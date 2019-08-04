DIC : Report of a fire incident at DIC Saitama Plant (1st report)

Tokyo, Japan-DIC Corporation announced today that at 19:30 pm on August 3rd fire occurred at our Saitama Plant. We apologize to the neighbors and all those concerned for any inconvenience caused.

Information currently available is as follows. (August 4, 10:30)

Date of incident Saturday, 19:30pm, August 3, 2019

*Fire has already subsided and is under control

Venue of incident Multi-story warehouse for hazardous materials

DIC Corporation Saitama Plant

4472-1, Komuro, Ina-machi, Kita-Adachi-gun

Saitama 362-8577, Japan

Injured None

Effect on buildings Multi-story warehouse for hazardous materials was burned down.

There is no significant spread to other facilities, however there is some damage to the

adjacent buildings.

Effect on environment Information is being collected intensively.

Effect on community Some nearby residents were evacuated. In addition, the public road in front of the

plant was blocked however is now released. Other effects are being reviewed.

Causes and countermeasures

Causes of the incident are under investigation. DIC will fully cooperate with

relevant authorities for implementation of appropriate measures.

Effect on production Effect on production is being reviewed.

