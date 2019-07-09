Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming September 3, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (“Diebold Nixdorf” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DBD) securities between May 4, 2017 and July 4, 2017, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

On July 5, 2017, the Company disclosed that it expected a wider net loss than prior guidance for fiscal 2017, from a range of $50 to $75 million to a range of $110 to $125 million net loss. The Company attributed the lowered expectations to a “delay in systems rollouts” as well as “a longer customer decision-making process and order-to-revenue conversion cycle.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $6.40, or nearly 23%, to close at $21.60 per share on July 5, 2017, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) the Company was experiencing delays in systems rollouts as well as a longer customer decision-making process and order-to-revenue conversion cycle; (2) the foregoing issues were negatively impacting the Company’s services business and operations; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than September 3, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

