Dicerna Pharmaceuticals : ™ to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results on Feb. 27, 2020

Dicerna™ Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRNA), a leading developer of investigational ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) therapeutics, today announced that the Company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results after market close on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.

Management will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET that day to discuss the Company's financial results and provide a general business update. The conference call will be webcast live and will be available on the “Investors & Media” section of the Dicerna website, www.dicerna.com. The webcast will also be archived on the Company's website.

The call can be accessed by dialing (855) 453-3834 or (484) 756-4306 (international) and referencing conference ID 3259673 prior to the start of the call. After the conference call, a replay will be available for seven days. To access the replay, please dial (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and refer to conference ID 3259673.

About Dicerna™ Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Dicerna™ Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company using ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to develop medicines that silence genes that cause disease. The Company’s proprietary GalXC™ technology is being applied to develop potent, selective and safe RNAi therapies to treat diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, chronic liver diseases, cardiovascular diseases and viral infectious diseases. Dicerna aims to treat disease by addressing the underlying causes of illness with capabilities that extend beyond the liver to address a broad range of diseases, focusing on target genes where connections between gene and disease are well understood and documented. Dicerna intends to discover, develop and commercialize novel therapeutics either on its own or in collaboration with pharmaceutical partners. Dicerna has strategic collaborations with Novo Nordisk A/S, Roche, Eli Lilly and Company, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. For more information, please visit www.dicerna.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200220005802/en/