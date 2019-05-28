|
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
05/28/2019 | 03:30pm EDT
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
28.05.2019 / 21:26
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|Mr.
|First name:
|Gary G.
|Last name(s):
|Greenfield
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the Board of Directors
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|US2536511031
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|9.4447 USD
|47223.50 USD
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|9.4447 USD
|47223.50 USD
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
28.05.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
|
|5995 Mayfair Road
|
|44720 North Canton, OH
|
|United States
|Internet:
|www.dieboldnixdorf.com
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales 2019
|
4 460 M
|
EBIT 2019
|
245 M
|
Net income 2019
|
-240 M
|
Debt 2019
|
1 900 M
|
Yield 2019
|
-
|
|
P/E ratio 2019
|
-
|
P/E ratio 2020
|
|
EV / Sales 2019
|
0,58x
|
EV / Sales 2020
|
0,56x
|
Capitalization
|
705 M
|
|Chart DIEBOLD NIXDORF INC
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends DIEBOLD NIXDORF INC
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bullish
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|
HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|
4
|Average target price
|
12,0 $
|Spread / Average Target
|
30%