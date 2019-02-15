Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Diebold Nixdorf Inc    DBD

DIEBOLD NIXDORF INC

(DBD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/15/2019 | 12:55pm EST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.02.2019 / 18:53
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Mr.
First name: Jonathan B.
Last name(s): Leiken

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

b) LEI
549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: US2536511031

b) Nature of the transaction
Receipt of 6,343 common shares for no consideration as deferred remuneration following an interim measurement date and the determination by the compensation committee of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated's board of directors of the level of attainment of certain predefined management objectives under a so-called Synergy Grant Performance Share Agreement in connection with Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated's Amended and Restated 1991 Equity and Performance Incentive Plan. Consummation of an agreement entered into on February 8, 2017; no subsequent actions were taken by Mr. Leiken with respect to the receipt of the common shares.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-02-13; UTC-5

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


15.02.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
5995 Mayfair Road
44720 North Canton, OH
United States
Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

48997  15.02.2019 


© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DIEBOLD NIXDORF INC
12:55pDIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Notification and public disclosure of transactio..
EQ
02/14BANKERS, LET'S GET REAL : Here's the Question You Need to Answer (Truthfully) To..
PU
02/13DIEBOLD NIXDORF : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/13DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the..
EQ
02/13DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..
AQ
02/13DIEBOLD NIXDORF : Q4 Financial Results Full Earnings Release
PU
02/13DIEBOLD NIXDORF : Q4 Financial Results Conference Call Slide Presentation
PU
02/12DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Notification and public disclosure of transactio..
EQ
02/11DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of th..
EQ
02/07DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of th..
EQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 4 493 M
EBIT 2019 236 M
Net income 2019 -258 M
Debt 2019 1 888 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 0,55x
EV / Sales 2020 0,52x
Capitalization 564 M
Chart DIEBOLD NIXDORF INC
Duration : Period :
Diebold Nixdorf Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIEBOLD NIXDORF INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 10,0 $
Spread / Average Target 35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gerrard B. Schmid President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gary G. Greenfield Non-Executive Chairman
Jeffrey L. Rutherford Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Gale S. Fitzgerald Independent Director
Alan J. Weber Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIEBOLD NIXDORF INC96.79%564
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO. LTD--.--%17 971
UNISPLENDOUR CORPORATION LIMITED--.--%7 523
AISINOCO. LTD14.64%7 216
ASUSTEK COMPUTER INC.--.--%5 505
SYNNEX CORPORATION25.25%5 187
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.