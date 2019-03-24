Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Dickson Concepts (International) Ltd    0113   BMG275871231

DICKSON CONCEPTS (INTERNATIONAL) LTD

(0113)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Dickson Concepts International : Announcement Pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Listing Rules and Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/24/2019 | 10:00pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.

(Stock Code: 0113)

ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 13.09 OF THE LISTING RULES AND INSIDE INFORMATION PROVISIONS UNDER

PART XIVA OF THE SECURITIES AND FUTURES ORDINANCE

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Listing Rules and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the SFO.

The Board announces that the Licensor has agreed to extend its Licence to the Company for the sale of the Licensed Products under the brand name of "Tommy Hilfiger" in the Territories from its expiration date of 31st March, 2019 until the Closing Date. Therefore, after the Closing Date, the Group shall cease to be the licensee of the Licensed Products in the Territories. The Company and the Licensor have entered into an agreement under which, in part, the Licensor or certain of its affiliates will pay the Company or certain of its affiliates a terminal amount upon the expiration of the Licence (as extended) on the Closing Date.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("the Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571, Laws of Hong Kong) ("the SFO").

The board of directors ("the Board") of Dickson Concepts (International) Limited ("the Company") announces that Tommy Hilfiger Europe B.V. ("the Licensor") has agreed to extend its licence ("the Licence") to the Company (together with its subsidiary companies, "the Group") for the sale of the products under the brand name of "Tommy Hilfiger" ("the Licensed Products") in Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Singapore and Malaysia ("the Territories") from its expiration date of 31st March, 2019 until 30th June, 2019, subject to extension to no later than 31st December, 2019 to coincide with closing under the agreement described below ("the Closing Date"). Therefore, after the Closing Date, the Group shall cease to be the licensee of the Licensed Products in the Territories. The Company and the Licensor have entered into an agreement under which, in part, the Licensor or certain of its affiliates will pay the Company or

certain of its affiliates a terminal amount upon the expiration of the Licence (as extended) on the Closing Date.

Further announcement will be made as when required to update the Shareholders and potential investors. Notwithstanding the expiration of the Licence (as extended) on the Closing Date, the Group will continue the development of its other luxury brandname businesses and actively seek new investment opportunities to diversify and broaden its earnings base.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises :-

Executive Directors:

Independent Non-Executive Directors:

Dickson Poon (Group Executive Chairman)

Bhanusak Asvaintra

Chan Hon Chung, Johnny Pollux

Nicholas Peter Etches

Lau Yu Hee, Gary

Leung Kai Hung, Michael

Poon Dickson Pearson Guanda

By Order of the Board

Or Suk Ying, Stella

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 25th March, 2019

* For identification purposes only

Disclaimer

Dickson Concepts (International) Ltd. published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 01:59:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DICKSON CONCEPTS (INTERNAT
10:00pDICKSON CONCEPTS INTERNATIONAL : Announcement Pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the List..
PU
2018DICKSON CONCEPTS INTERNATIONAL : Press Release
PU
2018DICKSON CONCEPTS INTERNATIONAL : appoints Pearson Poon as executive director
AQ
2018DICKSON CONCEPTS INTERNATIONAL : Appointment of Executive Director and List of D..
PU
2018DICKSON CONCEPTS INTERNATIONAL : Group Interim Results for the Six Months Ended ..
PU
2018DICKSON CONCEPTS INTERNATIONAL : Closure of Register of Members
PU
2018DICKSON CONCEPTS INTERNATIONAL : Earnings Update
PU
2018DICKSON CONCEPTS INTERNATIONAL : Continuing Connected Transaction
PU
2018DICKSON CONCEPTS INTERNATIONAL : Scrip Dividend Scheme in relation to the Final ..
PU
2018DICKSON CONCEPTS INTERNATIONAL : Poll Results of the Annual General Meeting held..
PU
More news
Chart DICKSON CONCEPTS (INTERNATIONAL) LTD
Duration : Period :
Dickson Concepts (International) Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DICKSON CONCEPTS (INTERNAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Pearson Poon Group Executive Chairman
Nicholas Peter Etches Independent Non-Executive Director
Yu Hee Lau Executive Director
Hon Chung Chan Executive Director
Bhanusak Asvaintra Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DICKSON CONCEPTS (INTERNATIONAL) LTD4.29%199
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL17.54%92 518
KERING19.58%70 235
FAST RETAILING CO LTD-0.30%52 038
ROSS STORES9.98%33 179
BURBERRY GROUP5.96%9 998
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.