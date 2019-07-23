Log in
DIEBOLD NIXDORF INC

DIEBOLD NIXDORF INC

(DBD)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Diebold Nixdorf : Four Banks Share Their Roadmap for Branch & Digital Transformation

0
07/23/2019

Is it possible to apply hard data to something as nebulous as 'transformation'? We think so-but far too often, we see banking executives relying on anecdotal evidence to drive their branch transformation roadmap. Or worse, they make decisions like where to put a new branch or what new technology to employ based on gut instincts.

In an era when bankers-especially those at community and regional banks-are being asked to wear more hats and take on more responsibilities, it can be tough to find the time to be strategic. Yet without the proper planning on the front end, your transformation efforts could fail to hit the mark.

That's where our team comes in. At DN Advisory Services, we have the expertise and the flexibility to support your organization's strategic initiatives. This new case study roundup shares the experiences of four different banks that had wildly different needs. In each case, our team was able to help them arrive at a solution that made sense for their unique organization. Take a look … then let us know what YOUR specific challenges look like. Let's start a conversation about how DN Advisory Services could support your team's strategic transformation roadmap.

Disclaimer

Diebold Nixdorf Inc. published this content on 23 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 4 460 M
EBIT 2019 245 M
Net income 2019 -240 M
Debt 2019 1 896 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -3,11x
P/E ratio 2020 -4,69x
EV / Sales2019 0,59x
EV / Sales2020 0,57x
Capitalization 740 M
Chart DIEBOLD NIXDORF INC
Duration : Period :
Diebold Nixdorf Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIEBOLD NIXDORF INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 9,50  $
Last Close Price 9,66  $
Spread / Highest target 24,2%
Spread / Average Target -1,66%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gerrard B. Schmid President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gary G. Greenfield Non-Executive Chairman
Jeffrey L. Rutherford Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Gale S. Fitzgerald Independent Director
Alan J. Weber Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIEBOLD NIXDORF INC287.95%740
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO. LTD--.--%20 097
UNISPLENDOUR CORPORATION LIMITED--.--%8 601
AISINOCO. LTD-3.10%5 912
ASUSTEK COMPUTER INC.--.--%5 357
SYNNEX CORPORATION19.12%4 919
