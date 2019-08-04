DIC : Report of a fire incident at DIC Saitama Plant (1st report)

Tokyo, Japan-DIC Corporation announced today that at 19:30 pm on August 3rd fire occurred at our Saitama Plant. We apologize to the neighbors and all those concerned for any inconvenience caused.
Information currently available is as follows. (August 4, 10:30)
Date of incident Saturday, 19:30pm, August 3, 2019
*Fire has already subsided and is under control
Venue of incident Multi-story warehouse for hazardous materials
DIC Corporation Saitama Plant
4472-1, Komuro, Ina-machi, Kita-Adachi-gun
Saitama 362-8577, Japan
Injured None
Effect on buildings Multi-story warehouse for hazardous materials was burned down.
There is no significant spread to other facilities, however there is some damage to the
adjacent buildings.
Effect on environment Information is being collected intensively.
Effect on community Some nearby residents were evacuated. In addition, the public road in front of the
plant was blocked however is now released. Other effects are being reviewed.
Causes and countermeasures
Causes of the incident are under investigation. DIC will fully cooperate with
relevant authorities for implementation of appropriate measures.
Effect on production Effect on production is being reviewed.
-Ends-
