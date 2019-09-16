Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  DIC Corporation    4631   JP3493400000

DIC CORPORATION

(4631)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

DIC : Publishes DIC Report 2019 Integrated Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/16/2019 | 09:22pm EDT

Tokyo, Japan- DIC Corporation today announced the publication of the summary and complete versions of DIC Report 2019, the latest edition of its annual integrated report, which contains critical information on the DIC Group's businesses, financial performance and sustainability initiatives, among others, in an efficient, easy-to-understand form.

In addition to a detailed explanation of DIC's new medium-term management plan, DIC111, this year's report introduces Company's new business groups, which were created to reflect its commitment to addressing social imperatives and delivering value to society. The report also contains two special features on environment-friendly DIC Group products.

　　 DIC Report 2019 front cover 　　　　Spread depicting the DIC Group's approach to value creation

With the aim of responding to the needs of an even greater number of stakeholders, DIC prepares two versions of its annual integrated report: a simplified summary version (printed and PDF) and a detailed version containing extensive quantitative data (PDF only). With the aim of conveying information in an easy-to-understand manner, DIC Report 2019 was designed in accordance with the principles of color universal design (CUD) , earning official certification from the Color Universal Design Organization (CUDO). Having pledged to contribute through its business activities to the success of the United Nations' 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, later summarized as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), DIC also used the official SDGs icons to identify pertinent DIC Group initiatives in the sustainability report portion. Consideration was given to the environment, with the summary version printed using environment-friendly 100% vegetable oil-based inks manufactured by subsidiary DIC Graphics Corporation. In preparing the report, DIC referenced ISO 26000, the International Organization for Standardization's standard for social responsibility, released in 2010, as well as Japan's Responsible Care Code and the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI)'s GRI Standards*, with the aim of ensuring it provides the information sought by its diverse stakeholders.

The DIC Group is working to provide both social value, which contributes to sustainability and markets, and economic value, which underpins corporate growth, with the aim of becoming a unique global company that is trusted by society. DIC is working with its approximately 170 Group companies around the world to contribute to the realization of a sustainable society and has declared a target for reducing its emissions of CO2 by 30% from the fiscal year 2013 level by fiscal year 2030. Looking ahead, the Group will continue to use a variety of tools to communicate with its many stakeholders, as well as to encourage greater awareness of its activities.

* CUD is a design philosophy that seeks to use color schemes that make products, facilities and structures, environments, services and information accessible to individuals with all types of color vision.

The GRI is an international nonprofit organization the mission of which is to formulate international sustainability standards. In its role as an official collaborating center of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the GRI developed the Global Reporting Standards, which apply to sustainability reporting by a variety of entities.

Contents page of the summary version of DIC Report 2019

Publication Schedule
Japanese: Mid-August 2019 (Download from http://www.dic-global.com/ja/csr/annual/)
English: Mid September 2019 (Download from http://www.dic-global.com/en/csr/annual/)
Chinese: Late September 2019 (Summary version only, available exclusively in print)

－Ends－

Disclaimer

DIC Corporation published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2019 01:21:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DIC CORPORATION
09:22pDIC : Publishes DIC Report 2019 Integrated Report
PU
08/29Japan's DIC buys BASF paint pigments business for $1.3 billion
RE
08/29DIC : to Acquire BASF's Global Pigments Business
PU
08/04DIC : Report of a fire incident at DIC Saitama Plant (1st report)
PU
06/26DIC CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
06/13DIC : Ink maker DIC opens India unit to expand in S. Asia, beyond
AQ
06/03DIC : Declares Its Support for the Recommendations of the TCFD and Joins to the ..
PU
05/06DIC : Acquires Mid-Tier Coating Resins Manufacturer in India
PU
04/22DIC : Color Design Releases the Asia Color Trend Book 2020–21
PU
04/17DIC : Completes Installation of Solar Power Generating Systems at Five Sites in ..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 810 B
EBIT 2019 45 533 M
Net income 2019 30 867 M
Debt 2019 227 B
Yield 2019 4,03%
P/E ratio 2019 9,51x
P/E ratio 2020 8,38x
EV / Sales2019 0,64x
EV / Sales2020 0,61x
Capitalization 293 B
Chart DIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
DIC Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 3 636,00  JPY
Last Close Price 3 100,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 30,0%
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kaoru Ino Executive President & Representative Director
Yoshiyuki Nakanishi Chairman
Masayuki Saito CFO, Representative Director & Executive VP
Kiyotaka Kawashima Executive Officer, GM-Research & Development
Yoshihisa Kawamura Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIC CORPORATION-5.49%2 715
ECOLAB INC.34.98%57 231
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA-1.17%42 701
GIVAUDAN21.57%25 785
SIKA AG21.51%19 753
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING32.55%14 636
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group