MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Dickson Concepts (International) Limited    0113   BMG275871231

DICKSON CONCEPTS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED

(0113)
Dickson Concepts International : Closure of Register of Members

11/27/2019 | 04:03am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.

(Stock Code: 0113)

CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS

The Board of Directors ("the Board") of Dickson Concepts (International) Limited ("the Company") announces that the Register of Members of the Company will be closed from Thursday, 2nd January, 2020 to Friday, 3rd January, 2020, both days inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares will be effected. In order to qualify for the interim dividend, all transfers accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's Hong Kong Branch Registrar, Tricor Tengis Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not later than 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 31st December, 2019.

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises :-

Executive Directors:

Independent Non-Executive Directors:

Dickson Poon (Group Executive Chairman)

Bhanusak Asvaintra

Chan Hon Chung, Johnny Pollux

Nicholas Peter Etches

Lau Yu Hee, Gary

Fung Yue Ming, Eugene Michael

Poon Dickson Pearson Guanda

By Order of the Board

Or Suk Ying, Stella

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 27th November, 2019

  • For identification purposes only

Please also refer to the published version of this announcement in South China Morning Post.

Disclaimer

Dickson Concepts (International) Ltd. published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 09:02:04 UTC
