

49.8

47.2

44.0

43.6

44.7

44.7

42.4

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Forecast

Improvement of D/C ratio*

D/C ratio*

around 50

* Adjusted to reflect the impact of the changes in the fiscal year-end

* D/C ratio: Interest-bearing debt / (Interest-bearing debt + Net assets)

COPYRIGHT © DIC CORPORATION ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

21

Historical performance data (Reference)

ROE

17.3

Net income (Billion yen)

ROE (%)

16.0 16.1

14.6

12.9

13.0

11.3

10.4

37.4

34.8

38.6

7.7

32.0

26.8

25.2

23.5

4.8

18.2

19.1

15.0

EBITDA***

Billion yen

94.0

82.6

86.1

81.4

77.0

65.2

69.1

67.4

61.5

57.1

2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Forecast

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Forecast

Shareholder returns*

Capital expenditure and investment, operating cash flows

Billion yen

Interim (Yen)

Year-end (Yen)

63.1

Operating cash flow

Payout ratio (%)

36.9

28.8

27.3

29.4

20.2

20.5

22.4

20.5

120

125

40.3

Free cash flow

Capital expenditure and investment

62.5 62.4

54.2

51.0

50.6

46.4

45.1

100

100

100

60

60

60

80

60

65

40

50

60

40

40

30

30

30

20

60

60

60

30

30

30

40

40

50

41.4

31.233.9

28.0 29.4 27.6

34.0

37.5

32.1

38.0

36.3

29.1

20

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

24.0

30.3

25.8

17.7

19.0

19.1

13.7

12.6

Yield

2.1

3.6

1.9

2.1

2.4

2.8

2.8

3.7

3.3

Forecast

(4.7)

(%)**

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

*** Adjusted to reflect the impact of the consolidation of shares of common stock

Forecast

*** Dividend yield: Annual dividends / Closing price per share at fiscal year-end

*** EBITDA: Net income attributable to owners of the parent + Total income taxes + (Interest expenses - Interest income) + Depreciation and amortization

COPYRIGHT © DIC CORPORATION ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

22

Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements herein, other than those of historical fact, are forward-looking statements that reflect management's projections based on information available as of the publication date. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic conditions in Japan and overseas, market trends, raw materials prices, interest rate trends, currency exchange rates, conflicts, litigations, disasters and accidents, as well as the possibility the Company will incur special losses related to the restructuring of its operations.

COPYRIGHT © DIC CORPORATION ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Disclaimer

DIC Corporation published this content on 11 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2020 03:33:19 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on DIC CORPORATION
08/10DIC : Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 (Jap..
PU
08/10CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS FY202 : Six Months Ended June 30
PU
06/29DIC CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
05/15DIC CORPORATION : Slide show Q1 results
CO
05/15DIC CORPORATION : 1st quarter results
CO
02/15DIC CORPORATION : Mixed general shareholder meeting
CO
02/14DIC CORPORATION : Slide show results
CO
02/14DIC CORPORATION : Annual results
CO
2019DIC CORPORATION : Annual Report
CO
2019DIC CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 713 B 6 725 M 6 725 M
Net income 2020 18 367 M 173 M 173 M
Net Debt 2020 199 B 1 872 M 1 872 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,8x
Yield 2020 3,65%
Capitalization 253 B 2 388 M 2 382 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,63x
EV / Sales 2021 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 20 513
Free-Float 84,3%
Chart DIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
DIC Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 2 950,00 JPY
Last Close Price 2 669,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 34,9%
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kaoru Ino President & Representative Director
Yoshiyuki Nakanishi Chairman
Shuji Furuta Chief Finance Officer & Executive Officer
Kiyotaka Kawashima Managing Executive Officer & Senior GM-Technology
Toshiro Ariga Executive Officer, Senior General Manager-R&D
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIC CORPORATION-12.06%2 387
ECOLAB INC.1.20%55 621
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA-8.35%39 720
GIVAUDAN SA24.35%38 109
SIKA AG12.73%31 834
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG26.47%20 628
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group