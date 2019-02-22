DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



22.02.2019 / 16:38

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed : Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / English: March 01, 2019 English: https://investors.dieboldnixdorf.com/financial-information/annual-reports

