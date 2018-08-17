Dicerna Pharmaceuticals : Strengthens Board of Directors with Two New Appointments

Dicerna
Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA), a leading developer of
investigational ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) therapeutics, today
announced the appointments of J. Kevin Buchi, former chief executive
officer of Cephalon, Inc., and TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals Corp., and
Cynthia Smith, former chief commercial officer of ZS Pharma, Inc., to
its board of directors. The appointments are effective immediately and
increase the size of Dicerna’s board to 10 members.
“Kevin and Cynthia are two highly regarded industry veterans and their
appointments to our board of directors is reflective of our growth, as
we continue to advance our GalXC™-based pipeline, including our lead
program, DCR-PHXC for the treatment of all forms of primary
hyperoxaluria,” said Douglas M. Fambrough, Ph.D., president and chief
executive officer of Dicerna. “Kevin is an accomplished executive and
director who brings with him extensive industry experience. As such, he
will provide valuable insights regarding our operations, strategy, and
corporate governance. Cynthia possesses significant expertise in the
biopharmaceutical industry most notably in building and leading
commercial operations across multiple therapeutic categories, a key area
of future growth for Dicerna. We are delighted to welcome them both and
look forward to leveraging their knowledge as we move toward achieving
our planned milestones.”
Most recently Mr. Buchi served as president and chief executive officer
of TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals. Before TetraLogic, he served as corporate
vice president of Global Branded Products at Teva Pharmaceutical
Industries Limited from 2011 to May 2012. Mr. Buchi was chief executive
officer of Cephalon, Inc., which was acquired by Teva in October 2011.
Mr. Buchi joined Cephalon in 1991 and, during his tenure, held various
leadership positions, including chief financial officer and chief
operating officer, before becoming Cephalon's chief executive officer in
December 2010. In addition, Mr. Buchi currently serves as a director of
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Ltd. Mr. Buchi has
previously served on the boards of several pharmaceutical companies,
including EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., Alexza Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
and Forward Pharma A/S.
Ms. Smith has more than 20 years of broad leadership experience within
the healthcare industry. Most recently she has served as chief
commercial officer and a member of the executive team of ZS Pharma,
acquired by AstraZeneca in 2015 for approximately $2.7 billion, where
she led efforts to transition the company from the development stage to
a commercial enterprise. Prior to joining ZS Pharma, Ms. Smith served as
vice president, market access and commercial development at Affymax,
Inc. Earlier, she held various senior leadership positions in market
access, corporate strategy, government relations, and external affairs
at Merck & Co. Before beginning her career in the biopharmaceutical
industry, Ms. Smith served as a healthcare policy analyst in the White
House Office of Management and Budget. She previously served on the
board of Nivalis Therapeutics.
About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company focused on
the discovery and development of innovative, subcutaneously delivered
RNAi-based therapeutics for the treatment of diseases involving the
liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver
diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. Dicerna is leveraging its
proprietary GalXC™ RNAi technology platform to build a broad pipeline in
these core therapeutic areas, focusing on target genes where connections
between target gene and diseases are well understood and documented.
Dicerna intends to discover, develop and commercialize novel
therapeutics either on its own or in collaboration with pharmaceutical
partners. For more information, please visit www.dicerna.com.
Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements. Such
forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that
could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or
implied in such statements. Applicable risks and uncertainties include
risks relating to Dicerna’s clinical and preclinical research and other
risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" included in the
Company’s most recent Form 10-Q filing and in other future filings with
the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release
reflect Dicerna's current views with respect to future events, and
Dicerna does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to
update any forward-looking statements.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180816005699/en/