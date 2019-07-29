Log in
DIEBOLD NIXDORF INC

(DBD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

07/29/2019 | 11:10am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

29.07.2019 / 17:04
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / English: July 30, 2019 English: https://investors.dieboldnixdorf.com/half-year-reports


29.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
5995 Mayfair Road
44720 North Canton, OH
United States
Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

848339  29.07.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=848339&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
