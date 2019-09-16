DIC : Publishes DIC Report 2019 Integrated Report

Tokyo, Japan- DIC Corporation today announced the publication of the summary and complete versions of DIC Report 2019, the latest edition of its annual integrated report, which contains critical information on the DIC Group's businesses, financial performance and sustainability initiatives, among others, in an efficient, easy-to-understand form.

In addition to a detailed explanation of DIC's new medium-term management plan, DIC111, this year's report introduces Company's new business groups, which were created to reflect its commitment to addressing social imperatives and delivering value to society. The report also contains two special features on environment-friendly DIC Group products.

DIC Report 2019 front cover Spread depicting the DIC Group's approach to value creation

With the aim of responding to the needs of an even greater number of stakeholders, DIC prepares two versions of its annual integrated report: a simplified summary version (printed and PDF) and a detailed version containing extensive quantitative data (PDF only). With the aim of conveying information in an easy-to-understand manner, DIC Report 2019 was designed in accordance with the principles of color universal design (CUD)† , earning official certification from the Color Universal Design Organization (CUDO). Having pledged to contribute through its business activities to the success of the United Nations' 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, later summarized as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), DIC also used the official SDGs icons to identify pertinent DIC Group initiatives in the sustainability report portion. Consideration was given to the environment, with the summary version printed using environment-friendly 100% vegetable oil-based inks manufactured by subsidiary DIC Graphics Corporation. In preparing the report, DIC referenced ISO 26000, the International Organization for Standardization's standard for social responsibility, released in 2010, as well as Japan's Responsible Care Code and the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI)'s GRI Standards*, with the aim of ensuring it provides the information sought by its diverse stakeholders.

The DIC Group is working to provide both social value, which contributes to sustainability and markets, and economic value, which underpins corporate growth, with the aim of becoming a unique global company that is trusted by society. DIC is working with its approximately 170 Group companies around the world to contribute to the realization of a sustainable society and has declared a target for reducing its emissions of CO 2 by 30% from the fiscal year 2013 level by fiscal year 2030. Looking ahead, the Group will continue to use a variety of tools to communicate with its many stakeholders, as well as to encourage greater awareness of its activities.

* CUD is a design philosophy that seeks to use color schemes that make products, facilities and structures, environments, services and information accessible to individuals with all types of color vision.

† The GRI is an international nonprofit organization the mission of which is to formulate international sustainability standards. In its role as an official collaborating center of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the GRI developed the Global Reporting Standards, which apply to sustainability reporting by a variety of entities.

Contents page of the summary version of DIC Report 2019

Publication Schedule

Japanese: Mid-August 2019 (Download from http://www.dic-global.com/ja/csr/annual/)

English: Mid September 2019 (Download from http://www.dic-global.com/en/csr/annual/)

Chinese: Late September 2019 (Summary version only, available exclusively in print)

