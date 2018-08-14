Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
08/14/2018 | 09:35pm CEST
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
14.08.2018 / 21:33
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
5995 Mayfair Road
44720 North Canton, OH
United States
2. Reason for notification
X
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name:
City and country of registered office:
BlackRock, Inc.
Wilmington, DE United States of America (USA)
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
iShares Trust
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
08 Aug 2018
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation
4.14 %
7.41 %
11.55 %
91242475
Previous notification
5.77 %
5.74 %
11.52 %
/
7. Notified details of the resulting situation a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
absolute
in %
direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
US2536511031
0
3777929
0.00 %
4.14 %
Total
3777929
4.14 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Lent Securities
N/A
N/A
6764273
7.41 %
Total
6764273
7.41 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
%
Total
%
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
(if at least held 3% or more) %
(if at least held 5% or more) %
(if at least held 5% or more) %
BlackRock, Inc.
%
%
%
Trident Merger, LLC
%
%
%
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
%
%
%
BlackRock, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
%
%
%
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
%
%
%
BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association