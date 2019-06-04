Dicerna Pharmaceuticals : ™ Appoints Rob Ciappenelli Chief Commercial Officer

— Company Expands Management Team and Bolsters Commercial Capabilities to Support Continued Growth —

Dicerna™ Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:DRNA) (the “Company” or “Dicerna”), a leading developer of investigational ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) therapeutics, today announced the appointment of Rob Ciappenelli as chief commercial officer of Dicerna and member of the Company’s executive leadership team, effective immediately.

“Rob is a proven global business executive with deep and diverse experience leading commercial operations in our industry,” said Douglas M. Fambrough, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Dicerna. “With his track record for building efficient organizations and successfully launching multiple innovative products, Rob is ideally suited to lead our commercial team as we advance our robust pipeline of GalXC™-based therapies, including DCR-PHXC for the treatment of patients with all forms of primary hyperoxaluria and DCR-HBVS for the treatment of adult patients with chronic hepatitis B virus infection. We look forward to working closely with Rob as we pursue our goal of creating next-generation RNAi therapies that reduce disease burden for all patients.”

With more than 28 years of global experience across the pharmaceutical, biotech and healthcare consulting industries, Mr. Ciappenelli brings to Dicerna extensive experience in developing commercial organizations and establishing lean operational infrastructure. Through leadership roles with Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Shire Pharmaceuticals and Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Mr. Ciappenelli has worked to improve patient care while driving business performance. His expertise spans rare disease, neurological disorders and diseases of the respiratory and gastrointestinal systems.

“I am drawn to Dicerna by its people, its pipeline of next-generation RNAi therapies and the transformative potential of its GalXC technology platform,” said Mr. Ciappenelli. “I am eager to work with the talented team at Dicerna to build and implement the Company’s commercial strategy and fulfill its mission of improving the lives of patients with serious, life-threatening diseases.”

Mr. Ciappenelli joins Dicerna from Momenta Pharmaceuticals, where he was global head of commercial. In that capacity, Mr. Ciappenelli managed a portfolio of 13 programs ranging from early development to partnered in-market products. Prior to Momenta, he held several leadership positions at Shire Pharmaceuticals (now part of Takeda), across commercial operations and business planning including global franchise operations lead for Shire’s Fabry (Replagal®) and Gaucher (Vpriv®) programs. Mr. Ciappenelli’s pharmaceutical commercialization experience also includes various leadership positions at Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, where he served as vice president of commercial operations, executive director of commercial services and sales training and executive director of central nervous system marketing.

Mr. Ciappenelli earned a Bachelor of Business Administration (B.B.A.) in Finance from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst and a Master of Business Administration (M.B.A.) from the Harvard Graduate School of Business Administration.

