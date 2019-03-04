Dicerna Pharmaceuticals : to Report Fourth Quarter and Year End 2018 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on March 11, 2019

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRNA), a leading developer of investigational ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) therapeutics, today announced that the Company will release its fourth quarter and year end 2018 financial results after market close on Monday, March 11, 2019.

Management will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET that day to discuss the Company's financial results and provide a general business update. A live audio webcast will be available on the “Investors & Media” section of the Dicerna website, www.investors.dicerna.com. The webcast will also be archived on the Company's website.

The call can also be accessed by dialing (855) 453-3834 or (484) 756-4306 (international) and referencing conference ID 3386549 prior to the start of the call. After the conference call, a replay will be available for seven days. To access the replay, please dial (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and refer to conference ID 3386549.

