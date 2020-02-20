Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc.    DRNA

DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(DRNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals : ™ to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results on Feb. 27, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/20/2020 | 04:07pm EST

Dicerna™ Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRNA), a leading developer of investigational ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) therapeutics, today announced that the Company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results after market close on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.

Management will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET that day to discuss the Company's financial results and provide a general business update. The conference call will be webcast live and will be available on the “Investors & Media” section of the Dicerna website, www.dicerna.com. The webcast will also be archived on the Company's website.

The call can be accessed by dialing (855) 453-3834 or (484) 756-4306 (international) and referencing conference ID 3259673 prior to the start of the call. After the conference call, a replay will be available for seven days. To access the replay, please dial (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and refer to conference ID 3259673.

About Dicerna™ Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Dicerna™ Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company using ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to develop medicines that silence genes that cause disease. The Company’s proprietary GalXC™ technology is being applied to develop potent, selective and safe RNAi therapies to treat diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, chronic liver diseases, cardiovascular diseases and viral infectious diseases. Dicerna aims to treat disease by addressing the underlying causes of illness with capabilities that extend beyond the liver to address a broad range of diseases, focusing on target genes where connections between gene and disease are well understood and documented. Dicerna intends to discover, develop and commercialize novel therapeutics either on its own or in collaboration with pharmaceutical partners. Dicerna has strategic collaborations with Novo Nordisk A/S, Roche, Eli Lilly and Company, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. For more information, please visit www.dicerna.com.

Dicerna™ and GalXC™ are trademarks of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS, I
04:07pDICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS : ™ to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Fi..
BU
02/19DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
AQ
02/18DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS : ™ to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
02/11DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS : Appoints Stephen Doberstein, Ph.D., to Board of Direct..
AQ
02/10DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-..
AQ
02/10DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS : ™ Appoints Stephen Doberstein, Ph.D., to Board o..
BU
02/06DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
02/04DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS : Reports Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 56..
AQ
02/03DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS : ™ Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing..
BU
01/13DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Cha..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 48,5 M
EBIT 2019 -96,8 M
Net income 2019 -87,7 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -15,6x
P/E ratio 2020 -163x
Capi. / Sales2019 28,7x
Capi. / Sales2020 9,84x
Capitalization 1 391 M
Chart DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS, I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 31,50  $
Last Close Price 20,32  $
Spread / Highest target 146%
Spread / Average Target 55,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Douglas M. Fambrough President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
J. Kevin Buchi Chairman
James B. Weissman Executive VP, Chief Operating & Business Officer
John B. Green Chief Financial Officer
Bob D. Brown Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-7.76%1 391
GILEAD SCIENCES3.12%85 208
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS13.17%64 242
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS5.90%43 631
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.20.39%26 088
GENMAB12.39%15 371
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group