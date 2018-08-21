Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  DIC Corporation    4631   JP3493400000

DIC CORPORATION (4631)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

DIC : Shared Research Report has been updated

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2018 | 06:22am CEST

Our Policy

We interview management for hours, asking exhaustive questions to uncover the essence of the business.

We pinpoint strengths and weaknesses, and discuss strategy. Our aim is to make deep knowledge about the company readily available, saving investors time and enabling dialogue.

Our Research

We start our coverage with a substantial core report. We then continuously update this report to reflect earnings, newsflow, and any material developments. We interview the management quarterly to help you stay on top of the story.

Our report is an authoritative Owner's Manual of the company-a vital piece in the investor's toolbox.

For Investors

If you find our efforts valuable, please tell companies you want them to join our growing client list.

Disclaimer

DIC Corporation published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2018 04:21:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DIC CORPORATION
06:22aDIC : Shared Research Report has been updated
PU
08/16DIC : Patent Issued for Nematic Liquid Crystal Composition And Liquid Crystal Di..
AQ
07/26DIC : Patent Issued for Polymerizable-Compound-Containing Liquid Crystal Composi..
AQ
07/20DIC : Patent Issued for Modified Phenolic Resin, Method for Producing Modified P..
AQ
07/12DIC : Patent Issued for Compound Containing Phenolic Hydroxyl Group, Phenolic Re..
AQ
07/12DIC : Patent Issued for Liquid Crystal Composition Containing Polymerizable Comp..
AQ
07/10DIC : Invests In U.S. Biotech Startup Checkerspot
PU
07/05DIC : Patent Issued for Nematic Liquid Crystal Composition (USPTO 10000700)
AQ
07/03DIC : Sun Chemical Acquires Cathay Industries' High-Purity Oxides Business
AQ
07/03DIC : Germany's Merck sees performance materials unit turning corner in 2020
RE
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2018 813 B
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 42 000 M
Debt 2018 221 B
Yield 2018 3,39%
P/E ratio 2018 8,38
P/E ratio 2019 7,73
EV / Sales 2018 0,70x
EV / Sales 2019 0,67x
Capitalization 351 B
Chart DIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
DIC Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 4 994  JPY
Spread / Average Target 36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kaoru Ino Executive President & Representative Director
Yoshiyuki Nakanishi Chairman
Masayuki Saito CFO, Representative Director & Executive VP
Kiyotaka Kawashima Executive Officer, GM-Research & Development
Yoshihisa Kawamura Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIC CORPORATION-14.92%3 172
ZHEJIANG RUNTU CO.,LTD--.--%1 677
VENATOR MATERIALS PLC-46.88%1 220
SUZHOU KINGSWOOD PRINTING INK CO LTD--.--%333
JIANGSU KUANGSHUN PHTSNST NW MTRL STOCK--.--%332
ASAHI SONGWON COLORS LIMITED-24.13%48
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.