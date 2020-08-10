Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  DIC Corporation    4631   JP3493400000

DIC CORPORATION

(4631)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DIC : Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 (Japan GAAP)

08/10/2020 | 11:34pm EDT

Disclaimer

DIC Corporation published this content on 11 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2020 03:33:21 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 713 B 6 725 M 6 725 M
Net income 2020 18 367 M 173 M 173 M
Net Debt 2020 199 B 1 872 M 1 872 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,8x
Yield 2020 3,65%
Capitalization 253 B 2 388 M 2 382 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,63x
EV / Sales 2021 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 20 513
Free-Float 84,3%
Chart DIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
DIC Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 2 950,00 JPY
Last Close Price 2 669,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 34,9%
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kaoru Ino President & Representative Director
Yoshiyuki Nakanishi Chairman
Shuji Furuta Chief Finance Officer & Executive Officer
Kiyotaka Kawashima Managing Executive Officer & Senior GM-Technology
Toshiro Ariga Executive Officer, Senior General Manager-R&D
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIC CORPORATION-12.06%2 387
ECOLAB INC.1.20%55 621
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA-8.35%39 720
GIVAUDAN SA24.35%38 109
SIKA AG12.73%31 834
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG26.47%20 628
