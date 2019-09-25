Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc    DRNA

DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC

(DRNA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals : ™ to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2019 | 09:28pm BST

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep. 25, 2019-- Dicerna™ Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRNA) (the 'Company' or 'Dicerna'), a leading developer of investigational ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) therapeutics, today announced that management will present at two investor conferences in October.

  • 2019 Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference, Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 8:20 am EST in New York City. James B. Weissman, executive vice president and chief operating officer, will be presenting.
  • Chardan's 3rd Annual Genetic Medicines Conference, Monday, October 7, 2019 at 10:30 am EST in New York City. Douglas M. Fambrough, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer, will be presenting.

A live audio webcast of the presentations will be accessible within the Investors & Media section on the Dicerna website at www.dicerna.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website after the conference.

About Dicerna™ Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Dicerna™ Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ('we', 'us,' 'our,' 'the Company,' or 'Dicerna') is a biopharmaceutical company using ribonucleic acid (RNA) interference (RNAi) to develop medicines that silence genes that cause disease. The Company's proprietary GalXC™ technology is being applied to develop potent, selective, and safe RNAi therapies to treat diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, chronic liver diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and viral infectious diseases. Dicerna aims to treat disease by addressing the underlying causes of illness with capabilities that extend beyond the liver to address a broad range of diseases, focusing on target genes where connections between gene and disease are well understood and documented. Dicerna intends to discover, develop, and commercialize novel therapeutics either on its own or in collaboration with pharmaceutical partners. Dicerna has strategic collaborations with Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly), Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Alexion), and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (BI). For more information, please visit www.dicerna.com.

Dicerna™ and GalXC™ are trademarks of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190925005498/en/

Source: Dicerna™ Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Investors:
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
Lauren Stival, 212-362-1200
Lauren.stival@sternir.com

Media:
SmithSolve
Alex Van Rees, 973-442-1555 ext. 111
alex.vanrees@smithsolve.com

Disclaimer

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 20:27:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS IN
09:28pDICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS : ™ to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conference..
PU
09:06pDICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS :  Dicerna™ to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Co..
BU
09/23DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-..
AQ
09/20DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS : Appoints Patrick Gray to Board of Directors to Support..
AQ
09/19DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-..
AQ
09/19DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS : ™ Appoints Patrick Gray to Board of Directors to..
BU
09/05DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS : Reports Inducement Grant under NASDAQ Listing Rule 563..
AQ
09/04DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS : ™ Reports Inducement Grant Under NASDAQ Listing ..
BU
09/03DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS : ™ to Present at H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Glob..
BU
08/09Dicerna Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provides Corporate ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 34,3 M
EBIT 2019 -92,8 M
Net income 2019 -86,5 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -11,0x
P/E ratio 2020 -12,8x
Capi. / Sales2019 29,3x
Capi. / Sales2020 19,1x
Capitalization 1 005 M
Chart DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC
Duration : Period :
Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 21,71  $
Last Close Price 14,70  $
Spread / Highest target 70,1%
Spread / Average Target 47,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 22,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Douglas M. Fambrough President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
J. Kevin Buchi Chairman
David W. Miller SVP-Operations & Alliance Management
John B. Green Chief Financial Officer
Bob D. Brown Chief Scientific Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC37.51%1 005
GILEAD SCIENCES0.00%81 762
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS4.11%44 344
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-22.43%31 701
GENMAB32.60%13 556
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.35.22%8 843
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group