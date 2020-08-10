|
DIC : Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 (Japan GAAP)
08/10/2020 | 11:34pm EDT
Disclaimer
DIC Corporation published this content on 11 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2020 03:33:21 UTC
|
|Latest news on DIC CORPORATION
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2020
|
713 B
6 725 M
6 725 M
|Net income 2020
|
18 367 M
173 M
173 M
|Net Debt 2020
|
199 B
1 872 M
1 872 M
|P/E ratio 2020
|13,8x
|Yield 2020
|3,65%
|
|Capitalization
|
253 B
2 388 M
2 382 M
|EV / Sales 2020
|0,63x
|EV / Sales 2021
|0,57x
|Nbr of Employees
|20 513
|Free-Float
|84,3%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends DIC CORPORATION
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|4
|Average target price
|
2 950,00 JPY
|Last Close Price
|
2 669,00 JPY
|Spread / Highest target
|
34,9%
|Spread / Average Target
|
10,5%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-40,1%