01.14.19

January 14, 2019 - Paderborn - On November 7, 2018, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated and Diebold Nixdorf AG agreed to implement a merger of Diebold Nixdorf AG (as transferring entity) into Diebold Nixdorf Holding Germany Inc. & Co. KGaA ('Diebold KGaA'), a wholly-owned direct subsidiary of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated, as surviving entity. In this context, a squeeze-out of the remaining minority shareholders of Diebold Nixdorf AG against adequate cash compensation pursuant to Sections 78, 62 paras. 1 and 5 of the German Transformation Act (Umwandlungsgesetz) in conjunction with Sections 327a et seq. of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz) would be carried out. Diebold KGaA currently owns 94.8% of the outstanding shares of Diebold Nixdorf AG (i.e., excluding treasury shares held by a subsidiary of Diebold Nixdorf AG).

Today, the external valuation expert to Diebold KGaA informed Diebold KGaA and Diebold Nixdorf AG that the amount of the adequate cash compensation determined by such expert on the basis of the valuation of Diebold Nixdorf AG is anticipated to be EUR 54.80 per Diebold Nixdorf AG share which corresponds to the three month volume weighted average share price of Diebold Nixdorf AG prior to the announcement of the intention to implement a merger squeeze-out on November 7, 2018. The valuation has been confirmed by the preliminary assessment of the court-appointed auditor. The final determination of the cash compensation by Diebold KGaA will occur after the finalization of the valuation and auditing activities.

The management board of Diebold Nixdorf AG decided that Diebold Nixdorf AG would, subject to the approval by the supervisory board of Diebold Nixdorf AG and the final determination of the cash compensation in an adequate amount by Diebold KGaA after the finalization of the valuation and auditing activities, enter into a merger agreement with Diebold KGaA pursuant to which Diebold Nixdorf AG will transfer its assets as a whole with all rights and obligations to Diebold KGaA by dissolution without liquidation according to Sections 2 no. 1, 78, 60 et seq. of the German Transformation Act (merger by means of absorption) (the 'Merger Agreement'). On January 29, 2019, the supervisory board of Diebold Nixdorf AG is expected to approve the conclusion of the Merger Agreement, the signing of which is scheduled for January 31, 2019. The management board of Diebold Nixdorf AG intends to convene an extraordinary general meeting on March 14, 2019, to resolve on the transfer of the shares held by the Diebold Nixdorf AG minority shareholders to Diebold KGaA (the 'Transfer Resolution').

The effectiveness of the cash merger squeeze-out will be subject, among others, to the resolution by the general meeting of Diebold Nixdorf AG and the registration of the Transfer Resolution and the merger in the commercial register.

Paderborn, January 14, 2019

