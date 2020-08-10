DIC : Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 (Japan GAAP)

Financials JPY USD Sales 2020 713 B 6 725 M 6 725 M Net income 2020 18 367 M 173 M 173 M Net Debt 2020 199 B 1 872 M 1 872 M P/E ratio 2020 13,8x Yield 2020 3,65% Capitalization 253 B 2 388 M 2 382 M EV / Sales 2020 0,63x EV / Sales 2021 0,57x Nbr of Employees 20 513 Free-Float 84,3% Chart DIC CORPORATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends DIC CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 4 Average target price 2 950,00 JPY Last Close Price 2 669,00 JPY Spread / Highest target 34,9% Spread / Average Target 10,5% Spread / Lowest Target -40,1% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Kaoru Ino President & Representative Director Yoshiyuki Nakanishi Chairman Shuji Furuta Chief Finance Officer & Executive Officer Kiyotaka Kawashima Managing Executive Officer & Senior GM-Technology Toshiro Ariga Executive Officer, Senior General Manager-R&D Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) DIC CORPORATION -12.06% 2 387 ECOLAB INC. 1.20% 55 621 HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA -8.35% 39 720 GIVAUDAN SA 24.35% 38 109 SIKA AG 12.73% 31 834 EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG 26.47% 20 628