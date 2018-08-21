DIC : Shared Research Report has been updated

Our Policy We interview management for hours, asking exhaustive questions to uncover the essence of the business. We pinpoint strengths and weaknesses, and discuss strategy. Our aim is to make deep knowledge about the company readily available, saving investors time and enabling dialogue.

Our Research We start our coverage with a substantial core report. We then continuously update this report to reflect earnings, newsflow, and any material developments. We interview the management quarterly to help you stay on top of the story. Our report is an authoritative Owner's Manual of the company-a vital piece in the investor's toolbox.