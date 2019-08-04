Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  DIC Corporation    4631   JP3493400000

DIC CORPORATION

(4631)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

DIC : Report of a fire incident at DIC Saitama Plant (1st report)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/04/2019 | 05:50am EDT

Tokyo, Japan-DIC Corporation announced today that at 19:30 pm on August 3rd fire occurred at our Saitama Plant. We apologize to the neighbors and all those concerned for any inconvenience caused.
Information currently available is as follows. (August 4, 10:30)

Date of incident 　　 Saturday, 19:30pm, August 3, 2019
*Fire has already subsided and is under control

Venue of incident 　　Multi-story warehouse for hazardous materials
DIC Corporation Saitama Plant
4472-1, Komuro, Ina-machi, Kita-Adachi-gun
Saitama 362-8577, Japan

Injured 　　 　None

Effect on buildings 　 Multi-story warehouse for hazardous materials was burned down.
There is no significant spread to other facilities, however there is some damage to the
adjacent buildings.

Effect on environment Information is being collected intensively.

Effect on community Some nearby residents were evacuated. In addition, the public road in front of the
plant was blocked however is now released. Other effects are being reviewed.

Causes and countermeasures
Causes of the incident are under investigation. DIC will fully cooperate with
relevant authorities for implementation of appropriate measures.

Effect on production Effect on production is being reviewed.

-Ends-

Disclaimer

DIC Corporation published this content on 04 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2019 09:49:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DIC CORPORATION
05:50aDIC : Report of a fire incident at DIC Saitama Plant (1st report)
PU
06/26DIC CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
06/13DIC : Ink maker DIC opens India unit to expand in S. Asia, beyond
AQ
06/03DIC : Declares Its Support for the Recommendations of the TCFD and Joins to the ..
PU
05/06DIC : Acquires Mid-Tier Coating Resins Manufacturer in India
PU
04/22DIC : Color Design Releases the Asia Color Trend Book 2020–21
PU
04/17DIC : Completes Installation of Solar Power Generating Systems at Five Sites in ..
PU
04/16DIC : Subsidiary in Thailand Achieves Silver Medal in EcoVadis Sustainability As..
AQ
04/11DIC : Subsidiary in Thailand Achieves Silver Medal in EcoVadis Sustainability As..
PU
03/18DIC : Announces Creation of Supply Framework for PPS Compounds
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 815 B
EBIT 2019 46 700 M
Net income 2019 32 375 M
Debt 2019 227 B
Yield 2019 4,44%
P/E ratio 2019 8,23x
P/E ratio 2020 7,51x
EV / Sales2019 0,61x
EV / Sales2020 0,57x
Capitalization 267 B
Chart DIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
DIC Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 3 595,00  JPY
Last Close Price 2 816,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 43,1%
Spread / Average Target 27,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kaoru Ino Executive President & Representative Director
Yoshiyuki Nakanishi Chairman
Masayuki Saito CFO, Representative Director & Executive VP
Kiyotaka Kawashima Executive Officer, GM-Research & Development
Yoshihisa Kawamura Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIC CORPORATION-14.15%2 499
ECOLAB INC.35.72%57 547
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA-5.22%41 460
GIVAUDAN16.26%24 656
SIKA AG15.57%18 718
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING33.40%14 580
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group