Dickson Concepts International : Next Day Disclosure Return - Share Buyback

For Main Board listed issuers

Next Day Disclosure Return

(Equity issuer - changes in issued share capital and/or share buybacks)

Name of listed issuer: Dickson Concepts (International) Limited (廸生創建(國際)有限公司)

Stock code: 00113 Date submitted: 01/11/2019

Section I must be completed by a listed issuer where there has been a change in its issued share capital which is discloseable pursuant to rule 13.25A of the Rules (the "Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Exchange").

Section II must also be completed by a listed issuer where it has made a repurchase of shares which is discloseable under rule 10.06(4)(a).

Description of securities: Ordinary Shares of HK$0.30 each I. Issued shares as a % of Closing market price % discount/ Issues of shares No. of shares existing number of issued Issue price per share per share of the premium of issue price shares before relevant immediately preceding (Notes 6 and 7) (Notes 1 and 7) to market price share issue business day (Note 7) (Notes 4, 6 and 7) (Note 5) Opening balance as at (Note 2) 394,878,308 31/10/2019 (Note 3)

Shares repurchased on 02/10/2019, 03/10/2019 and (675,500) 0.171% 04/10/2019 and cancelled on 01/11/2019 Closing balance as at (Note 8) 394,202,808 01/11/2019

3/2019