Dicerna Pharmaceuticals : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Dicerna
Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:DRNA), a leading developer of
investigational ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) therapeutics, today
announced that Douglas M. Fambrough, Ph.D., president and chief
executive officer, will present a corporate overview at the following
investor conferences in March:
-
8th Annual Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference in
New York on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 9 a.m. ET.
-
Cowen and Company 39th Annual Healthcare Conference in
Boston on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 8 a.m. ET.
A live audio webcast of both presentations can be accessed on the
Investors and Media section of the Dicerna website at www.investors.dicerna.com.
Archived replays will be available on the Company’s website for a period
of 90 days after each conference.
About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company focused on
the discovery and development of innovative, subcutaneously delivered
RNAi-based therapeutics for the treatment of diseases involving the
liver, including rare diseases, chronic liver diseases, cardiovascular
diseases and viral infectious diseases. Dicerna is leveraging its
proprietary GalXC™ RNAi technology platform to build a broad pipeline in
these core therapeutic areas, focusing on target genes where connections
between target gene and diseases are well understood and documented.
Dicerna intends to discover, develop and commercialize novel
therapeutics either on its own or in collaboration with pharmaceutical
partners. Dicerna has strategic collaborations with Eli Lilly and
Company, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Boehringer Ingelheim
International GmbH. For more information, please visit www.dicerna.com.
