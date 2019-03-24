Dickson Concepts International : Announcement Pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Listing Rules and Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.

(Stock Code: 0113)

ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 13.09 OF THE LISTING RULES AND INSIDE INFORMATION PROVISIONS UNDER

PART XIVA OF THE SECURITIES AND FUTURES ORDINANCE

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Listing Rules and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the SFO.

The Board announces that the Licensor has agreed to extend its Licence to the Company for the sale of the Licensed Products under the brand name of "Tommy Hilfiger" in the Territories from its expiration date of 31st March, 2019 until the Closing Date. Therefore, after the Closing Date, the Group shall cease to be the licensee of the Licensed Products in the Territories. The Company and the Licensor have entered into an agreement under which, in part, the Licensor or certain of its affiliates will pay the Company or certain of its affiliates a terminal amount upon the expiration of the Licence (as extended) on the Closing Date.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

The board of directors ("the Board") of Dickson Concepts (International) Limited ("the Company") announces that Tommy Hilfiger Europe B.V. ("the Licensor") has agreed to extend its licence ("the Licence") to the Company (together with its subsidiary companies, "the Group") for the sale of the products under the brand name of "Tommy Hilfiger" ("the Licensed Products") in Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Singapore and Malaysia ("the Territories") from its expiration date of 31st March, 2019 until 30th June, 2019, subject to extension to no later than 31st December, 2019 to coincide with closing under the agreement described below ("the Closing Date"). Therefore, after the Closing Date, the Group shall cease to be the licensee of the Licensed Products in the Territories. The Company and the Licensor have entered into an agreement under which, in part, the Licensor or certain of its affiliates will pay the Company or

certain of its affiliates a terminal amount upon the expiration of the Licence (as extended) on the Closing Date.

Further announcement will be made as when required to update the Shareholders and potential investors. Notwithstanding the expiration of the Licence (as extended) on the Closing Date, the Group will continue the development of its other luxury brandname businesses and actively seek new investment opportunities to diversify and broaden its earnings base.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

