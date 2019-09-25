Dicerna Pharmaceuticals : ™ to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep. 25, 2019-- Dicerna™ Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRNA) (the 'Company' or 'Dicerna'), a leading developer of investigational ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) therapeutics, today announced that management will present at two investor conferences in October.

2019 Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference , Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 8:20 am EST in New York City. James B. Weissman, executive vice president and chief operating officer, will be presenting.

, Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 8:20 am EST in New York City. James B. Weissman, executive vice president and chief operating officer, will be presenting. Chardan's 3rd Annual Genetic Medicines Conference, Monday, October 7, 2019 at 10:30 am EST in New York City. Douglas M. Fambrough, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer, will be presenting.

A live audio webcast of the presentations will be accessible within the Investors & Media section on the Dicerna website at www.dicerna.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website after the conference.

About Dicerna™ Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Dicerna™ Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ('we', 'us,' 'our,' 'the Company,' or 'Dicerna') is a biopharmaceutical company using ribonucleic acid (RNA) interference (RNAi) to develop medicines that silence genes that cause disease. The Company's proprietary GalXC™ technology is being applied to develop potent, selective, and safe RNAi therapies to treat diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, chronic liver diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and viral infectious diseases. Dicerna aims to treat disease by addressing the underlying causes of illness with capabilities that extend beyond the liver to address a broad range of diseases, focusing on target genes where connections between gene and disease are well understood and documented. Dicerna intends to discover, develop, and commercialize novel therapeutics either on its own or in collaboration with pharmaceutical partners. Dicerna has strategic collaborations with Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly), Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Alexion), and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (BI). For more information, please visit www.dicerna.com.

