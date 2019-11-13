Log in
DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals : ™ to Present at the Stifel 2019 Healthcare Conference

0
11/13/2019 | 04:06pm EST

Dicerna™ Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRNA) (the “Company” or “Dicerna”), a leading developer of investigational ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) therapeutics, today announced that Douglas M. Fambrough, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer, will present at the Stifel 2019 Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. EST in New York City.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible within the Investors & Media section on the Dicerna website at www.dicerna.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website after the conference.

About Dicerna™ Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Dicerna™ Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company using ribonucleic acid (RNA) interference (RNAi) to develop medicines that silence genes that cause disease. The Company’s proprietary GalXC™ technology is being applied to develop potent, selective, and safe RNAi therapies to treat diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, chronic liver diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and viral infectious diseases. Dicerna aims to treat disease by addressing the underlying causes of illness with capabilities that extend beyond the liver to address a broad range of diseases, focusing on target genes where connections between gene and disease are well understood and documented. Dicerna intends to discover, develop, and commercialize novel therapeutics either on its own or in collaboration with pharmaceutical partners. Dicerna has strategic collaborations with Roche*, Eli Lilly and Company, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. For more information, please visit www.dicerna.com.

*Announced Oct. 31, 2019. The transaction is subject to clearance under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 and other customary closing conditions.

Dicerna™ and GalXC™ are trademarks of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 228 M
EBIT 2019 -98,5 M
Net income 2019 -92,5 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -12,3x
P/E ratio 2020 -14,6x
Capi. / Sales2019 5,30x
Capi. / Sales2020 22,9x
Capitalization 1 211 M
Chart DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS, I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 23,13  $
Last Close Price 17,69  $
Spread / Highest target 52,6%
Spread / Average Target 30,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Douglas M. Fambrough President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
J. Kevin Buchi Chairman
James B. Weissman Executive VP, Chief Operating & Business Officer
John B. Green Chief Financial Officer
Bob D. Brown Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.82.04%1 183
GILEAD SCIENCES2.83%82 753
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS23.02%50 394
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-6.72%35 474
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.73.14%21 914
GENMAB39.72%14 081
