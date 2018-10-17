Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Diebold Nixdorf Inc    DBD

DIEBOLD NIXDORF INC (DBD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2018 | 10:40pm CEST

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

17.10.2018 / 22:36
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
5995 Mayfair Road
44720 North Canton, OH
United States

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name: City and country of registered office:
iShares Trust Wilmington, DE
United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
12 Oct 2018

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 5.05 % 3.70 % 8.75 % 91264527
Previous notification 3.41 % 4.61 % 8.02 % /

7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN absolute in %
  direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
US2536511031 4610451 0 5.05 % 0.00 %
Total 4610451 5.05 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Lent Securities N/A N/A 3374946 3.70 %
    Total 3374946 3.70 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 


17.10.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
5995 Mayfair Road
44720 North Canton, OH
United States
Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

734841  17.10.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=734841&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DIEBOLD NIXDORF INC
10:40pDIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of th..
EQ
10/11DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of th..
EQ
10/11DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of th..
EQ
10/08DIEBOLD NIXDORF : Showcases Personalized Mobile Solutions for Fuel and Convenien..
PU
10/04DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of th..
EQ
10/02DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of th..
EQ
10/01DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of th..
EQ
10/01DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of th..
EQ
10/01DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the..
EQ
10/01DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the..
EQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/15TECH LUNCH BREAK : Netflix, Apple lead back down 
10/11Diebold Nixdorf -9.6% on cautious analyst notes 
10/01BY THE NUMBERS : Tech Stocks With Big Cash Distributions 
10/01Diebold Nixdorf appoints interim CFO 
10/01Diebold Nixdorf names interim chief financial officer 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 496 M
EBIT 2018 125 M
Net income 2018 -349 M
Debt 2018 1 508 M
Yield 2018 2,54%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0,40x
EV / Sales 2019 0,41x
Capitalization 282 M
Chart DIEBOLD NIXDORF INC
Duration : Period :
Diebold Nixdorf Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIEBOLD NIXDORF INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 5,18 $
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gerrard B. Schmid President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gary G. Greenfield Non-Executive Chairman
Jeffrey L. Rutherford Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Gale S. Fitzgerald Independent Director
Alan J. Weber Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIEBOLD NIXDORF INC-77.31%282
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO. LTD--.--%13 361
UNISPLENDOUR CORPORATION LIMITED--.--%7 249
AISINOCO. LTD11.00%6 429
ASUSTEK COMPUTER INC.--.--%5 712
SYNNEX CORPORATION-44.69%3 808
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.