Dicerna Pharmaceuticals : to Report Fourth Quarter and Year End 2018 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on March 11, 2019

Dicerna
Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRNA), a leading developer of
investigational ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) therapeutics, today
announced that the Company will release its fourth quarter and year end
2018 financial results after market close on Monday, March 11, 2019.
Management will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET that day to
discuss the Company's financial results and provide a general business
update. A live audio webcast will be available on the “Investors &
Media” section of the Dicerna website, www.investors.dicerna.com.
The webcast will also be archived on the Company's website.
The call can also be accessed by dialing (855) 453-3834 or (484)
756-4306 (international) and referencing conference ID 3386549 prior to
the start of the call. After the conference call, a replay will be
available for seven days. To access the replay, please dial (855)
859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and refer to conference ID 3386549.
About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company focused on
the discovery and development of innovative, subcutaneously delivered
RNAi-based therapeutics for the treatment of diseases involving the
liver, including rare diseases, chronic liver diseases, cardiovascular
diseases and viral infectious diseases. Dicerna is leveraging its
proprietary GalXC™ RNAi technology platform to build a broad pipeline in
these core therapeutic areas, focusing on target genes where connections
between target gene and diseases are well understood and documented.
Dicerna intends to discover, develop and commercialize novel
therapeutics either on its own or in collaboration with pharmaceutical
partners. Dicerna has strategic collaborations with Eli Lilly and
Company, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Boehringer Ingelheim
International GmbH. For more information, please visit www.dicerna.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190304005955/en/