Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Diebold Nixdorf Inc    DBD

DIEBOLD NIXDORF INC

(DBD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/22/2019 | 10:40am EST
http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml">

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

22.02.2019 / 16:38
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / English: March 01, 2019 English: https://investors.dieboldnixdorf.com/financial-information/annual-reports


22.02.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
5995 Mayfair Road
44720 North Canton, OH
United States
Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

780247  22.02.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=780247&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DIEBOLD NIXDORF INC
10:40aDIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Preliminary announcement of the publication of f..
EQ
02/21DIEBOLD NIXDORF : Investor Presentation for February, 2019
PU
02/20DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of th..
EQ
02/18DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of th..
EQ
02/18DIEBOLD NIXDORF : Five Areas for Banks and Credit Unions to Focus on in 2019
PU
02/15DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Notification and public disclosure of transactio..
EQ
02/14BANKERS, LET'S GET REAL : Here's the Question You Need to Answer (Truthfully) To..
PU
02/13DIEBOLD NIXDORF : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/13DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the..
EQ
02/13DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 4 484 M
EBIT 2019 236 M
Net income 2019 -258 M
Debt 2019 1 888 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 0,56x
EV / Sales 2020 0,54x
Capitalization 638 M
Chart DIEBOLD NIXDORF INC
Duration : Period :
Diebold Nixdorf Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIEBOLD NIXDORF INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 10,0 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gerrard B. Schmid President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gary G. Greenfield Non-Executive Chairman
Jeffrey L. Rutherford Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Gale S. Fitzgerald Independent Director
Alan J. Weber Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIEBOLD NIXDORF INC222.49%638
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO. LTD--.--%19 214
UNISPLENDOUR CORPORATION LIMITED--.--%7 876
AISINOCO. LTD15.25%7 305
ASUSTEK COMPUTER INC.--.--%5 522
SYNNEX CORPORATION25.68%5 144
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.