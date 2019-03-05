Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml">
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
05.03.2019 / 20:55
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:

|First name:
|Gerrard B.
|Last name(s):
|Schmid
a) Position / status
|Position:
|President and Chief Executive Officer
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|US2536511031
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|8.7956 USD
|195463.44 USD
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|not numberable
|not numberable
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

|5995 Mayfair Road

|44720 North Canton, OH

|United States
|Internet:
|www.dieboldnixdorf.com

