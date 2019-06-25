Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Diebold Nixdorf Inc    DBD

DIEBOLD NIXDORF INC

(DBD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Diebold Nixdorf : Does Your Digital Strategy Include This Key Component?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/25/2019 | 12:26am EDT

The way people bank has changed. Not only have smartphones completely transformed the way the world engages, global regulations and new software innovations have dramatically shifted the narrative around what it means to be a bank. As a result of these trends, modern consumers are more fickle and fluid in their brand interactions than ever before-because they can be.

Watch: Connected commerce is already at work in your consumers' daily lives.

Banks and credit unions have an enormous opportunity to take advantage of these changes. After all, financial institutions (FIs) have spent decades building infrastructure and trust. As non-traditional competitors attempt to unbundle financial transactions, FIs should 'lean in' to those two key attributes and build on their ability to engage with consumers through their full spectrum of touchpoints, both digital and physical. In the modern, digitized global economy, the ATM is a critical connection point-and it should be a key component of FIs' digital strategies moving forward.

Today's digitized self-service channels empower consumers to connect and transact the way they want, wherever and whenever they want to engage.

Our new family of self-service solutions, DN Series™, connects physical and digital channels, offering more personalization, more efficiency and more availability to help FIs drive deeper connections with consumers. We've moved from a reactive to a proactive service model, harnessing our powerful DN AllConnect℠ Data Engine-an intelligent data-driven system that integrates big data, machine learning and advanced analytics-to deliver heightened performance and a better customer experience. And we designed recycling capabilities into every terminal, ensuring an optimized cash cycle and a future-proof solution that's ready for FIs' changing needs.

DN Series delivers a more personalized experience in a more integrated solution.

Take a look at how we rethought the ATM channel from the ground up to offer our customers and their consumers more: explore the family at DieboldNixdorf.com/DNseries.

Disclaimer

Diebold Nixdorf Inc. published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 04:24:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DIEBOLD NIXDORF INC
12:26aDIEBOLD NIXDORF : Does Your Digital Strategy Include This Key Component?
PU
06/24Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation on Behalf of Diebold N..
BU
06/24DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of th..
EQ
06/21GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Continues Investigation on Behalf of Diebold Nixdo..
BU
06/20Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Diebold N..
BU
06/19GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Diebold Nixdo..
BU
06/18DIEBOLD NIXDORF : Are You Focusing on Tech that Matters?
PU
06/14DIEBOLD NIXDORF : Smart Tellers, Smart Investment
PU
06/13DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Notification and public disclosure of transactio..
EQ
06/06DIEBOLD NIXDORF : The How, Where and Why of Cash Recycling in the U.S.
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 4 460 M
EBIT 2019 245 M
Net income 2019 -240 M
Debt 2019 1 900 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 0,58x
EV / Sales 2020 0,55x
Capitalization 676 M
Chart DIEBOLD NIXDORF INC
Duration : Period :
Diebold Nixdorf Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIEBOLD NIXDORF INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 12,0 $
Spread / Average Target 36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gerrard B. Schmid President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gary G. Greenfield Non-Executive Chairman
Jeffrey L. Rutherford Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Gale S. Fitzgerald Independent Director
Alan J. Weber Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIEBOLD NIXDORF INC249.40%670
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO. LTD--.--%17 182
UNISPLENDOUR CORPORATION LIMITED--.--%8 389
AISINOCO. LTD1.97%6 084
ASUSTEK COMPUTER INC.--.--%5 090
SYNNEX CORPORATION14.32%4 488
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About