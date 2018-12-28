Log in
Dicks Sporting Goods : Dick's Sporting Goods to end U.S. Olympic sponsorship

12/28/2018 | 04:48pm EST
General View of Dick's Sporting Goods store in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania

(Reuters) - Sporting goods retailer Dick's Sporting Goods Inc said on Friday it will not renew its United States Olympic Committee (USOC) sponsorship beyond 2018.

The company, in an emailed statement, cited "new investment focus" as the reason but did not elaborate further.

All 86 athletes currently in its program that offers compensation and flexible work schedules have the option to remain Dick's associates and move to a traditional part-time role from Jan. 1, the company said.

USOC did not respond to request for comment.

Earlier this month, a report commissioned by the USOC and carried out by law firm Ropes & Gray said the Olympic panel failed to protect athletes from the threat of sexual abuse.

It showed some top executives took no action as the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal was unfolding.

(Reporting by Mary Ann Alapatt in Bengaluru)

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 8 422 M
EBIT 2019 441 M
Net income 2019 319 M
Finance 2019 183 M
Yield 2019 2,81%
P/E ratio 2019 9,63
P/E ratio 2020 9,17
EV / Sales 2019 0,35x
EV / Sales 2020 0,32x
Capitalization 3 105 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 39,0 $
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward W. Stack Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lauren R. Hobart President & Director
Donald J. Germano Senior Vice President-Operations
Lee J. Belitsky Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Paul J. Gaffney Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DICKS SPORTING GOODS INC7.48%3 105
LUXOTTICA GROUP1.08%28 791
ULTA BEAUTY8.32%14 365
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY11.95%10 117
NEXT-11.18%7 153
GRANDVISION-13.55%5 407
