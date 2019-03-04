Log in
Dicerna Pharmaceuticals : to Report Fourth Quarter and Year End 2018 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on March 11, 2019

0
03/04/2019 | 04:07pm EST

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRNA), a leading developer of investigational ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) therapeutics, today announced that the Company will release its fourth quarter and year end 2018 financial results after market close on Monday, March 11, 2019.

Management will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET that day to discuss the Company's financial results and provide a general business update. A live audio webcast will be available on the “Investors & Media” section of the Dicerna website, www.investors.dicerna.com. The webcast will also be archived on the Company's website.

The call can also be accessed by dialing (855) 453-3834 or (484) 756-4306 (international) and referencing conference ID 3386549 prior to the start of the call. After the conference call, a replay will be available for seven days. To access the replay, please dial (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and refer to conference ID 3386549.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative, subcutaneously delivered RNAi-based therapeutics for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, chronic liver diseases, cardiovascular diseases and viral infectious diseases. Dicerna is leveraging its proprietary GalXC™ RNAi technology platform to build a broad pipeline in these core therapeutic areas, focusing on target genes where connections between target gene and diseases are well understood and documented. Dicerna intends to discover, develop and commercialize novel therapeutics either on its own or in collaboration with pharmaceutical partners. Dicerna has strategic collaborations with Eli Lilly and Company, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. For more information, please visit www.dicerna.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 12,4 M
EBIT 2018 -79,0 M
Net income 2018 -78,0 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 65,3x
Capi. / Sales 2019 23,0x
Capitalization 811 M
Chart DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC
Duration : Period :
Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 22,6 $
Spread / Average Target 75%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Douglas M. Fambrough President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
J. Kevin Buchi Chairman
David W. Miller Senior Vice President-Operations
John B. Green Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Bob D. Brown Chief Scientific Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC20.95%766
GILEAD SCIENCES5.53%82 934
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS15.96%48 255
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS17.69%46 247
GENMAB8.76%10 617
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC34.42%10 253
