DIC : Announces Implementation of a Global Cash Management System

Tokyo, Japan-With the aim of enhancing capital efficiency in promising emerging economies, DIC has sought to enhance liquidity by centralizing cash management across six Asian countries (including Japan), eight companies and nine currencies (US dollar, euro, yen, Australian dollar, New Zealand dollar, Singapore dollar, Hong Kong dollar, offshore renminbi and offshore Thai baht) in Singapore, enabling it to secure funding for business growth and at the same time to limit interest-bearing debt.

DIC today announced the implementation of a global cash management system, arranged by MUFG Bank, Ltd., that links 19 subsidiaries in the People's Republic of China with a cash pooling structure in Singapore through the DIC Group's regional headquarters, Shanghai-based DIC (China) Co., Ltd. The new system will begin operating in October 2018.

In addition to facilitating the expansion of its investments in the PRC, a key growth market, the implementation of this system will help further enhance capital efficiency across the entire DIC Group.

