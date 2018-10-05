Dicerna Pharmaceuticals : Announces Late-Breaking Data from the PHYOX Phase 1 Clinical Trial of DCR-PHXC Will Be Presented at ASN Kidney Week 2018

Dicerna
Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRNA), a leading developer of
investigational ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) therapeutics, today
announced that late-breaking data from the PHYOX Phase 1 trial of
DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria (PH) will be
presented at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Annual Kidney Week
2018, being held October 23-28 in San Diego. The poster presentation
will include clinical data from the ongoing PHYOX Phase 1 study in
patients with primary hyperoxaluria type 1 and type 2 (PH1 and PH2). PH
is a family of severe, rare, inherited disorders of the liver that often
result in kidney failure.
Details for the poster presentation are as follows:
The Company recently reported initial proof-of-concept data from the
PHYOX Phase 1 trial demonstrating significant and sustained reduction in
urinary oxalate levels following single-dose administration in adults
with PH1 and PH2.
For information on ASN Kidney Week 2018, visit https://www.asn-online.org/education/kidneyweek/.
About DCR-PHXC
DCR-PHXC is an investigational drug in development for the treatment of
all forms of primary hyperoxaluria (PH), and the most advanced product
candidate utilizing Dicerna's GalXCTM technology. GalXC is a
proprietary platform invented by Dicerna scientists to discover and
develop next-generation RNAi-based therapies designed to silence
disease-driving genes in the liver. In animal models of PH, DCR-PHXC
selectively silences lactase dehydrogenase (LDHA) in the liver, blocking
the excess production of oxalate, a hallmark of the disease. In
preclinical studies of DCR-PHXC, the compound was well tolerated with no
adverse effects in the liver. Studies have shown that people who are
completely deficient in LDHA show no liver dysfunction and can lead
normal lives. LDHA deficiency in the liver might be beneficial for
patients with PH, as the LDHA enzyme is implicated in the abnormal
production of oxalate in PH, which in turn is responsible for the severe
damage to kidneys and other organ systems in patients with PH.
About Primary Hyperoxaluria (PH)
Primary hyperoxaluria (PH) is a family of severe, rare, genetic liver
disorders characterized by overproduction of oxalate, a natural chemical
in the body that is normally eliminated as waste through the kidneys. In
patients with PH, the kidneys are unable to eliminate the large amount
of oxalate that is produced, and the accumulation of oxalate can result
in severe damage to the kidneys and other organs. Currently, there are
no approved therapies for the treatment of PH.
There are three known types of PH, each of which results from a mutation
in a specific gene, as well as PH for which the molecular basis remains
unknown, often referred to as idiopathic PH (IPH) or "no mutation
detected" (NMD) PH. The known PH mutations cause a decrease in the
activity of a specific enzyme in the liver, triggering an increase in
oxalate production. In each case the decreased enzyme activity changes
the balance of intermediary metabolites, resulting in overproduction of
oxalate. The three genetically known types of PH are: 1,2
-
PH1, which is caused by a mutation in the AGXT gene, causing a
deficiency of the enzyme alanine:glyoxylate-aminotransferase (AGT)
-
PH2, which is caused by a mutation in the GRHPR gene, causing a
deficiency of the enzyme glyoxylate/hydroxypyruvate reductase (GR/HPR)
-
PH3, which is caused by a mutation in the HOGA1 gene, causing a
deficiency of the enzyme 4-hydroxy-2-oxoglutarate aldolase (HOGA)
Patients with severe PH often undergo both liver and kidney transplants,
which are major surgical procedures, and subsequently must take
immunosuppressant drugs for the rest of their lives. Patients with
decreased renal function may also experience oxalosis, which involves a
build-up of oxalate in other organs such as the bone, skin, heart, and
retina, possibly causing other concomitant, debilitating complications.
PH occurs in an estimated 1 in 120,000 live births around the world.3 The
estimated genetic prevalence of PH1 is 1 in 151,887 births, which
implies more than 5,000 patients in the United States and European Union
have the disease.3 The estimated genetic prevalence of PH2 is
1 in 310,055 and that of PH3 is 1 in 135,866.3 The median age
at the first appearance of PH1 symptoms is 5.8 years.4 The
median age at diagnosis of PH1 is between 4.2 and 11.5 years, depending
on whether nephrocalcinosis (calcification in the renal parenchyma, the
functional part of the kidney) is present.5 Fifty percent of
patients with PH1 reach end-stage renal disease (ESRD) by their mid-30s.2
About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company focused on
the discovery and development of innovative, subcutaneously delivered
RNAi-based therapeutics for the treatment of diseases involving the
liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver
diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. Dicerna is leveraging its
proprietary GalXC™ RNAi technology platform to build a broad pipeline in
these core therapeutic areas, focusing on target genes where connections
between target gene and diseases are well understood and documented.
Dicerna intends to discover, develop and commercialize novel
therapeutics either on its own or in collaboration with pharmaceutical
partners. For more information, please visit www.dicerna.com.
Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements. Such
forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that
could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or
implied in such statements. Examples of forward-looking statements
include, among others, statements we make regarding: (i) the therapeutic
and commercial potential of the GalXC™ platform, including DCR-PHXC;
(ii) research and development plans related to GalXC,™ including
DCR-PHXC; and (iii) the potential of our technology and drug candidates
in our research and development pipeline. The process by which an early
stage platform such as GalXC (including DCR-PHXC, our lead product
candidate) could potentially lead to an approved product is long and
subject to highly significant risks. In general, most earlier stage drug
candidates do not ultimately become approved drugs. Applicable risks and
uncertainties include those relating to Dicerna's clinical and
preclinical research and others identified under the heading "Risk
Factors" included in the Company's filings with the Securities and
Exchanges Commission (SEC). These risks and uncertainties include, among
others, the cost, timing and results of preclinical studies and clinical
trials and other development activities; the unpredictability of the
duration and results of regulatory review of New Drug Applications and
Investigational NDAs; market acceptance for approved products and
innovative therapeutic treatments; competition; the possible impairment
of, inability to obtain and costs of obtaining intellectual property
rights; and possible safety or efficacy concerns, general business,
financial and accounting risks and litigation. The forward-looking
statements contained in this press release reflect Dicerna's current
views with respect to future events, and Dicerna does not undertake and
specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking
statements.
|
|
References
|
1.
|
|
|
Oxalosis & Hyperoxaluria Foundation. Overview of hyperoxaluria.
2017. Available at: https://ohf.org/overview/.
Accessed July 6, 2017.
|
2.
|
|
|
Rare Kidney Stone Consortium. Primary hyperoxaluria. 2010.
Available at: http://www.rarekidneystones.org/hyperoxaluria/physicians.html.
Accessed July 6, 2017.
|
3.
|
|
|
Hopp, K, Cogal, A, Bergstralh, E, et al. Phenotype-genotype
correlations and estimated carrier frequencies of primary
hyperoxaluria. Journal of the American Society of Nephrology 2015;
26(10):2559-2570.
|
4.
|
|
|
van der Hoeven SM, van Woerden CS, Groothoff JW. Primary
hyperoxaluria type 1, a too often missed diagnosis and potentially
treatable cause of end-stage renal disease in adults: results of the
Dutch cohort. Nephrology, Dialysis, Transplantation 2012;
27(10):3855-3862.
|
5.
|
|
|
Tang X, Bergstrath EJ, Mehta RA, Vrtiska TJ, Milliner DS, Lieske JC.
Nephrocalcinosis is a risk factor for kidney failure in primary
hyperoxaluria. Kidney International 2015; 87:623-631.
|
|
|
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181005005423/en/