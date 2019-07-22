Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Diebold Nixdorf Inc    DBD

DIEBOLD NIXDORF INC

(DBD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/22/2019 | 06:31pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming September 3, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (“Diebold Nixdorf” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DBD) securities between February 14, 2017 and July 4, 2017, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors suffering losses on their Diebold Nixdorf investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On July 5, 2017, the Company disclosed that it expected a wider net loss than prior guidance for fiscal 2017, from a range of $50 to $75 million to a range of $110 to $125 million net loss. The Company attributed the lowered expectations to a “delay in systems rollouts” as well as “a longer customer decision-making process and order-to-revenue conversion cycle.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $6.28, or nearly 23%, to close at $21.20 per share on July 5, 2017, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that, as a result of the Wincor acquisition and related integration, the Company was less focused on its core business; (2) that the Company expected certain customers would not renew their service contracts (i.e., contract runoff); (3) that the Company was not adequately prepared to staff service technicians; (4) that, as a result of the expected contract runoff, the Company would suffer a shortage of adequately trained service technicians; (5) that, as a result, the Company would suffer margin pressure in its services segment; (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company would lose market share; and (7) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than September 3, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DIEBOLD NIXDORF INC
06:31pDEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Loom..
BU
09:05aDIEBOLD NIXDORF : Enhances Vystar Credit Union's Member Experience With A New AT..
PU
07/19DIEBOLD NIXDORF : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline ..
BU
07/18DIEBOLD NIXDORF : expands services across First Horizon's ATM network
AQ
07/17DIEBOLD NIXDORF : Expands Services With First Horizon To Implement Enhanced Soft..
PU
07/17THE BENEFITS OF LOOPED CASH CYCLES : A Conversation with Volksbank Albstadt
PU
07/16ROBBINS ARROYO LLP : Another Complaint Filed Against Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporat..
BU
07/16Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Expanded Class Period in the Securit..
BU
07/15GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Files Securities Class Action on Behalf of Diebold..
BU
07/12DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the..
EQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 4 460 M
EBIT 2019 245 M
Net income 2019 -240 M
Debt 2019 1 896 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -3,11x
P/E ratio 2020 -4,69x
EV / Sales2019 0,59x
EV / Sales2020 0,57x
Capitalization 740 M
Chart DIEBOLD NIXDORF INC
Duration : Period :
Diebold Nixdorf Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIEBOLD NIXDORF INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 9,50  $
Last Close Price 9,66  $
Spread / Highest target 24,2%
Spread / Average Target -1,66%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gerrard B. Schmid President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gary G. Greenfield Non-Executive Chairman
Jeffrey L. Rutherford Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Gale S. Fitzgerald Independent Director
Alan J. Weber Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIEBOLD NIXDORF INC288.35%741
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO. LTD--.--%20 203
AISINOCO. LTD-3.10%6 005
ASUSTEK COMPUTER INC.--.--%5 310
SYNNEX CORPORATION17.99%4 872
CHICONY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.--.--%1 921
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group