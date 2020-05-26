Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc.    DRNA

DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(DRNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals : to Participate in Jefferies Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/26/2020 | 04:06pm EDT

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRNA), a leading developer of investigational ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) therapeutics, today announced that Douglas M. Fambrough, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer, will present a corporate overview as part of the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible within the Investors & Media section on the Dicerna website at www.investors.dicerna.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website after the conference.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRNA) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. Using our proprietary RNAi technology platform called GalXC™, Dicerna is committed to developing RNAi-based therapies with the potential to treat both rare and more prevalent diseases. By reducing the level of disease-causing genes of the liver, Dicerna’s GalXC has the potential to safely target conditions that are difficult to treat with other modalities. Continually innovating, Dicerna is also exploring new applications of RNAi technology beyond the liver, targeting additional tissues and enabling new therapeutic applications. In addition to our own pipeline of core discovery and clinical candidates, Dicerna has established collaborative relationships with some of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies, including Novo Nordisk A/S, Roche, Eli Lilly and Company, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Between Dicerna and our collaborative partners, we currently have more than 20 active discovery, preclinical or clinical programs focused on rare, cardiovascular, cardiometabolic, viral, chronic liver and complement-mediated diseases, as well as neurodegeneration and pain. At Dicerna, our mission is to interfere – to silence genes, to fight disease, to restore health. For more information, please visit www.dicerna.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements relating to the Company’s research and development. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Applicable risks and uncertainties include those risks identified under the heading “Risk Factors” included in our most recent Form 10-Q filing and in other future filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect Dicerna's current views with respect to future events, and Dicerna does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

GalXC™ is a trademark of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS, I
04:06pDICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS : to Participate in Jefferies Virtual Global Healthcare ..
BU
05/12DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS : to Present at Upcoming May Investor Conferences
BU
05/08DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
05/07DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/07DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL COND..
AQ
05/07DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (for..
AQ
05/07DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Pro..
BU
05/07DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Appointment of Douglas Pagán as Chief Financ..
BU
05/04DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS : Reports Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 56..
AQ
05/01DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS : Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 56..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 228 M
EBIT 2020 -7,13 M
Net income 2020 5,60 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -228x
P/E ratio 2021 -43,7x
Capi. / Sales2020 7,48x
Capi. / Sales2021 8,14x
Capitalization 1 707 M
Chart DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS, I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 33,22 $
Last Close Price 23,10 $
Spread / Highest target 94,8%
Spread / Average Target 43,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Douglas M. Fambrough President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
J. Kevin Buchi Chairman
James B. Weissman Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
John B. Green Chief Financial Officer
Bob D. Brown Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.4.86%1 707
GILEAD SCIENCES12.87%91 996
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS30.15%73 883
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS51.78%63 465
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.16.15%23 998
GENMAB A/S36.82%19 339
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group