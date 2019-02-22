Log in
Dicerna Pharmaceuticals : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

0
02/22/2019 | 04:50pm EST

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:DRNA), a leading developer of investigational ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) therapeutics, today announced that Douglas M. Fambrough, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer, will present a corporate overview at the following investor conferences in March:

  • 8th Annual Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference in New York on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 9 a.m. ET.
  • Cowen and Company 39th Annual Healthcare Conference in Boston on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 8 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of both presentations can be accessed on the Investors and Media section of the Dicerna website at www.investors.dicerna.com. Archived replays will be available on the Company’s website for a period of 90 days after each conference.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative, subcutaneously delivered RNAi-based therapeutics for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, chronic liver diseases, cardiovascular diseases and viral infectious diseases. Dicerna is leveraging its proprietary GalXC™ RNAi technology platform to build a broad pipeline in these core therapeutic areas, focusing on target genes where connections between target gene and diseases are well understood and documented. Dicerna intends to discover, develop and commercialize novel therapeutics either on its own or in collaboration with pharmaceutical partners. Dicerna has strategic collaborations with Eli Lilly and Company, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. For more information, please visit www.dicerna.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 12,4 M
EBIT 2018 -79,0 M
Net income 2018 -78,0 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 54,3x
Capi. / Sales 2019 19,1x
Capitalization 674 M
Chart DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC
Duration : Period :
Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 22,6 $
Spread / Average Target 110%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Douglas M. Fambrough President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
J. Kevin Buchi Chairman
David W. Miller Senior Vice President-Operations
John B. Green Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Bob D. Brown Chief Scientific Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC0.47%674
GILEAD SCIENCES6.73%84 797
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS13.49%46 801
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS13.51%44 945
GENMAB0.94%10 072
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC25.12%9 627
