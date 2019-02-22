Dicerna Pharmaceuticals : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:DRNA), a leading developer of investigational ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) therapeutics, today announced that Douglas M. Fambrough, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer, will present a corporate overview at the following investor conferences in March:

8 th Annual Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference in New York on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 9 a.m. ET.

Cowen and Company 39th Annual Healthcare Conference in Boston on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 8 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of both presentations can be accessed on the Investors and Media section of the Dicerna website at www.investors.dicerna.com. Archived replays will be available on the Company’s website for a period of 90 days after each conference.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative, subcutaneously delivered RNAi-based therapeutics for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, chronic liver diseases, cardiovascular diseases and viral infectious diseases. Dicerna is leveraging its proprietary GalXC™ RNAi technology platform to build a broad pipeline in these core therapeutic areas, focusing on target genes where connections between target gene and diseases are well understood and documented. Dicerna intends to discover, develop and commercialize novel therapeutics either on its own or in collaboration with pharmaceutical partners. Dicerna has strategic collaborations with Eli Lilly and Company, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. For more information, please visit www.dicerna.com.

