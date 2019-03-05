Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Diebold Nixdorf Inc    DBD

DIEBOLD NIXDORF INC

(DBD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2019 | 03:00pm EST
http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml">


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.03.2019 / 20:55
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Gerrard B.
Last name(s): Schmid

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: President and Chief Executive Officer

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

b) LEI
549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: US2536511031

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
8.7956 USD 195463.44 USD

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
2019-03-04; UTC-5

f) Place of the transaction
Name: NYSE
MIC: XNYS


05.03.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
5995 Mayfair Road
44720 North Canton, OH
United States
Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

49395  05.03.2019 


© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DIEBOLD NIXDORF INC
03:00pDIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Notification and public disclosure of transactio..
EQ
03/01DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of th..
EQ
03/01ANNUAL REPORT [SECTION 13 AND 15(D), : 0000028823-19-000069 (34 Act) Size: 31 MB
PU
03/01DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INC : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITI..
AQ
02/28DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the..
EQ
02/28BANKING INNOVATION : Four Ways You Can Make a Big Impact Quickly
PU
02/27DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of th..
EQ
02/26DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Notification and public disclosure of transactio..
EQ
02/25DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the..
EQ
02/25DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 4 484 M
EBIT 2019 236 M
Net income 2019 -258 M
Debt 2019 1 888 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 0,58x
EV / Sales 2020 0,56x
Capitalization 703 M
Chart DIEBOLD NIXDORF INC
Duration : Period :
Diebold Nixdorf Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIEBOLD NIXDORF INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 10,0 $
Spread / Average Target 8,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gerrard B. Schmid President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gary G. Greenfield Non-Executive Chairman
Jeffrey L. Rutherford Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Gale S. Fitzgerald Independent Director
Alan J. Weber Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIEBOLD NIXDORF INC268.67%703
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO. LTD--.--%22 026
UNISPLENDOUR CORPORATION LIMITED--.--%8 485
AISINOCO. LTD24.29%7 944
ASUSTEK COMPUTER INC.--.--%5 302
SYNNEX CORPORATION21.44%5 067
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.