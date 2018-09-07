Dicerna Pharmaceuticals : Announces Pricing of Follow-On Public Offering of Common Stock

Dicerna
Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRNA), a leading developer of
investigational ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) therapeutics, today
announced the pricing of its underwritten registered public offering of
7,680,492 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $13.02
per share. Dicerna also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to
purchase up to an additional 1,152,073 shares of its common stock on the
same terms and conditions. Closing of the offering is expected to occur
on or about September 11, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.
All of the shares sold in the offering are being sold by Dicerna. The
gross proceeds to Dicerna from this offering are expected to be
approximately $100.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts
and commissions and offering expenses payable by Dicerna.
Dicerna intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for
preclinical studies and clinical trials, and to use the remainder of any
net proceeds for continued technology platform development, working
capital and general corporate purposes.
Citigroup, Leerink Partners and Stifel are acting as the joint
book-running managers for the offering. H.C. Wainwright & Co. and
SunTrust Robinson Humphrey are acting as the lead co-managers for the
offering.
A shelf registration statement on Form S-3 relating to the sale of these
securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission
(“SEC”) and is effective. A preliminary prospectus supplement related to
the offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC
website at www.sec.gov.
Copies of the final prospectus supplement relating to these securities,
when available, may be obtained free of charge on the SEC website at www.sec.gov
or by sending a request to: Citigroup, c/o Broadridge Financial
Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 (Tel:
800-831-9146); Leerink Partners LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department,
One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, by telephone at (800)
808-7525 ext. 6132 or by email at Syndicate@Leerink.com;
or Stifel at Attention: Syndicate, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700,
San Francisco, CA 94104, or by telephone at (415) 364-2720, or by email
at syndprospectus@stifel.com.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Dicerna, nor shall
there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction
in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to
registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such
state or jurisdiction.
About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on
the discovery and development of innovative, subcutaneously delivered
RNAi-based therapeutics for the treatment of diseases involving the
liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver
diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. Dicerna is leveraging its
proprietary GalXC™ RNAi technology platform to build a broad pipeline in
these core therapeutic areas, focusing on target genes where connections
between target gene and diseases are well understood and documented.
Dicerna intends to discover, develop and commercialize novel
therapeutics either on its own or in collaboration with pharmaceutical
partners.
About GalXC™ RNAi Technology Platform
GalXCTM is a proprietary technology platform invented by
Dicerna to discover and develop RNAi-based therapies designed to silence
disease-driving genes in the liver. Compounds produced via GalXC are
intended to be broadly applicable across multiple therapeutic areas,
including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver
diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. Using GalXC, Dicerna scientists
attach N-acetylgalactosamine sugars directly to the extended region of
our proprietary RNAi molecules, yielding multiple proprietary conjugate
delivery configurations. Many of the conjugates produced via GalXC
incorporate a folded motif known as a tetraloop in the extended region.
The tetraloop configuration, which is unique to Dicerna’s GalXC
compounds, allows flexible and efficient conjugation to the targeting
ligands, and stabilizes the RNAi duplex which the Company believes will
enable subcutaneous delivery of its RNAi therapies to hepatocytes in the
liver, where they are designed to specifically bind to receptors on
target cells, potentially leading to internalization and access to the
RNAi machinery within the cells. The technology may offer several
distinct benefits, as suggested by strong preclinical data. The benefits
seen in preclinical studies include: potency that is on par with or
better than comparable platforms; highly specific binding to gene
targets; long duration of action; and an infrequent subcutaneous dosing
regimen.
Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements. Such
forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that
could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or
implied in such statements. Examples of forward-looking statements in
this release include whether or when the offering may be completed and
the anticipated use of proceeds from the offering. Applicable risks and
uncertainties include those relating to the offering and other risks
identified under the heading “Risk Factors” included in our most recent
Form 10-Q filing and in other future filings with the SEC including any
prospectus related to the offering. The forward-looking statements
contained in this press release reflect Dicerna’s current views with
respect to future events, and Dicerna does not undertake and
specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking
statements.
