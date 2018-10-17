Log in
DIC CORPORATION
DIC : Announces Implementation of a Global Cash Management System

10/17/2018

Tokyo, Japan-With the aim of enhancing capital efficiency in promising emerging economies, DIC has sought to enhance liquidity by centralizing cash management across six Asian countries (including Japan), eight companies and nine currencies (US dollar, euro, yen, Australian dollar, New Zealand dollar, Singapore dollar, Hong Kong dollar, offshore renminbi and offshore Thai baht) in Singapore, enabling it to secure funding for business growth and at the same time to limit interest-bearing debt.

DIC today announced the implementation of a global cash management system, arranged by MUFG Bank, Ltd., that links 19 subsidiaries in the People's Republic of China with a cash pooling structure in Singapore through the DIC Group's regional headquarters, Shanghai-based DIC (China) Co., Ltd. The new system will begin operating in October 2018.

In addition to facilitating the expansion of its investments in the PRC, a key growth market, the implementation of this system will help further enhance capital efficiency across the entire DIC Group.

－Ends－

Disclaimer

DIC Corporation published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 01:12:02 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2018 826 B
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 40 450 M
Debt 2018 254 B
Yield 2018 3,62%
P/E ratio 2018 8,22
P/E ratio 2019 7,38
EV / Sales 2018 0,71x
EV / Sales 2019 0,68x
Capitalization 333 B
Managers
NameTitle
Kaoru Ino Executive President & Representative Director
Yoshiyuki Nakanishi Chairman
Masayuki Saito CFO, Representative Director & Executive VP
Kiyotaka Kawashima Executive Officer, GM-Research & Development
Yoshihisa Kawamura Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIC CORPORATION-16.67%2 970
ZHEJIANG RUNTU CO.,LTD--.--%1 646
VENATOR MATERIALS PLC-58.36%986
JIANGSU YABANG DYESTUFF CO LTD-46.35%740
SUZHOU KINGSWOOD PRINTING INK CO LTD--.--%299
EVERLIGHT CHEMICAL INDUSTRIAL CORP.--.--%289
